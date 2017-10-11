University Rankings 2018: Canada’s top Primarily Undergraduate schools

Universities in the Primarily Undergraduate category are generally smaller in size and offer fewer graduate degree programs, instead emphasizing the undergraduate classroom experience.
Canada’s Top Primarily Undergraduate Schools 2018
|Overall Ranking
|University
|Rank Last Year
|Student Awards
|Student/ Faculty Ratio
|Student Satisfaction
|Faculty Awards
|Social Sciences & Humanities Grants
|Medical/ Science Grants
|Citations
|Total Research Dollars
|Operating Budget
|Library Expenses
|Library Acquisitions
|Scholarships & Bursaries
|Student Services
|Reputational Survey
|1
|Mount Allison
|[2]
|3
|7
|7
|1
|11
|1
|*12
|12
|7
|2
|16
|4
|13
|1
|2
|UNBC
|[1]
|1
|3
|6
|5
|5
|14
|8
|7
|1
|4
|1
|*15
|10
|7
|3
|Trent
|[4]
|*7
|18
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|18
|*15
|18
|1
|6
|6
|4
|Lethbridge
|[3]
|6
|*8
|10
|14
|9
|2
|11
|4
|8
|*7
|14
|*15
|1
|4
|5
|Acadia
|[5]
|2
|5
|4
|12
|19
|11
|10
|10
|12
|10
|17
|5
|8
|5
|6
|St. Francis Xavier
|[6]
|15
|12
|2
|7
|10
|13
|4
|9
|9
|12
|4
|2
|17
|2
|7
|Saint Mary's
|[7]
|5
|14
|12
|2
|8
|6
|9
|13
|13
|6
|10
|7
|7
|10
|8
|UOIT
|[*11]
|14
|19
|11
|*15
|1
|5
|1
|6
|19
|19
|2
|12
|9
|3
|9
|Lakehead
|[*11]
|9
|15
|14
|6
|4
|7
|2
|1
|11
|*13
|3
|3
|16
|11
|10
|UPEI
|[8]
|4
|6
|17
|*8
|17
|10
|5
|3
|6
|*15
|9
|11
|19
|9
|*11
|Bishop's
|[9]
|13
|13
|1
|*8
|12
|*15
|*12
|16
|10
|1
|6
|13
|11
|12
|*11
|Laurentian
|[10]
|10
|*8
|16
|3
|18
|3
|15
|2
|3
|*17
|5
|8
|14
|15
|13
|St. Thomas
|[15]
|*18
|10
|8
|*15
|15
|N/A
|N/A
|19
|2
|5
|13
|6
|2
|14
|*14
|Moncton
|[14]
|*7
|2
|18
|11
|14
|17
|14
|11
|4
|*7
|11
|10
|18
|13
|*14
|Winnipeg
|[13]
|12
|16
|15
|13
|2
|8
|6
|14
|17
|*13
|8
|*17
|5
|8
|16
|Brandon
|[17]
|*18
|1
|19
|*15
|6
|18
|7
|17
|5
|3
|15
|19
|4
|19
|*17
|Mount Saint Vincent
|[16]
|11
|11
|9
|*15
|16
|9
|18
|15
|14
|9
|12
|14
|15
|16
|*17
|Nipissing
|[*18]
|17
|17
|3
|*15
|13
|12
|17
|18
|15
|*17
|7
|9
|3
|18
|19
|Cape Breton
|[*18]
|16
|4
|13
|10
|7
|*15
|16
|8
|16
|11
|19
|*17
|12
|17
* indicates a tie.