Can you beat these hockey legends at our Hockey Day in Canada quiz?

In honour of the 19th annual Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada on Feb. 9 (broadcasting live from Swift Current, Sask., on Sportsnet and CBC), we’re presenting the fifth annual special Hockey Day edition of the Maclean’s Quiz, designed by quizmaster Terrance Balazo to test your trivia skills. For this specially designed test of your rink-rat know-how, who put up the score to beat? We nabbed an Olympic hockey hero, Cassie Campbell-Pascall; and a fan favourite from Toronto Maple Leafs squads past, Wendel Clark. See how you stack up.

So how’d they fare, anyway?

CASSIE CAMPBELL-PASCALL scored a perfect 100%!

WENDEL CLARK scored 70%.

If you think you can outskate a couple of hockey heroes in this battle of hockey brains, check out the quiz below. Don’t forget to tune into Sportsnet’s day-long national broadcast of Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada on Feb. 9. Be sure to follow #HockeyDay on Twitter, too.