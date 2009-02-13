Canada’s love affair with Barack Obama
We like him more than Americans do, with some small concerns
We love him, with an asterisk. The broad-band smile, the Lincolnesque bearing, the sense of the man as an avatar of multiculturalism—it all makes Barack Obama the perfect U.S. president in the eyes of Canadians. Heaven knows we’ve been waiting. When the motorcade rolls down Wellington Street next week, or pulls up to Rideau Hall, you can expect dewy-eyed kids to line barricades with paper flags, no matter how foul the Ottawa weather. Eighty-two per cent of us say we approve of Obama, the polls indicate, and the number requires a moment to digest. Never mind American politicians. Who’s the last American we can say that about?
When Angus Reid Strategies quizzed Canadians last week on behalf of Maclean’s, the lines practically glowed with excitement over a perceived new era in Canada-U.S. relations. More than half of respondents said they think Obama’s economic policies will be good for Canada—however bleak the outlook for the U.S. economy. Same went for his energy policy, while fully six out of 10 voiced support for his environmental program (remember that?), suggesting Stephen Harper got it right when he proposed a plan to coordinate the two countries’ climate change strategies.
The results spoke to the affinity Canadians have felt toward Obama since he burst onto the U.S. electoral scene, setting a fresh tone for a country a lot of us had given up trying to understand. After eight years of voicing diffidence, if not scorn toward the previous administration, 41 per cent of our respondents want greater ties with the U.S., compared to just nine per cent who think we should distance ourselves from our southern neighbours (44 per cent think we should maintain the same level). And it’s clear that Canadians are flattered by his decision to put us so near the top of his itinerary: 61 per cent of those polled say they plan to follow media coverage of the visit, which will last only half a day.
To describe this as a break with the recent past is near-sinful understatement. The last time Canadians were asked, we rated George W. Bush’s global leadership below that of Russia’s Vladimir Putin, and we have consistently voiced hope to pollsters that better relations were around the corner. Even Americans aren’t as bullish as Canadians on Obama these days, giving him still-generous approval ratings between 64 and 73 per cent, depending on who’s doing the polling. In Washington, things have been downright tough: two of Obama’s key political appointees have been forced to withdraw due to tax irregularities, and his stimulus package has been subject to a wall of partisan opposition in Congress. He may be glad for five hours in a place where the honeymoon remains in full swing.
Still, we are Canadians, which means Obama will also get a taste of the old-time fatalism that runs just beneath our optimism. In recent weeks, talk of American protectionism—most notably the “buy American” requirement in the stimulus package—has stirred long-standing insecurities about Congress’s tendency to pull up the drawbridge when times get tough. Those fears were reflected in our poll results. When asked if Obama would be good for Canada on cross-border trade, or on the auto industry, the numbers dropped to 41 per cent, and 38 per cent, respectively. “Putting aside his popularity,” says Mario Canseco, Angus Reid’s vice-president of public affairs, “Democratic governments are always perceived as more protectionist.”
So the asterisk is important, more so for Canadian leaders than for Obama himself. Several old Washington hands told Maclean’s that the government is lucky for the chance to make its wishes known while the new President is still fresh in the job. “Those are the visits a leader tends to remember,” says Michael Kergin, Canada’s ambassador to Washington from 2000 until 2005. “After the first six months or a year it starts to become routine.” Given the Canadian inclination to blame our problems on our southern neighbours, Kergin adds, it is important to tackle the issues before the bloom is off the relationship: differences will almost certainly intervene, forcing both sides to put politics before friendship. Trade barriers, America’s thickening border, Arctic sovereignty, Obama’s promise to review NAFTA—these are just a few of the issues bound to test the countries’ mutual ties.
Walking that wire is a lot more difficult for prime ministers than it is for presidents. “Historically, there’s always been a price to be paid for being seen as too close to the United States,” notes Fen Hampson, director of the Norman Paterson School of International Relations at Carleton University. And while Bush’s departure reduces those risks, it also raises complications. Under Bush, a prime minister could score cheap political points by defying the White House, or boasting grandly when it extracted some small concession from the administration. That won’t work under a president Canadians happen to like, and with whom they want their government to co-operate. If you can’t strike deals with someone as constructive and diplomatic as Obama, voters might reasonably ask, what kind of negotiator are you?
