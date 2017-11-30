  0

Best engineering universities in Canada: 2018 ranking

Here are the 20 best engineering programs in Canada for 2018
Iranian visiting Ph.D. student Maryam Eslami works at a chemical engineering lab at McGill University in Montreal on Thursday, October 19, 2017. (Photograph by Dario Ayala)

School Rank last year Program reputation Research reputation Fractional publications Fractional citations Field Weighted citation impact
2. Toronto [1] *1 1 1 1 3
2. Waterloo [2] *1 *2 *2 2 5
3. UBC [3] 3 *2 *2 4 9
4. McGill [5] 4 4 5 5 11
5. Alberta [4] 5 5 *2 2 13
6. Montréal [13] 9 7 6 6 *22
*8. McMaster [8] *6 6 9 10 *28
*8. Queen's [6] *6 8 13 11 20
9. Calgary [7] 8 9 7 *7 *24
10. Concordia [16] 11 15 8 *12 19
11. Simon Fraser [*17] *15 *19 *17 19 6
*12. UQAM [*14] *20 14 *27 *25 *1
*12. Ryerson [9] 24 10 12 14 10
*14. Victoria [10] 26 *16 *21 18 4
*14. Wester [*11] 10 11 10 *7 *28
16. York [*14] *15 *31 29 29 *1
*17. Carleton N/A *20 *16 16 21 8
*17. Ottawa [*11] *20 18 11 9 21
19. Dalhousie [*20] 14 23 *17 16 *16
*20. Manitoba N/A *20 *19 15 17 *14
*20. Saskatchewan [19] *15 13 19 15 18

*Indicates a tie
