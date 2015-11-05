University Rankings 2016: Medical Doctoral

The Medical Doctoral category includes some of the largest schools in the country, namely those that conduct a significant amount of research and offer a wide range of undergraduate and graduate degrees. Click here for the Comprehensive category and here for the Primarily Undergraduate category.

To find out exactly how each school placed on all 14 indicators click on the plus sign. To see how a school did on a specific indicator click on the head of the column and the schools will re-organize based on how well they did on that measure. To find out more about a specific school click on its name and you will be taken to a full profile of the institution.

*Indicates a tie. Full methodology here.