The good news for Canadian leaders is that our expectations are surprisingly low. Fully 46 per cent of those polled expect the current U.S. government to be more protectionist than the last. Less than half think Washington’s stimulus package is likely to end the recession. In short, there’s nowhere to go but up. More importantly, we’ve made up our minds on what threatened to be the most divisive foreign policy question facing the country: when asked whether Canada should keep its troops in Afghanistan should Obama request it, 65 per cent said no while only 20 per cent said yes. “We paid at the office big time on Afghanistan, and this is starting to permeate the Canadian psyche,” says Kergin. “It’s not so much a question of being supportive to the Americans as whether the war should be waged. I’ll bet if you asked them, Canadians would tell you Obama shouldn’t be waging it, either.”
That broad sentiment will come as no surprise to Stephen Harper, who has held to his election promise to end Canada’s military mission there in 2011. Still, resolution of the Afghanistan issue may prove the least of the Prime Minister’s worries when it comes to U.S. relations. Harper scored well below Michael Ignatieff in our poll on two key measures of confidence, with fully 40 per cent of respondents saying the Liberal leader would be better at maintaining relations with Obama, compared to 29 per cent who thought Harper would. Ignatieff also topped the Prime Minister on the question of who would stand up to Obama if Canadian interests were threatened (36 per cent of those polled chose the Grit leader; 28 per cent picked Harper). All of this points to some serious approval problems for the PM.
The question is whether anything he does during this week’s visit will ease those problems. Canseco, for one, has his doubts. The pollster points to Harper’s 38 per cent job approval rating in the Maclean’s survey, which lags four points behind Ignatieff’s, and marks a stunning decline from the double-digit leads Harper enjoyed over Ignatieff’s predecessor, Stéphane Dion, before the government’s catastrophic fiscal update last fall. Canseco cites growing awareness of Ignatieff’s qualifications for the remarkable shift (“he’s a professor, he lived in the States”) along with a steady drift of support from the NDP back to the Liberals. Others suspect the numbers have less to do with Ignatieff’s foreign policy credentials than concern about Harper’s judgment. “His problem is that Canadians have to some extent lost confidence in his leadership,” says Hampson. “Harper’s political challenge in this upcoming summit is to see if he can get some of the Obama glow to shine on him.”
It is the sort of thing to which Obama has become accustomed—this faith in his power to raise the fortunes of others. And it’s not like the Conservatives are the only ones sidling up to him. Ignatieff lodged his own request for an audience with the President, lest the Conservatives revive their fortunes under the man’s reflected light. Given the depth of Canadian ardour for the new Leader of the Free World, that’s probably not a bad play. For now, at least, everyone’s ignoring the asterisk.
Speak for yourselves, Obama fans. This Canadian holds no respect for a man who repeatedly lies, takes fraudulent donations, and changes positions with the political wind. It’s about as far from Lincoln (remember him? Honest Abe? The ugly guy who was deeply unpopular for many years because he pressed forward with an unpopular war?) as you can get.
Gaunilon on
I could not agree more. We have a man and his administration who do not know the meaning of honesty.
I believe history will show the previous president did what was right for both our countries.
G Hamm on
Correct me if I am wrong but did not Honest Abe order the assasination of a top leader during the civil war?
Brian on
You’re wrong.
sdl.9109 on
why don’ you back up yr assertions? Or is drive-by smear yr chosen MO?
kc on
I don’t like him and his family. He’s an non-entity really that just lucked out because the alternative was even worse. He won’t do anything worthwhile except maybe payoff some cronies with some jobs and say a few soft spoken words. I can’t believe how unlikeable he is; maybe because he’s so laid back or something. He seems to have no edge or intellect. The USA is in the position of the falling Roman Empire gliding to nothingness with lackluster leaders who are in someone’s thrall.
Maxine on
Thank you Gaunilon. You know more about our president than most Americans, who get their news from the mainstream media or Jon Stewart/Stephen Colbert/Michael Moore. These are truly scary times for western civilization, and other western industrialized nations may soon miss the America they loved to hate.
On a more cheerful note, I drive across the border regularly and have always enjoyed hanging with both English and French speaking Canadians. Canadians are class acts! I don’t get your socialist leanings, but it’s your country, that’s your business. All the best!
N Y Hick on
N.Y.Hick: I’m a bit puzzled about what you mean when you say, “I don’t get your socialist leanings.”
It’s simple. We’re serious about helping one and other up here. It’s actually called co-operation. Only a fascist would mistake co-operation for socialism.
