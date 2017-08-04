B.C. wildfires: Satellite images show the smoke descending on Vancouver

The smoke from multiple wildfires in B.C. has created hazardous breathing conditions across the province. In Kamloops, air quality is the worst in recorded history. A heat wave in the Lower Mainland coupled with the smoke has lead to a spike in 911 calls about breathing problems. Meanwhile the mountains on Vancouver’s north shore have vanished in the smokey haze.

This GIF, using satellite images taken by NASA taken between July 28 and August 3, shows how quickly the smoke from the fires descended on B.C.’s Lower Mainland as the clouds cleared.

In the satellite images above, the red spots represent active fires and thermal anomalies. A provincial state of emergency has been extended until August 18, as more than 120 fires continue to burn across the province, and 25 communities are under evacuation orders.

