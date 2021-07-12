Choosing the Right Long-Term Care Facility

If you’ve been through the process of choosing a long-term care facility, you know how fraught the decision can be, especially post-pandemic, with so many systemic lapses revealed throughout the industry. It’s more important than ever to do your research on this very personal decision, with the best data available. That’s why Maclean’s is partnering with Statista, a globally recognized business data platform that has produced research for Forbes, Newsweek and the Financial Times, among others. Statista will collect information from health agencies as well as health care workers and families, crunching the numbers to create a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive look at facilities in Canada so families can make an informed choice for their loved one.
“Families need more resources to make informed choices about long-term care for their loved ones,” says Alison Uncles, Editor-in-Chief of Maclean’s. “It is our hope that this ranking will help bring clarity and peace of mind to one of life’s biggest decisions.” The rankings will be published in an upcoming issue of Maclean’s and online.
To create this resource for families, we need your help. If you work in a long-term care facility or have a loved one in care, please help us by filling out this questionnaire about your experiences. Your input is crucial for helping other families navigate the options, and for holding LTC centres to account for the care they provide.
Take the caregiver’s survey now.