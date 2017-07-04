Canada’s Best Places for Weather 2017

Canadians are really passionate about their local climate. Cities can stimulate growth, add amenities, and even work to make their communities safer. But no matter what they do, they can’t control the weather.

That’s too bad, because for many Canadians it’s a very important factor in determining what makes a city a great place to live. For many, it’s more important than affordability or even the local crime rate.

The first reaction to a list like this might be that we punish cities that get more than their fair share of wet weather, or are bitterly cold throughout the year. While both factor into our ranking, we prefer to take a more balanced approach. We want places that aren’t too wet, but aren’t too dry and prefer warm over freezing, but will take a mild spring day over a scorching hot summer.

As a result, Thorold, Ont., just south of St. Catharines and east of Niagara Falls, is our winner. Based on the data, it’s often sunny in Thorold. It has an ideal amount of rain, yet it tends to rain less often. It’s on prime grape growing area. And if you spin a globe you’ll see it’s a the same latitude as Marseille in the south of France and Florence Italy.