A shack in Vancouver is selling for $7 million. Here’s what you could buy elsewhere.

In 2015 a shack in Vancouver’s West End made headlines when it sold for nearly $3 million. Just 27 months later, the rundown pile is back on the market and making headlines again, with an asking price of close to $7 million.
That sounds nuts, but it’s even crazier when you compare it to what that kind of money will buy in other parts of Canada, the U.S., and elsewhere.
San Francisco: US$5,695,000
5 beds, 3.5 baths, 4,525 sq. ft.
New York City: US$5,795,000
9 beds, 5 baths, 4,840 sq. ft.
Or if you don’t mind the 35 to 40 minute commute to your office in Manhattan, there’s this:
Old Westbury, NY: US$5,099,000
7 beds, 10 baths, 10,000 sq. ft.
Seattle: US$5,500,000
5 beds, 7 baths, 10,416 sq. ft.
Calgary $5,980,000
4 beds, 6 baths, 6001 sq. ft.
1320 Prospect Ave. SW, Upper Mount Royal, Calgary
Toronto: $6,498,000
6 beds, 6 baths, 5,490 sq. ft.
Montreal: $5,980,000
5 beds, 4 baths, 6,136 sq. ft.
65 Av. Forden, Westmount, Que.
Utopia, NB: $6,900,000
10 beds, 11 baths, 27,000 sq. ft. including two guesthouses
And the price is dropping. In 2016 it was listed for $9.65 million
Tipaemaua, French Polynesia: $6 million
Just off the coast of Raiatea, the second-largest of the Polynesian island
Anywhere: US$5,549,900
