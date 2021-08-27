4 days of arts and culture along B.C.'s Sea to Sky

The Sea to Sky is stunning. That’s a fact. The mountain-studded area is known for wilderness and outdoor recreation but it also boasts a bright arts and culture scene. Located on traditional, ancestral and unceded territory of the Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish), Líl̓wat (Lil’wat) and Stl’atl’imx First Nations, the scenic stretch is hugged by dense forest on one side with winding Pacific shoreline on the other as you depart from Vancouver. Weave your way through Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton using our four-day itinerary to help you fit it all in.
Day 1:
Our first stop along the Sea to Sky is Squamish. Be sure to check out the award-winning Britannia Mine Museum, a National Historic Site that gives visitors an immersive, behind-the-scenes glimpse into mining, minerals and life in the small town. It’s full steam ahead to Railway Museum of B.C., where guests can relive the rail days and explore over 90 pieces of historical railway artifacts and cars. Wrap up your day with a bite to eat before tucking in to your cozy accommodation.
Day 2:
How’d you sleep? It’s back in the car for a 45-minute trek along the Sea to Sky to Whistler. Sights and experiences aren’t lacking, so make it a two-day stay. When you book two or more nights, you’ll get two free Whistler Cultural Passes (a $60 value), which gives you access to the village’s newest spot, Audain Art Museum—a showcase of historical and contemporary art—and Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre, the first centre of its kind in Canada. Its special design evokes a Squamish Longhouse and Lil’wat Istken (earthen dwelling) and embodies the spirit of partnership between two unique Nations of the area.
Day 3:
It’s your second day in Whistler and time to learn all things mountain town. No, you don’t need skis. The Whistler Museum is the ultimate peek into Whistler’s past and unique powder-coated culture from wilderness to resort town to Olympic host. After soaking up the region’s history, take a free self-guided tour of Whistler’s Cultural Connector, a network of nature trails and heritage spots like Lost Lake PassivHaus and sculptural art.
Day 4:
After a good night’s rest from all that adventuring, set the GPS 20 minutes north for a day trip to Pemberton. The Sea To Sky leads right to the valley town, with eye-popping sights from every angle. Pemberton Farmers’ Market (open till Oct. 29) is a great place to shop for delicious eats like country sourdough and to chat with local producers about the rich agriculture of the area. Keep the learning momentum going with a stop at Pemberton & District Museum and Archives Society. The Lil̓wat7úl Culture Centre is your last stop. It showcases and promotes Líl̓wat craft, art, language and culture, with some Líl̓wat artifacts dating back to 5,500 BC. Swing by the gift shop for a souvenir before you make your way home.
