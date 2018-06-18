‘No man’s land’ stage of prostate cancer

In his lifetime, a Canadian man has a one in seven chance of being diagnosed with cancer of the prostate – the walnut-sized male reproductive organ. Last year alone, more than 21,000 Canadians were diagnosed with the disease; ultimately, about 4,000 of these men will die of it.

While it remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer among men, in recent years advances in testing for and treatment of prostate cancer have led to a significant decline in the death rate – on average, just over three percent every year since 2001. “Ten years ago, we had very limited options,” explains Dr. Bobby Shayegan, Chair, Division of Urology at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. “Over the last seven years, there’s been an explosion of drugs.”

But prostate cancer and its treatment can take many forms: the cancer may be slow-moving or aggressive; treatment may be as straightforward as surgery and radiation in earlier stages or, later on, if the disease has spread to other organs, chemotherapy and various oral treatments may be required.

At one point, most men with prostate cancer will be treated with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), which suppresses testosterone, the male hormone that stimulates cell growth in the prostate – both good and bad. ADT lowers the Prostate-Specific Antigen, or PSA, in the blood, and the cancer essentially goes into hibernation mode. “Unfortunately, cancer, being what it is, learns over time how to circumvent these pathways,” says Shayegan. Indeed, he adds, “A day will come in the life of every man on ADT, as long as they live long enough, that their PSA will rise.”

At that point, doctor and patient are plunged into a virtual ‘no man’s land,’ where blood tests indicate the disease is progressing despite treatment, but hasn’t yet spread to other parts of the body. To clinicians, this state is known as non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. For them and for their patients, being in this state – for which there is currently no treatment — is a waiting game. “You’re in this area that’s difficult and frustrating,” he adds. “The patient you’ve seen often for years is now anxious. They understand what it means, they fear what it means, and yet your hands are entirely tied.”

In Canada, there are currently no approved therapies to treat patients in the non-metastatic castration-resistant state of prostate cancer. Treatments to treat the earlier stages of the cancer can become ineffective and the disease has not advanced enough for other approved treatment options. Only when the cancer evidently spreads beyond the prostate can effective treatment resume. “This is an area that clearly, then, has an unmet need,” says Shayegan.

But with all the recent advances in treatment of prostate cancer, and with research and innovation continuing apace, specialists like Shayegan are feeling optimistic that new clinical options for treating men in all stages of prostate cancer are rapidly evolving. Non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer “is a frustrating place for both clinician and patient alike,” Shayegan adds, “but there is distinctly a very bright light at the end of this tunnel, and we’re getting there.”