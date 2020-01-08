Who are baby boomers, Gen X, millennials and Gen Z?

Boomers

Born: 1946-1964

Fun fact: Women had an average of 3.7 kids during the baby boom period

Watched: The moon landing

What’s for dinner? Meatloaf

Brag about: Electing Pierre Trudeau; getting a great deal on their cable TV package

Worst fear: Change

Voice of the generation: John Lennon

Gen X

Born: 1965-1980

Fun fact: In debt in Canada to the tune of $767 billion; the most, collectively, of any generation

Watched: The fall of the Berlin Wall

What’s for dinner? Microwave pizza

Brag about: Making the perfect mixtape

Worst fear: Being conflated with baby boomers

Voice of the generation: Kurt Cobain

Millennials (or Gen Y)

Born: 1981-1996

Fun fact: The most highly educated generation in Canada’s history

Watched: 9/11

What’s for dinner? Anything artisan or farm-to-table

Brag about: Not using a filter on Instagram (#nofilter)

Worst fear: Never being able to afford a home

Voice of the generation: Lena Dunham

Gen Z

Born: 1997-2012

Fun fact: On track to reach 32 per cent of the global population by 2020—2.5 billion of them—surpassing the number of millennials

Watched: Donald Trump elected president of the United States

What’s for dinner? Plant-based burgers

Brag about: Perfecting that dance move from Fortnite in real life

Worst fear: The world burning or flooding (or both)

Voice of the generation: Greta Thunberg

What comes next?

Futurists are now talking about Generation Alpha: an entire generation of people who have never lived without a tablet or smartphone to distract them. Here’s more on that.

Sources: Bloomberg, Statistics Canada, TransUnion Canada. all dates sourced from Pew Research Center.

This article is from the February 2020 issue of Maclean’s magazine, which has two different covers. Here’s why.