CR on
Cr.
Sadly Canada is Socialist. If we were not, the gov would not take our money from us, and decide whom to help. We would keep our money and be charitable. There is a big difference. I contribute my taxes and have no control over what the gov does with it for it’s wasteful programs that reward irresponsibility. I also select charities to support and support them strongly, and also take the effort to meet the needs of persons I meet.
But make no mistake, when the government takes money from one person and re-distributes it to another, it is socialism. Sooner or later, they run out of people to take the money from and it fails.. But boy all that “fairness” sounds so appealing doesn’t it.
I prefer charity…that way I don’t have to support abortions and other programs that have low success rates, and perpetuate the problem they propose to solve. but boy it sure keeps gov employees working.
cc on
No, they are actually correct.
cc on
Now we have Canada’s “national magazine” slobbering over a untried US president who wants to put protectionist walls around the USA.
Why honour a man who will create massive unemployment in Canada?
MJH on
Not every Canadian is slobbering over this untried, short on experience lawyer from Chicago. His protectionism idea are not sitting well with some of us as well as others around the globe.
Gerald on
“Why honour a man who will create massive unemployment in Canada?”
Let me guess, you’d honour a previous president who did exactly that?
Saskboy on
Saskboy
Since when has President George Bush been honoured? Why don’t you let us have the same freedom you expressed whenever you criticized the past President. We still have that freedom….for the moment, but your prized Obama and his entourage would love to eliminate the freedom both Canadians and Americans fought for. And it sounds like you approve of that…The only freedom of speech you accept is when you agree with it. They and probably you accused President Bush of not telling the truth, going to war for wrong reasons. I think he did a good job of explaining his positions, and the media and opposition just kept saying he hasn’t put up his case, Just because you don’t agree, doesn’t mean he didn’t explain. and of course, for you not to agree, I guess he did present his case. Obama says he is going to be transparent. Right! But he must mean something different by the word. Of course he is transparent, just busy telling you the opposite of what he is going to do.
As for unemployment, so many Canadian thinks it is great when the CDN dollar is higher that the U.S. That causes unemployment in Canada. Debt is what causes unemployment, personal, governmental. no cash flow, overextending, and no patience. It was Carter, and Clinton who compelled the banks to lend to people with no jobs, no visible means of paying back loans, and the law of supply and demand has caught up with everyone. But your Obama insists that the contributors to society must help the non-contributors. Some non-contibutors are unable to contribute due to age, health, but many unwilling, and unable merely due to lifestyle choices and irresponsibility.
cc on
Sure, Obama’s protectionist – inflationary economic policies and Afghanistan agenda are unpopular with Canadians, but what does logic have to do with popularity? Oh my gosh, he’s so cute!
aek on
Our gracious Governor General Jean and First Lady Michelle Obama pictured on the cover of Macleans will symbolically confirm “The times are a’changin” …for the better.
David Monture on
Actually I think that we are in for an even more stranger situation as time progresses as we are entering numbers where Obama will be more popular than than the people of his own country as far as canadians are concerned and this is a complete reversal. One of the strangest things about this particular cult of personality is that for the last while if you are seen as disagreeing with Obama you encounter the strangest people – the weirdest was when the usual leaks were flying around and I saw a huge sign on the side of the highway that said ” Harper how dare you Hurt OBAMA! ” – totally weird – The point about the old canadian story of gaining points by bellowing against those damn yankees is very well taken and yet I can’t help but reflect back to my childhood memories of kennedy! I think some perusal of this part of history would be well worth considering and more than likely educational as well. Personally I don’t get it but quite obvioulsy there are people out there who have bought into the charisma and to be very honest I feel sorry for them as one of the good things about cynicism is that you are rarely disappointed.
Wayne on
Canada is such a nice place to visit. People up there aren't as crazy and obsessed with all their fears of anything that seems left of center. I wish more Americans could give Obama the credit you and Western Europe do. There are some crazy religious fanatics here who are obsessed with traditions. Too many Americans are impatient and can't think for themeslves.
Dave Farley on
Obama will turn out to be no friend of Canada. We are being hoodwinked! Stop the madness!
MJH on
That may or may not be true. It will depend on what he does. Until he does something, I’m prepared to give him some time and opportunity. I think it is more than completely symbolic that his first foreign visit is to Canada. This will give him a chance, however brief, to explain what he’s doing, and what place “good relations” with Canada will mean.
