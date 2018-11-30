ENERGIZING CALGARY

Two recent Emerald Award winners

The Emerald Foundation is Alberta’s champion of environmental excellence, recognizing achievement in management, technology and education through its Emerald Awards program. Receiving over 100 nominations annually, the AEF has honoured over 2,500 initiatives and innovations since 1992. Their efforts raise public awareness of environmental preservation as a necessary adjunct to economic growth and resource development.

Quantifiable, sustainable change is the criterion for Emerald consideration and, from the classroom to the corporation, a variety of sectors and projects are eligible. Large or small business, government or community group, not-for-profit organization or individual (including youth): the Foundation seeks to identify and celebrate anyone prioritizing a commitment to the environment. These are two recent Award recipients.

SAIT ARIS Green Building Technologies

Calgary, AB

The Green Building Technologies (GBT) Lab and Demonstration Centre at SAIT is Calgary’s first net-zero commercial building—a living research lab setting an example for the green structure sector with its sustainable design and construction. In high demand for facility use and public tours, the GBT Lab works with government and industry partners and is available to post-secondary students for R&D and capstone projects.

Over 100 industry partners and 2,800 visitors come through the GBT Lab every year, among them the Solar Energy Society of Alberta for a monthly speaker series, and events including a selection of solar design and installation courses for electricians and engineers. A 6,350-square-foot space showcases net-zero water and energy efficiency, meaning affordable solutions for decreasing carbon emissions from Canadian buildings by over 40 per cent.

The GBT Lab is 75 per cent more efficient than a typical commercial building of the same size, even while incorporating an additional 16,800 square feet of research infrastructure to house specialized workshops, testing bays, storage and construction. An electric car-charging station, rainwater harvesting, living walls and green roof testing plots accompany the building’s advanced envelope and passive solar design.

The Alberta Emerald Foundation operates almost exclusively through dedicated volunteer contributions. The Education Emerald Award Category is proudly sponsored by ConocoPhillips.

E2 Street Lighting Program

Calgary, AB

You already know how much you can save by switching your home’s hanging fixtures and lamps to LED; now imagine how much a city can save by retrofitting its streetlights with LED luminaires. Calgary’s four-year, $32 million-dollar project did just that. It is the largest LED retrofit in Canadian municipal history—and it was completed finished a year and a half ahead of schedule.

Switching some 80,000 streetlights from high-pressure sodium fixtures (HPS) to light-emitting diodes (LED luminaires) saves a projected $5 million a year (40 million kWhs annually). The initiative projects a 15,900-tonne reduction of CO2 each year over the course of the LEDs’ 20-year lifespan. Decreasing electricity consumption by up to 50 per cent, Calgary’s LED street lights also deliver increasingly focused lighting, and a decrease in light pollution.

City of Calgary performed a lighting analysis of every road in the city to address inadequate lighting in older neighbourhoods and better meet minimum lighting level standards, all while lowering their carbon footprint. They will recuperate installation costs within about six years, directly via energy savings. A local recycler is reusing the scrap metal as the old lights are removed, resulting in further savings.

It is important to monitor citizen reaction to the brighter white LEDs (in lieu of the yellow HPS hue). The City gathers feedback from a 311 call-in service—and so far, the results have been positive.