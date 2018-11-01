Evolving Canada’s health care system for the 21st century

For all that we do right, Canada still struggles to provide fair, affordable, and timely health care access to many citizens and residents. Unfortunately, changing the system is not easy, practically or politically.

“Health care is a big part of our value system, and it’s also a topic that has been a political hot potato,” says Louis Thériault, Vice President of Policy and Research at Innovative Medicines Canada. “So it’s no surprise that our health care system is looking pretty much as it did in the ’60s. It’s very hospital-focused and acute care-driven. We’re among the best in the world at acute interventions, but now chronic disease is the main issue we’re dealing with, which goes way beyond the walls of the hospital.”

Bringing Canadian health care into the 21st century is a challenge that will require collaboration from many sides. Our health care system is a strong one, but it’s not a simple one. “This is a hard conversation,” says Thériault. “Addressing big questions like this takes time and, as with any major reform, change has to come from what the people want. Everyone has skin in the game here, because we’re all patients. We need to figure it out together, and we’re getting to that tipping point where change can accelerate things for the greater good.”

Bringing everyone to the table

One of the major venues for this conversation is the annual Market Access Summit, the 17th iteration of which is taking place on Nov. 12th and 13th in Toronto. Representatives of all the major players in Canadian health care will be coming to the table to discuss solving issues of patient access.

“The summit is fitting into an ongoing policy conversation that’s very conducive to change,” says Thériault. “Whether you’re looking at the drug manufacturers, the payers, the distributors, the pharmacists, patient groups, or the health care providers, we’re at a pivotal moment that offers an opportunity for real action on some of these challenges.”

Old conversations and new ones

Some parts of this conversation have been going on for decades. We’ve long been talking about drug pricing and pharmacare in Canada, as well as the implications of the hybrid private/public insurance system, the needs of the uninsured and underinsured, and the problem of access disparity between different regions of Canada. Progress is being made on these issues and the summit hopes to build on that progress.

Other parts of the conversation are much newer, particularly related to the slew of advanced innovations currently coming to market, from cancer immunotherapy and personalized medications to wearable medical technologies and diagnostic artificial intelligence. The field of medical research has been advancing at a furious pace, and our system needs to keep pace with these changes.

“It’s important to get these things right in the short term, but the more ambitious and promising agenda is going to take place over the next ten years regarding innovation and health,” says Thériault. “This is where you get into things like big data and real world evidence showing how AI can start transforming how we provide care. Regulators and industry today need to keep sight of this so that we can set the stage properly for the universal health care of the 21st century.”

One thing the short term and the long term have in common, however, is a need for collaboration and open dialogue. Only when all parties work together do we have a chance of creating the health care system that rises to our shared value of truly equal and universal health care.