CR on
What I find odd about Canadians love for Obama is that he would be entirely unelectable here if he didn’t tone down his God/religious talk.
jwl on
I agree JWL had Obama been canadian he would never have made it to the PM’s chair as he would have been just another canadian with good public speaking skills. I think when you drill right down to the central point … it’s the (and you heard it all the time) ” An Historical Moment ” the first black president! That’s it in a nutshell if Obama had been caucasian and anybody else was president except Bush, Obama probably wouldn’t have won … In an almost karmic way the US of A used one form of racism to deal with the effects of generations of another kind of racism. I would also add his superior oratical skills which are so rare nowadays as I remember several years ago when he was the keynote speaker at the democratic convention and I was in awe of his skills and took note then as I knew that this guy was going places and no doubt about it.
Wayne on
Think about what you’ve witten Wayne. I’m sure you’ll agree it is both wrong and stupid!
kc on
what is wrong? what is stupid? That americans voted for Obama because they thought that he had the potential to be the first black american president – well DUH! this is racism pure and simple only the other way around had he been caucasian he probably wouldn’t have won over Clinton and more than likely we would now have the first woman president –
Wayne on
I agree with Wayne.
Its “payback” racism.
People want to get that racist label off their back so the first reasonable candidate that comes along, the press goes bananas and the rest is history.
The stories of the homeless asking him for cars and houses and thinking they are going to be rich because obama is president is either pathetic or downright scary.
Brian on
Wayne-Brian
If you two are so fond of throwing the rascist label around you might want to consider that Obama could have lost with only a 2-3% swing. That with a poorly run McCain campaign. Dispite clearly being the better candidate, it was closer than predicted. The reason? – Many white Americans still can’t bring themselves to vot for a black candidate. Black Americans have voted for quality white candidates before, but when they vote for a quality black candidate then their just voting pay-back. They’re too stupid to know a quality candidate for themselves, ergo they must be rascists themselves. I’m sure there was some element of pay-back. But just look at what you good ole boys are insinuating?
Wayne: the reason i said stupid was that you contradicted yourself. One the one hand Obama only won because he was black and on the other he was one of the best speakers you had ever heard. Why woundn’t that make him a candidate regardless of skin colour?
kc on
KC: Talk about the half-full half-empty phemonenon.
90% of black people vote Obama, and you say it is the whites who are racist. You are a racist for suggesting that people who don’t vote for a leftist empty-shirt like Obama are in fact racist somehow.
sf on
sf
Read very carefully and slowly exactly what i wrote. If you really can’t get my pt without calling me names then you really do have some serious reading comprehension problems. Not the first time i”ve noticed it either.
kc on
KC, maybe I don’t understand what you wrote. The one line that stood out was “Many white Americans still can’t bring themselves to vot for a black candidate”
And secondly, when you have 90% of a group of people voting one way, that’s where you should be looking for bias.
sf on
Funny you should say that, sf, because I got exactly the same line from a rabid Quebec separatist a few months back: 90% of the Anglos voted NO in 1995 so they must be racist . . .
The cases are very similar: when a political party (PQ or Republicans) defines itself in large measure as being the party that is proudly out to screw you, it does tend to swing the vote one way.
J@ck M!tchell on
Obama presented with more savvy, more macho and more charisma than his opposition. though looming large on his victory was a majority of US voters had finally learned to say “enough”, of the Bush/Chaney cabal and the most henious reign or terror and fraud ever perpetrated upon the world.
That’s a view with a bit more realism, don’t you think?
foottothefire on
he would not have to talk religion in Canada. but he has everything else to win, JWL . You have been against him from day 1. So I am not surprised you would have an argument against him.
Obama reminds me of Trudeau minus the arrogance .
lmn on
I couldn’t agree more!!
MJH on
What I just read is hard to believe! Of course Canada is a Socialist country therefore it is understandable that you would agree with Obama’s program of destruction for everything the USA was founded on.We may be on our way to a new Boston Tea Party..or better yet: a french type of Revolution.When the dust has settled in this country,the majority of the people will realize the Sorros Agenda behind the Democrat Party Wizzard of Oz Curtain, and they will wake up to see their country on the decline as History as shown us about England,France,Italy,and Russia.
Lise laHaye on
Nice to see someone see the Soros connection. Amazing how everyone jumps on right wingers for being funded by companies and yet the richest guys in the world are on the side of the left. Maybe they feel guilty about some of their ill-gotten gains that they now believe in wealth redistribution (of course its just the middle class that is affected so they dont care!)
