Past and present ULethbridge students share how their school is helping them prosper

Valentine Deregnaucourt
Bachelor of Science student | Major: Kinesiology
When Valentine Deregnaucourt moved to Canada from France, she looked for a university known for its research programs, innovation and ability to help students gain career skills and work experience.
What are the benefits of studying at ULethbridge over larger institutions?
“Since I started at ULethbridge, I’ve had so many opportunities and experiences. Because it’s a small university, I was able to get to know my professors, and staff. In my first two years, I was involved in three different research projects, on the executive of clubs, a teaching assistant, a French tutor, a volunteer for the International Centre and more. To sum up, ULethbridge puts you on the path to success by helping you build relationships, find opportunities and develop new experiences and skills. ULethbridge offers a lot of experiential learning opportunities not always offered at other universities.”
John Little Bear – Piitaa’aohkamii
Bachelor of Health Sciences student | Major: Aboriginal Health
John Little Bear – Piitaa’aohkamii, chose ULethbridge because of the Aboriginal Health program and how close his home is to campus, located on traditional Blackfoot Confederacy territory. In his program, which blends Indigenous Ways of Knowing with Western health concepts, he’s learned ways to support his community through a connection to his culture.
What has helped inspire you most during your time at ULethbridge?
“Students who have already completed the Aboriginal Health program inspire me on my academic journey. As well as the support I’ve received from faculty, friends and family, I’ve also benefited from the wisdom of Elders. One of the unique benefits I most appreciate about the Aboriginal Health program is the inclusion of our Traditional Knowledge Keepers and Elders. To listen to them in a classroom setting helped me as a person and as a future health advocate, and the ongoing support and guidance from the Elders has helped me be mindful of myself and my community. It’s so important to know that you’re not alone and that there are student support structures and people willing to help when it’s needed.”
Angeline Simon
Bachelor of Fine Arts graduate | Major: Art Studio
There is not much left to remember Lethbridge’s Chinatown by, but emerging local artist and ULethbridge alumna Angeline Simon (BFA ’18) is looking to uncover the forgotten memories of a formative time in local history. Angeline’s artwork is featured as the new exhibition in one of the ULethbridge Art Gallery satellite spaces, the Christou Gallery. Titled A Glimpse into Chinatown, Angeline is showcasing images of the architecture in Chinatown, along with archival texts and objects that address anti-Asian racism in Lethbridge.
How has ULethbridge influenced your exhibit?
“With this exhibition, I’m hoping to uncover forgotten histories in Lethbridge. There is a lot of history with Chinatown and not many people think about that anymore, especially with how it’s kind of an empty street now. There’s things like the Christmas Riot of 1907 and Bylaw 83 that many people are just unaware of. My time at the university greatly influenced my work because I had a lot of amazing professors and learned a lot, learned how to think critically about art and how to convey ideas and questions.”
