Toronto’s deflating housing bubble, in one chart

Home sales in Canada’s largest city slowed down for the third month in a row, according to numbers released from the Toronto Real Estate Board. That came as new listing rose nearly 16 per cent, and as active listings surged over the year before.

The average house price still managed to increase 6.3 per cent on the year, but that’s well off the blistering annual pace of just a few months ago.

The June numbers delivered further evidence that the raft of new measures implemented by the Ontario government in April—from a new foreign buyers tax to rent controls—are starting to take effect.

The next few months will be crucial in determining whether the Toronto housing market has simply stumbled, or if this is the start of a deeper correction.

Here’s a look at how Toronto real estate market over the first six months of 2017 compares to last year: