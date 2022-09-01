These Seneca grads are aspiring to make positive change

Adebola Adefioye
Early Childhood Education (ECE) (2018), Honours Bachelor of Child Development (2021), Mental Health Intervention Graduate Certificate (2022)
When Adebola Adefioye arrived in Canada as a new immigrant, the educator and community advocate enrolled in the ECE program at Seneca so she could continue the work she’d been doing in Nigeria. Currently a project lead with the Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care and team lead with the Afro Women and Youth Foundation, Adefioye specializes in anti-racism and equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) policies, and working with racialized, Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) children, families and communities.
How did Seneca help you build the foundation for your career?
“My professors were very supportive, always willing to take extra time to explain anything that was unclear. Most of my classmates were mature students and mothers, so we all supported each other. I’m most grateful for the work placement experiences because I got to practice the theories I learned in the classroom. By the time I completed all my courses and placements, I felt empowered, confident and ready to take my place in the field of ECE as a leader and advocate.”
Joseph Osei Bonsu
Digital Media Arts (2006), Digital Animation (2007)
Passion is a key component to success, and freelance artist, illustrator and graphic designer Joseph Osei Bonsu can attest to this. The talented self-described “artrepreneur” grew up loving comic books and animated TV series. His work has been featured by various high-profile clients, including the CBC, CIBC and the City of Toronto. Bonsu is the co-founder of diverse superhero brand Heroes of the World and illustrated Race With Me, a children’s book co-authored by Olympic champion sprinter André De Grasse.
How did Seneca help you hone the skills you needed to thrive?
“My time at Seneca showed me there are other aspects to art beyond illustration. Collaborating with like-minded students and learning from instructors who have worked in the industry was refreshing. Seeing how to put together portfolios and storyboard art prepped me for the projects I work on today. With all the new techniques and skills that my professors and peers taught me at Seneca, I had the confidence to create a presence in the industry.”
Eunice K. Yeboah
Honours Arts & Science (2013)
As an Anti-racism Policy Consultant for the Toronto Transit Commission, Eunice K. Yeboah is embracing her mission to help organizations implement meaningful change. A public policy expert and equity advocate with extensive volunteer work on her resume, Yeboah is also the co-founder and executive director of the Canadian Black Policy Network and the Toronto Black Policy Conference. Once a shy student who kept quiet in class, she credits Seneca with helping her find her voice — literally and figuratively.
How did Seneca empower you for your future success?
“I wanted to work in the field of equity and anti-racism, which requires some level of public speaking skills, but I was so shy. In my second year at Seneca, that really began to shift. One professor, in particular, encouraged me to get out of my own way and break out of my shell. The more I sat at the front, the more I would be called upon, the more I would be called on, the more practice I got. As a result, I discovered and developed the skill of public speaking. At the time I didn’t know just how vital this would be in fulfilling my purpose, dreams and aspirations. Seneca empowered me to face the future with boldness.”
