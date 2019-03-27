2019 Product of the Year Winners

Every year, Canadian consumers and a jury of industry experts vote for innovative and award-winning products in the running for Product of the Year Canada. To be considered, and stand a chance at earning the coveted POY 2019 red seal, products must demonstrate innovation in design, function or packaging. The seal is your assurance that the product has undergone a rigorous judging process, including being reviewed by an informed jury and actual Canadians.

Here are the 2019 winners: