Maclean’s on the Hill: An anti-Islamophobia bill and Trudeau on trade
Listen and subscribe to our weekly politics podcast, including analysis of a high-profile cabinet minister and our power rankings
Each week, the Maclean’s Ottawa bureau sits down with Cormac Mac Sweeney to discuss the headlines of the week.
Subscribe on iTunes today or play below.
The full episode
Part 1. Iqra Khalid on her motion against Islamophobia
A motion which denounces Islamophobia has created a firestorm of controversy on Parliament Hill. We start our show with Liberal MP Iqra Khalid who speaks about her motion forward, the criticisms from the conservatives, and tells us about the hateful messages she’s received simply for introducing a motion to speak out against hate.
Part 2. Talking Trudeau and trade
From reassurances in Washington to clearing a big hurdle with the EU trade deal, It’s been a big week for the Trudeau government on the trade file. We speak with an expert: Achim Hurrelmann, a professor of political science at Carleton University.
Part 3. Behind the scenes of the Trump-Trudeau tete-a-tete
Trudeau’s first visit with Donald Trump at the White House was historic, and probably one of the more unusual meetings between a Prime Minister and a President. Maclean’s senior writer Anne Kingston and I were both on the trip, and we’ll give our insights and a behind-the-scenes look at that first face-to-face.
Part 4. A profile of power, and our power rankings
Finally we end off the show with Shannon Proudfoot who joins us to break down her profile of Canada’s new immigration minister, Ahmed Hussen, and lay out this week’s edition of the Ottawa Power Rankings.
OUR BUREAU’S TOP READS
-
ON THE CONSERVATIVES
Terry Glavin on the rise of the fringe in the Tories
-
ON ENERGY
Jim Prentice’s last plea on making Canada an energy superpower
-
ON TRUMP AND TRUDEAU
Anne Kingston’s dispatch from the day
-
ON MEMES IN POLITICS
How social media can help world leaders with their Trump tightrope
Popular on Maclean's
-
-
-
-
-