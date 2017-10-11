 University Rankings 2018: Canada’s top Primarily Undergraduate schools
  0

    Universities in the Primarily Undergraduate category are generally smaller in size and offer fewer graduate degree programs, instead emphasizing the undergraduate classroom experience.

    Overall Ranking University Rank Last Year Student Awards Student/ Faculty Ratio Student Satisfaction Faculty Awards Social Sciences & Humanities Grants Medical/ Science Grants Citations Total Research Dollars Operating Budget Library Expenses Library Acquisitions Scholarships & Bursaries Student Services Reputational Survey
    1Mount Allison[2]3771111*121272164131
    2UNBC[1]136551487141*15107
    3Trent[4]*71854343518*1518166
    4Lethbridge[3]6*81014921148*714*1514
    5Acadia[5]2541219111010121017585
    6St. Francis Xavier[6]15122710134991242172
    7Saint Mary's[7]51412286913136107710
    8UOIT[*11]141911*151516191921293
    9Lakehead[*11]915146472111*13331611
    10UPEI[8]4617*81710536*15911199
    *11Bishop's[9]13131*812*15*12161016131112
    *11Laurentian[10]10*81631831523*17581415
    13St. Thomas[15]*18108*1515N/AN/A1925136214
    *14Moncton[14]*721811141714114*711101813
    *14Winnipeg[13]121615132861417*138*1758
    16Brandon[17]*18119*15618717531519419
    *17Mount Saint Vincent[16]11119*15169181514912141516
    *17Nipissing[*18]17173*151312171815*1779318
    19Cape Breton[*18]16413107*15168161119*171217

    * indicates a tie.
