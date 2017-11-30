  0

Best Universities for Business in Canada: 2018 Ranking

Here are the 20 best business schools in Canada in 2018
Sept. 24, 2014 - Toronto, ON - Ryerson University - Entrepreneurs (of jamcam) in a meeting inside the DMZ, an incubator for innovation/entrepreneurialism.

Entrepreneurs in a meeting inside the DMZ, an incubator for innovation/entrepreneurialism. (Ryerson)


School Rank last year Program reputation Research reputation Fractional publications Fractional citations Field Weighted citation impact
*1. UBC [2] 2 *1 *2 2 3
*1. Toronto [1] 1 *1 1 1 5
3. Alberta [3] 6 3 6 5 2
4. Western [4] *3 6 15 10 8
5. McGill [6] 5 4 8 *8 14
6. York [5] 7 7 5 *3 6
7. Queen's [7] *3 5 18 17 12
*8. McMaster [9] 14 9 14 7 1
*8. Montréal [11] 11 12 *2 *3 11
10. Waterloo [12] 9 8 4 6 20
*11. Calgary [*13] 8 11 11 *15 13
*11. Simon Fraser [8] *12 13 7 *8 9
13. Ryerson [10] 10 18 17 *15 7
14. Concordia [*13] *12 10 10 12 17
15. Laval [15] *16 *14 12 11 16
16. Ottawa [*19] *16 *14 9 *13 21
*17. UQAM [17] *30 *25 13 *13 *18
*17. Victoria [18] 20 *19 *25 *22 10
19. Regina [*19] 32 *31 28 *24 4
20. Wilfrid Laurier [16] 21 *21 *23 *18 15

*Indicates a tie
