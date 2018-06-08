Ted Rogers Scholarship Contest

Rogers and Maclean’s are dedicated to providing opportunities to young leaders across Canada, through the Ted Rogers Scholarship Fund. That’s why we’re asking you to nominate someone between the ages of 16 and 24 who demonstrates leadership and is making a difference in their communities! You could help them win a $1,000 dollars towards their education.

To nominate someone, fill out the form below and tell us why you believe they deserve to be rewarded for their leadership.

Rogers believes in the power of young leaders to make more possible.