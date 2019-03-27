2019 Product of the Year Winners

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Every year, Canadian consumers and a jury of industry experts vote for innovative and award-winning products in the running for Product of the Year Canada. To be considered, and stand a chance at earning the coveted POY 2019 red seal, products must demonstrate innovation in design, function or packaging. The seal is your assurance that the product has undergone a rigorous judging process, including being reviewed by an informed jury and actual Canadians.
Here are the 2019 winners:
Gallery
Products of the Year 2019
1 / 37
Nude By Nature Perfecting Concealer
Winner in: Beauty
Why it’s so great: This mineral makeup is all natural! The creamy liquid Perfecting Concealer is made with nourishing and 100% naturally derived ingredients native to Australia including Kakadu Plum, Vitamin E, Shea Butter and Jojoba Oil. You can apply it with your fingers to seamlessly cover dark circles and imperfections.