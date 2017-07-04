  0

Canada’s Best Places for Weather 2017

Forget housing prices, does it rain all the time?
Canadians are really passionate about their local climate. Cities can stimulate growth, add amenities, and even work to make their communities safer. But no matter what they do, they can’t control the weather.

That’s too bad, because for many Canadians it’s a very important factor in determining what makes a city a great place to live.  For many, it’s more important than affordability or even the local crime rate.

The first reaction to a list like this might be that we punish cities that get more than their fair share of wet weather, or are bitterly cold throughout the year. While both factor into our ranking, we prefer to take a more balanced approach. We want places that aren’t too wet, but aren’t too dry and prefer warm over freezing, but will take a mild spring day over a scorching hot summer.

As a result, Thorold, Ont., just south of St. Catharines and east of Niagara Falls, is our winner. Based on the data, it’s often sunny in Thorold. It has an ideal amount of rain, yet it tends to rain less often. It’s on prime grape growing area. And if you spin a globe you’ll see it’s a the same latitude as Marseille in the south of France and Florence Italy.

Rank Name Province Total
Annual
Rainfall
(mm)		 Days with
Precipitation
(>0.2 mm)		 Days with
Rainfall
(>0.2 mm)		 Days
with Min.
Temp >0ºC		 Days
with Max.
Temp >20ºC
1Thorold Ont.756.4119.795.4239.7115.3
2TorontoOnt.714.02145.49114.08264.39117.23
3OakvilleOnt.725.63117.55102.43221.7107.18
4UxbridgeOnt.728.7143.1109.5220.83118.74
5MississaugaOnt.723.1126.19110.71242.43102.78
6BramptonOnt.681.59145.94113.23228.7122.26
7BurlingtonOnt.763.27135.77113.91239.02125.32
8Kingsville Ont.814.2129.3111.1246.1123.7
9LeamingtonOnt.814.23129.33111.14246.07123.67
10VaughanOnt.697.01137.43108.29211.74116.77
11Pelham Ont.828.7128.2108.4239.7115.3
12East Gwillimbury Ont.735.3129.5101.8210.5107.2
13Niagara-on-the-Lake Ont.754.2150.7117238.1127.5
14NewmarketOnt.735.34129.52101.79210.46107.15
15St. CatharinesOnt.754.19150.68117.03238.05127.47
16BrantOnt.769.6135.6114218.2124.6
17BrantfordOnt.769.62135.6114.02218.18124.55
18Wilmot Ont.784.3128.1101.1209.8117.3
19Hamilton (ON), TPOnt.793.9123.6104.8224.296.4
20KamloopsB.C.224.34105.5883.28246.02131.99
21CobourgOnt.793.9123.57104.84224.2196.36
22BrightonOnt.793.9123.57104.84224.2196.36
23St. Clair Ont.800.6137.6114.6233.9129
24Port HopeOnt.736.34138.58113.53235.4494.51
25King Ont.691.1135105.5205.6113.7
26SarniaOnt.769.99149.98116.68232.53120.81
27EssexOnt.822.7133.5115.1243.3137.6
28AmherstburgOnt.822.7133.5115.1243.3137.6
29Summerland B.C.298.5119.298.7254.6129
30PentictonB.C.298.52119.2298.74254.64128.98
31Adjala-TosorontioOnt.682.1154.6114.5216.4122
32New TecumsethOnt.682.1154.6114.5216.4122
33BellevilleOnt.771.9148.62116.16229.31117.15
34Chatham-KentOnt.803.14137.07117.95246.94132.09
