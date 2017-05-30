Minimum wage in Canada: By the numbers
Who pays what were and how it breaks down across the workforce
Ontario is moving to raise its minimum age by nearly a third by January, 2019. The increase will take the rate in Ontario from $11.40 today to $14 next January and $15 a year later. The $15 hourly wage will match an announced increase in Alberta, scheduled to go into effect in October of next year.
What does that mean to the pay cheque of a minimum wage earner? At $15, a full-time, 40-hour-a-week minimum wage job would pay $600 a week or $31,200 a year, compared to $23,712 at the current level of $11.40. This is what the minimum wage looks like across the country and how it breaks down across the workforce.
Who earns what where
Alberta ‑ Currently, the minimum wage is $12.20 an hour, but it rises to $13.60 this year and $15 Oct. 1, 2018.
B.C. – $10.85 now and $11.25 or more later this year.
Manitoba – $11, with plans to raise it every year along with the rate of inflation.
New Brunswick – $11. Adjusted annually relative to the consumer price index.
Newfoundland & Labrador – $10.75 rising to $11 on Oct. 1, 2017.
Northwest Territories – $12.50
Nova Scotia – $10.85. Adjusted annually April 1 based on the consumer price index.
Nunavut – $13. Adjusted annually April 1.
Ontario – $11.40.
Prince Edward Island – $11.25.
Quebec – $10.75, rising to $11.25 per hour May 1.
Saskatchewan – $10.72. Adjusted annually Oct. 1 relative to the consumer price index and average hourly wage.
Yukon – $11.32. Adjusted annually April 1 based on the consumer price index.
Who gets paid minimum wage (2013 statistics)
Men – (5.5%) vs Women (8%)
Age group – 15-19 (50.2%)
Education – Less than high school diploma (20.4%) vs. University degree (2.6%)
Full time (3.4%) vs. Part time (21.8%)
Top sectors – Retail (17.4%) and Food & Accommodation (26.9%)
Proportion of workforce
- Newfoundland and Labrador (5.9%)
- PEI (9.3%)
- Nova Scotia (5.9%)
- New Brunswick (7.9%)
- Quebec (6.2%)
- Ontario (8.9%)
- Manitoba (6%)
- Saskatchewan (4.5%)
- Alberta (1.8%)
- B.C. (6.4%)
With files from Canadian Press
MORE ABOUT MINIMUM WAGE:
- Ontario to raise minimum wage to $15 per hour
- Making sense of a $15 minimum wage in Alberta
- B.C.’s hourly minimum wage will rise to $11.25 by Sept. 2017
- Why the numbers behind the NDP’s minimum wage plan don’t add up
- Voters in Oregon and D.C. legalize recreational marijuana use
- It’s time to consider a local minimum wage
- Min. wage in 2013 same as 1975 in constant dollars: StatsCan
Gee, Ontario’s not the only one
Emilyone on