Brian on
Actually, Canada is far more Fascist in its orientation than it is Socialist, and the Harper government keeps pushing us along the road to Fascism. True, we do have a few social programs, but the Reform Party (aka Conservative Party) is getting rid of or gutting them as quickly as it can. Did you notice in the budget that, in spite of a huge rise in unemployment, there will be nothing more for unemployed workers? Lots of stuff for businesses; lots of stuff for cities; noting more for unemployed workers. And Ignatieff is playing right along with that.
CR on
Actually, Canada is far more Fascist in its orientation than it is Socialist,
How stupid.
Ti-Guy on
You don’t understand the difference between stupidity and inconvenient truth. How sad!
CR on
You don’t understand the difference between stupidity and inconvenient truth.
Sometimes I wish I didn’t. Life would be a little easier, I think.
How do you wingnuts manage it?
Ti-Guy on
Hey Lisa La Haye:
Back up a bit on thinking we Canadian support everything Obama is into doing JUST because he’s coming to town to shmooze our Prime Minister. Our PM may not be the brightest bulb in the pack. But he has to find out what is really up Obama’s sleeve. How much walking is he going to do? Instead of talking?
Gerald on
You Canadian fools. The guy believes in capital punishment, only civil unions for gays and ramping up Afghanistan. For years and years you have been looking down your noses at Americans….now you are big fans of an untried, “bend me, shape me” Oprah manufactured president.
Albertaclipper on
The guy believes in capital punishment, only civil unions for gays and ramping up Afghanistan.
That just make him American. Besides, capital punishment and marriage are state’s rights issues, so it doesn’t really matter what he believes.
.For years and years you have been looking down your noses at Americans
Well, where are we supposed to look when everyone’s at the bottom of the barrel?
Ti-Guy on
Alberta Clipper, you forgot to mention he is also in favour of burning a lot of coal.
Eric on
Any Canadian that has a ‘love affair’ with Obama is a simpleton. But, since he leads a party that appeals primarily to gays, blacks, Hollywood lefties, women and teenagers if you’re a Canadian gay, black, Hollywood lefty, woman or teenager I can see why he’s your man. Fortunately male teenagers grow up, unfortunately the others will never change their voting bias. The future of America is indeed grim.
VB on
This would be a bad thing, if one assumes that gays, Blacks, Hollywood lefties, women & teenagers are all inherently evil or something . . .
Shenping on
Not necessarily evil, but so preoccupied by their particular and small-minded priorities – henceforth voting as objectively as heroin addicts would for free smack for everyone! – that they in fact create the same disastrous results.
VB on
When, WHEN will America wake up and realise that upper middle class men between the ages of 35 and 60 are the MAJORITY?!?
J@ck M!tchell on
My point exactly. It was a close vote. The vast majority of the county by county area of the United States voted for McCain. The majority of white men 35-60 voted for McCain, and the majority of white voters voted for McCain, and the majority of white voters of all education levels voted McCain. McCain edged out Obama among married voters, 51-47. Unfortunately, and at an expense that we and our future generations are going to pay a hard toll for, gays, blacks, latinos, Hollywood lefties, single women and teenagers voted vastly disproportionately for Obama. You may disagree, but I believe leaving the future of the country in the hands of the candidate with that type of special-interests voter base is likely to be more than unproductive for the country as a whole.
VB on
Your attempts at irony are as pearls before swine, J@ck.
Still_A_Logician on
Not only is Jacks pt missed [ irony isn’t my strengh either; unless i’m dishing it out of course ] But VB proudly highlights my earlier remarks to wayne and Brian. McCain almost won despite being widely regarded as having perfomed poorly. Could White America’s eluctance to vote for a quality Black candidate be a factor at all. Only VB actually has the chutzpah to hold this out as evidence of Obama’s unsuitabillity to hold office. Pearls before swine indeed!
kc on
About the same time that America realizes that upper middle class women between the ages of 35 and 60 are half of that “majority.”
CR on
VB: you listed some “special interest” voter bases. But your forgot to mention the automobile industry, the financial services, and the military industry. Remember who bellied up to the trough when times got tough?
CR on
Hey VB
News flash: The gay community is NOT marching up the street to this new President as much as you think.