35West Kelowna B.C.281119.9101246.4123.8
36L'AssomptionQue.797.6136.9103.8211113.1
37Lavaltrie Que.797.6136.9103.8211113.1
38Smith-Ennismore-LakefieldOnt.749145.2113.6210.1117.1
39Loyalist Ont.766.3147.2116.1238.6103.2
40Strathroy-CaradocOnt.794.4152117226.7123.3
41South Huron Ont.816.7153.4112.1224.9116.3
42VernonB.C.333.29135.78103.99248.99107.54
43CambridgeOnt.785.4133.82106.82203.61116.22
44HamiltonOnt.791.67156.23117.75226.83120.19
45MercierQue.815.9139.4111.5213.4116.8
46CornwallOnt.831.33150.11114.92224.09119.94
47LaSalleOnt.822.4149.5120248.9138.9
48Tecumseh Ont.822.4149.5120248.9138.9
49Lakeshore Ont.822.4149.5120248.9138.9
50WindsorOnt.822.35149.54119.99248.93138.85
51BarrieOnt.709.92156.12114.36207.76112.54
52GeorginaOnt.709.92156.12114.36207.76112.54
53SpringwaterOnt.709.9156.1114.4207.8112.5
54TayOnt.760158.6113.1213.4108.3
55Lake Country B.C.356.2131.4113.7268115.4
56Wasaga Beach Ont.697.9156112.3203.8112.5
57Saint-Charles-BorroméeQue.813.1127.296201.8113.4
58JolietteQue.813.12127.1795.99201.77113.38
59Sorel-TracyQue.801.17147.72111.28208.74112.94
60MiltonOnt.741.49138.86112.09196.26120.32
61Halton HillsOnt.741.49138.86112.09196.26120.32
62South StormontOnt.796.3146.2107.4202.9114.8
63Rideau LakesOnt.815.4150.1116.6218.4115.9
64ColdstreamB.C.383.5140.5112220.4121.9
65AuroraOnt.744.58165.19120.17220.83118.74
66Whitchurch-StouffvilleOnt.744.58165.19120.17220.83118.74
67Richmond HillOnt.744.58165.19120.17220.83118.74
68MarkhamOnt.744.58165.19120.17220.83118.74
69Scugog Ont.787.9147.4113.8212.1103.3
70Brock Ont.728.7143.1109.5205.573.6
71OttawaOnt.755.45160.65118.34215.64116.53
72GatineauQue.755.45160.65118.34215.64116.53
73CollingwoodOnt.725.26163.02116.9216.33101.19
74Lambton Shores Ont.803.4153.9120.1228.6122.1
75Mississippi MillsOnt.702.2153.8114.4197.6116.5
76Carleton Place Ont.702.2153.8114.4197.6116.5
77WhitbyOnt.766.13145.68122.66239.04100.48
78AjaxOnt.766.13145.68122.66239.04100.48
79PickeringOnt.766.13145.68122.66239.04100.48
80OshawaOnt.766.13145.68122.66239.04100.48
81TinyOnt.760158.6113.1203.8112.5
82Sainte-CatherineQue.784.9163.3119.1217.5117.1
83Saint-ConstantQue.784.9163.3119.1217.5117.1
84Mont-Royal Que.784.9163.3119.1217.5117.1
85WestmountQue.784.9163.3119.1217.5117.1
86Pointe-ClaireQue.784.9163.3119.1217.5117.1
87Dorval Que.784.9163.3119.1217.5117.1
88Côte-Saint-LucQue.784.9163.3119.1217.5117.1
89Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot Que.794.7150.9117.3211.7113.4
90Salaberry-de-ValleyfieldQue.794.66150.94117.3211.73113.4
91Pincourt Que.794.7150.9117.3211.7113.4
92Elizabethtown-Kitley Ont.806.8154.9118.8226.6111
93KelownaB.C.311.28136.64107.8215.01123.46
94BrockvilleOnt.806.82154.9118.81226.56111.03
95LavalQue.790.42152117.51213.37110.44
96Innisfil Ont.703.2176.9118.1213.4108.3
97Oro-Medonte Ont.703.2176.9118.1213.4108.3
98Salmon ArmB.C.468.87137.96105.54213.51104.5
99ChâteauguayQue.784.93163.32119.11217.54117.05
100Dollard-Des OrmeauxQue.784.93163.32119.11217.54117.05

 

 

