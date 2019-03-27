 2019 Product of the Year Winners - Macleans.ca
2019 Product of the Year Winners

The 2019 Product of the Year winners were voted on by Canadian consumers and a jury of industry experts. Here are the winners.

Every year, Canadian consumers and a jury of industry experts vote for innovative and award-winning products in the running for Product of the Year Canada. To be considered, and stand a chance at earning the coveted POY 2019 red seal, products must demonstrate innovation in design, function or packaging. The seal is your assurance that the product has undergone a rigorous judging process, including being reviewed by an informed jury and actual Canadians.

Here are the 2019 winners:

Nude By Nature Perfecting Concealer

Winner in: Beauty

Why it’s so great: This mineral makeup is all natural! The creamy liquid Perfecting Concealer is made with nourishing and 100% naturally derived ingredients native to Australia including Kakadu Plum, Vitamin E, Shea Butter and Jojoba Oil. You can apply it with your fingers to seamlessly cover dark circles and imperfections.
