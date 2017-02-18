Maclean’s on the Hill: An anti-Islamophobia bill and Trudeau on trade

Each week, the Maclean’s Ottawa bureau sits down with Cormac Mac Sweeney to discuss the headlines of the week.

The full episode

Part 1. Iqra Khalid on her motion against Islamophobia

A motion which denounces Islamophobia has created a firestorm of controversy on Parliament Hill. We start our show with Liberal MP Iqra Khalid who speaks about her motion forward, the criticisms from the conservatives, and tells us about the hateful messages she’s received simply for introducing a motion to speak out against hate.

Part 2. Talking Trudeau and trade

From reassurances in Washington to clearing a big hurdle with the EU trade deal, It’s been a big week for the Trudeau government on the trade file. We speak with an expert: Achim Hurrelmann, a professor of political science at Carleton University.

Part 3. Behind the scenes of the Trump-Trudeau tete-a-tete

Trudeau’s first visit with Donald Trump at the White House was historic, and probably one of the more unusual meetings between a Prime Minister and a President. Maclean’s senior writer Anne Kingston and I were both on the trip, and we’ll give our insights and a behind-the-scenes look at that first face-to-face.

Part 4. A profile of power, and our power rankings

Finally we end off the show with Shannon Proudfoot who joins us to break down her profile of Canada’s new immigration minister, Ahmed Hussen, and lay out this week’s edition of the Ottawa Power Rankings.

OUR BUREAU’S TOP READS