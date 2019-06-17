 Toronto Raptors championship parade: Live video - Macleans.ca
Toronto Raptors championship parade: Live video

Watch the festivities wind their way through the streets of Toronto

In honour of the Toronto Raptors’ NBA Championship win, a massive parade is taking place across Toronto. The parade starts at 10 a.m. at Princes’ Gate at Exhibition Place and will make its way to Nathan Phillips Square, City Hall. Watch live here.

As well, Maclean’s has produced a special commemorative issue about all things Raptors to celebrate the win. You can buy it here.
