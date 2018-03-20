A shack in Vancouver is selling for $7 million. Here’s what you could buy elsewhere.

In 2015 a shack in Vancouver’s West End made headlines when it sold for nearly $3 million. Just 27 months later, the rundown pile is back on the market and making headlines again, with an asking price of close to $7 million.

That sounds nuts, but it’s even crazier when you compare it to what that kind of money will buy in other parts of Canada, the U.S., and elsewhere.

San Francisco: US$5,695,000

701 Buena Vista Ave. W

5 beds, 3.5 baths, 4,525 sq. ft.

New York City: US$5,795,000

845 Carroll St., Brooklyn

9 beds, 5 baths, 4,840 sq. ft.

Or if you don’t mind the 35 to 40 minute commute to your office in Manhattan, there’s this:

Old Westbury, NY: US$5,099,000

7 beds, 10 baths, 10,000 sq. ft.

Seattle: US$5,500,000

725 14th Ave E, Seattle

5 beds, 7 baths, 10,416 sq. ft.

Calgary $5,980,000

4 beds, 6 baths, 6001 sq. ft.

1320 Prospect Ave. SW, Upper Mount Royal, Calgary

Toronto: $6,498,000

6 beds, 6 baths, 5,490 sq. ft.

152 Roxborough Dr., Toronto

Montreal: $5,980,000

5 beds, 4 baths, 6,136 sq. ft.

65 Av. Forden, Westmount, Que.

Utopia, NB: $6,900,000

10 beds, 11 baths, 27,000 sq. ft. including two guesthouses

Route 785, Utopia, NB

And the price is dropping. In 2016 it was listed for $9.65 million

Tipaemaua, French Polynesia: $6 million

Just off the coast of Raiatea, the second-largest of the Polynesian island

Anywhere: US$5,549,900

8 beds, 42.67 m

“Daydream” yacht