To get around “the issue” so as not to fall off his fence. Obama has just about quote the previous president’s position word for word: ‘Civil Union’. Which does not protect couples as much as you would think compared to “Married”. Gay partner’s family can still swoop in and take it away from the grieving “Partner”.
Gerald on
Well I’m one Canadian female who hasn’t succumbed to the feverish hype surrounding Obama. Unlike some journalists, I don’t get a tingle up my legs or anywhere else when Barack Hussein Obama speaks. When that megalomaniac said “We are the ones we’ve been waiting for” what he really meant was “I am the one the world has been waiting for.” The unconditional worship by millions, for someone who has done nothing except spew vacuous rhetoric, is a little scary if you stop for a moment and consider other times in history what the result was of such blind surrender of hearts, minds, and souls to a cult of personality.
natasha on
Natasha, please relay your feelings to all your female friends. I do not understand why so many women swoon blindly over a charismatic speaker. The Monica Lewinsky’s of the world need to give thier heads a shake. I thought women wanted “men of substance”?
Brian on
Brian – LOL – “men of substance” – I think a lot of young women who are looking for mates seek out those with money, power, and good looks – in that order. I’ve never been like “other” women – I went for a responsible guy (of substance) with a great sense of humour (he discovered that I can’t stay mad at him if he’s able to make me laugh).
Maybe it’s because I’m pretty much the same age as Obama (I’m actually about six months older than him) that I can look at him a little more objectively. And I don’t like what I’ve seen so far. His ultra far-left socialist agenda is not a good thing for a free and democratic society like the U.S.
natasha on
natasha… well said…reminds me of the worship of Hitler…
cc on
Yup, the media, which is owned by the leftwingers in north america loves to slobber over Obama. Isn’t there a book about the “slobbering love affair” they have with Obama? The fact that Canadian have a higher support for obama than americans show just how concerned we are with STYLE over SUBSTANCE. Hope is great, but lets wait until we actually see him do something positive, that spills over into our country. I think Canadians, like Americans, are headed for a HUGE disappointment.
Brian on
Yes, just look at any of our politicians. We sure do value style!! Ralph Goodale’s wardrobe inspires me to greatness!!
Shenping on
He taught me how to boogie
J@ck M!tchell on
Calm down, Jack.
Ann on
Oh, come on Brian … the American media is 98% owned by the right wing. Do your homework. Rupert Murdock? Fox News? Dean Singleton? As a former journalist (25 years worth of reporting for the print media) I know exactly who owns the media. I worked for my county’s daily paper when the right leaning Gannett turned it over to a right-winging News Group. Over the course of 8 years the paper has gone from a news room with more than 100 reporters to one with, judging by the bylines, maybe 10. The New owner slashed wages, retroactively took away retirement benefits, and laid people off. Also, check Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting (FAIR), and organization I have belonged to since it first started. Do your own research and you will find that about 97% of print media endorsed Reagan, George Bush the first, and George Bush the 2nd. I think there is room to debate the role the media played in the election, but when you start your argument with “the media, which is owned by the leftwingers in north america…” you totally lose all credibility.
Ann on
Yup, Chris Matthews, Keith Olberman, Katie Couric, Brian Williams, Tom Brokaw…
raving right wingers all. Wake up.
natick1 on
The American media is 100% owned by businessmen that want to make money. It has no bias left or right, its bias is towards the big story, and big ad revenues. In this election cycle, that meant not asking tough questions of Obama for fear of losing media access, or the patronage of the horde of screaming 18-30 year olds.
57% of the stories about McCain were negative, 14% were positive.
29% of Obama stories were negative, 36% were positive.
http://voices.washingtonpost.com/44/2008/10/22/study_coverage_of_mccain_much.html
97% of the print media endorsed Bush II? Way to pull facts out of your ass (great “journalism”). Wikipedia has some charts from a study by Editor and Publisher
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Newspaper_endorsements_in_the_United_States_presidential_election,_2004
Newspaper endorsements 2004 election
Bush: 189
Kerry: 208
Your logical problem has a few holes. First, you assume all rich people own newspapers and all rich people are right wingers. It is true that everybody owning newspapers is wealthy, but that second part is surely a stretch. As I noted elsewhere, Obama won among >200,000/year earners. Bill Gates and Warren Buffet are rich and yet, lean to the Democrats. Moreover, people do not run businesses for the sake of ideological satisfaction, they run them to make money. This election cycle, that meant tacking to the left.
hosertohoosier on
Bang on.
cc on
As HUGE a disappointment as your mom’s?
cwe on
Hard to say. There were lots of moms who were disappointed by the President’s Bush, especially Bush the Younger.
