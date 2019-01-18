 Why do adults in Ottawa wear snow pants on the bus? - Macleans.ca
Society

Why do adults in Ottawa wear snow pants on the bus?

Swish swish: The puffy and practical legwear was spotted out in the wild, and some think it’s painfully uncool and unnecessary.

by

A grown-up in snow pants. (Shutterstock)

Adults wearing snow pants. It’s not something you see often—unless you live in Ottawa, apparently, where frigid and sloppy weather is all too common. Maclean’s writer Shannon Proudfoot remarked on the phenomenon this week and how it undeniably takes away from the capital’s cool points. The tweet was met with laughs, agreement and disdain as Ottawans came together to defend wearing the toasty and practical—albeit noisy—trousers. Here’s a selection of the best reactions:
