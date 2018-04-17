Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Which universities best prepare students for employment? - Macleans.ca
Our annual student survey asked 23,988 students whether their education is preparing them for post-graduation employment. We’ve ranked both schools and program areas based on their responses. We also asked nearly 2,800 professors to share whether freshman students arrive with the reading and writing skills required to thrive. Overall, we learned students at the University of Waterloo feel best prepared for the working world, but St. Thomas University is tops for writing ability. Meanwhile, nursing, commerce and pharmacy students think their programs are equipping them for a job.