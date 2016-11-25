What does the future of jobs look like? And how can students entering the work force get them? Maclean’s tackled this heady question at a town hall at Montreal’s Concordia University on Nov. 24, convening a panel of top execs at some of Canada’s top employers. Our universities editor Kim Honey hosted a panel including Cédric Orvoine, Ubisoft Montreal’s VP of human resources and communications; Bonnie Schmidt, founder of Let’s Talk Science; Nick Farkas, VP of concerts and events at Evenko; Michael Kronish executive VP, television and online of Vice Media in Canada.

Watch a replay of that panel below.