Bringing hope to previously untreatable kidney disease

When Elyse Gawley was two years old, her grandfather passed away from kidney disease. When she was ten, her father needed a kidney transplant. It was then that her parents sat her down and explained that there was a genetic kidney disease in the family and that there was a 50/50 chance that she would have it as well.

It’s called polycystic kidney disease (PKD) and it’s one of the most common genetic diseases worldwide, affecting about one person in five hundred. That’s 66,000 Canadians. PKD causes hundreds or even thousands of fluid-filled cysts to grow in the kidneys and sometimes other organs. These cysts eventually crowd out healthy tissue to the point of organ failure. “PKD is one of the more common reasons for kidney failure in Canada,” says Dr. Mike Bevilacqua, a BC-based nephrologist and PKD expert. “It’s the fourth leading cause of kidney transplants and dialysis.”

Because it’s a hereditary disease, knowing you have a family history of PKD is usually the first step to a diagnosis. “Early red flags predominantly are a family history of the disease, along with high blood pressure, pain in the lower flank, blood in the urine, kidney stones, and urinary tract infections,” says Jeff Robertson, Executive Director of the PKD Foundation of Canada. “In some situations, people are going in for unrelated procedures which require imaging, and that’s when they find out.”

For Elyse, the day came when she was 21. Her uncle, who also has the disease, was starting to have health issues to the point where he would soon need a transplant. Elyse, wanting to know if she could be a potential donor, got tested and learned that she too had PKD.

Living with aggressive PKD

Now 28, Elyse is already beginning to experience some of the early symptoms of PKD’s progression. She’s on blood pressure medication and is troubled by frequent kidney stones and infections, though she doesn’t let it get her down. “I can still live my life, I just have this little extra thing I have to deal with,” she says. “If I’m out for drinks with friends, for example, I don’t have that third glass of wine even if everyone else does. Or when I’m out to eat, I have to be cautious of the amount of salt on my fries. So I do have to think about it almost every day in some capacity.”

Elyse knows that a transplant is almost certainly in her future, she just doesn’t know when. “Being diagnosed with a disease that may not affect you much until you get older is really a mind game,” she says. “I still feel pretty healthy. My function is still fairly high, but it’s only a matter of time before it starts to drop.”

Fortunately, advancements in PKD treatment are promising to help her keep her kidneys stronger for longer. New therapies to specifically treat PKD are currently in development. Though the treatments are not a cure, they can help extend healthy kidney function.

“It’s not for everyone,” says Dr. Bevilacqua. “It’s a discussion you have with your kidney specialist. Everything we do is about risk and benefit. We assess patients across multiple factors to determine a risk prediction. As early as possible, we want to see people to do this assessment, predict what they might expect from their PKD, and determine what measures we should be taking.”

A ray of hope, expanding

These developments have brought new hope and energy to all PKD patients and advocates. The floodgates of research, fundraising, and awareness have begun to open. “It’s a promising time in the PKD community,” says Robertson. “People really are feeling that there’s a reason now to make their voices heard and share their PKD journey with the world.”

Those voices will perhaps be at their loudest on September 4, Canada’s national PKD Awareness Day. The PKD Foundation will be working hard on that day, as they do year-round, to spread awareness, encourage research, and provide advocacy and support for the tens of thousands of Canadians living with PKD. Most of all, they will be spreading a message of hope, for this generation and future generations. For PKD families, Elyse puts it succinctly: “The future is bright.”

If you’re looking for additional resources, the PKD Foundation of Canada is solely dedicated to fighting PKD through research, education, advocacy, support and awareness. Please visit https://www.endpkd.ca/ to learn more.

