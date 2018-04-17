Which universities best prepare students for employment?

Our annual student survey asked 23,988 students whether their education is preparing them for post-graduation employment. We’ve ranked both schools and program areas based on their responses. We also asked nearly 2,800 professors to share whether freshman students arrive with the reading and writing skills required to thrive. Overall, we learned students at the University of Waterloo feel best prepared for the working world, but St. Thomas University is tops for writing ability. Meanwhile, nursing, commerce and pharmacy students think their programs are equipping them for a job.

For more university rankings, click here.