CR on
Wow, this post must have been linked on some wingnutty, Ezra Levant site. It’s like “Gremlins II” in here.
J@ck M!tchell on
Put Mr. Peabody and Sherman on it…
Dot on
I would, I would, but I’m a bit tired of these genre-crossing flicks.
J@ck M!tchell on
And what’s with all the Americanisms on here. I thought I stumbled onto a Rush Limbaugh fan site.
And what’s with my spell checker that accepts Limbaugh, but doesn’t like labour, colour or theatre?
Shenping on
Your spell checker is American, not British.
sdl.9109 on
“British” as in “the rest of the civilised world.”
J@ck M!tchell on
My feelings on Obama and his style of governing is that if we really take a good look at what he stands for he would not be so popular.
I see a man that is suppressive and dictatorial. It is starting to smell of Macarthism!!!
Verna on
Verna: so you think that if we really take a good look at what he stands for he would not be so popular.
If you took a good look at Obama, by reading his books (particularly «The Audacity of Hope» you would realize exactly what he believes, and why he is so popular. He is neither suppressive or dictatorial.
Sadly, he keeps being undermined by the Representatives and Senators of his own party.
CR on
What makes you think he wrote that book? Just cause his name is on it…please
cc on
The more of this I read, the more confused I become. Some Americans think Obama is a socialist with an extreme left-wing agenda. You’re speaking of him as bordering on Macarthism, which is an extreme right-wing position. So, is Obama on the Left or on the Right?
CR on
What a lot of noise, above.
Barack Obama is the President of the United States who wants to:
– provide something heading in the direction of Universal Health Care
– bridge the divide between the skin colours south of the border
– revive a ravaged economy with heavy infrastructure spending, the consensus response of almost all the world’s developed countries
– address climate change aggressively
None of that makes him a maniac of any sort. Don’t hold it against him that he is well-spoken, calm, and caring – and yes, that translates into personal appeal. Might translate to “shallow” for some…to me it just means he might be able to get things done by being able to enlist his public’s support. Nope, unlike the vocal minority above, I think he is on the right track, and so do most other Canadians.
He appears to want to make the USA more like Canada. I have to say, I am flattered….and very glad. I think we’ve done a few things right here.
Fact is. The GDP of USA represents 26% of the whole world economy. And 73% of our exports go to the US. Who wants to stick knives in this guy? Are you CRAZY? We need to work with the USA. We better hope we are good friends. But, never mind that. With Barack Obama in the White house and steering in Canada’s direction, we don’t need to just act frriendly out of fear of the consequences if we are not. He’s right on the same page as most Canadians.
David de Weerdt on
Thanks, David. I am stunned at the tone of conversation. Obama Has an “ulltra far-left socialist agenda?”
Cripes, I think you have been watching to much American media. I supported Dennis Kucinich. Now that is Ultra far-left. And it is only the American media that talked about “tingling” up the legs. Being both Canadian and American — living in California — I would have thought that Canadians would be glad to get rid of Bush.
Gaunilon says he holds no respect for a man who “repeatedly lies, takes fraudulent donations, and changes positions with the political wind.” Is that a typo? Didn’t you mean King George the Second? Bush has been the most stupid, murderous, deceitful, embarrassing president to ever defile the country’s constitution. In the end I voted for Obama because the alternative was untenable. I do not think so much McCain would have been a terrible president, but that bimbo he chose for a running mate was absolutely frightening. While I am not crazy about some of the things Obama stands for (like the aforementioned religious talk), At least I feel like maybe there is hope for America. Of course, it still won’t be Canada…
Ann Knickerbocker on
I read….I smiled, read more, it got weirder and weirder. Who were all these comments from
so few with no faces? I read more. I travel all over the U.S. …I travel Canada – it’s my proudest place.
I’m married to an American from Texas who wanted more than anything to move to Canada and become a proud Canadian in her own right. She is. I hear comments in Washington, Florida, North and South Carolina, Maine, Ohio, New York, Nevada, Colorado, Michigan and …yes Illinois. Partial understandings…Partial truths… a lot missing from various personal analysis. I come home and hear the same opinionated variety from Ontario, B.C. Alberta, Nova Scotia etc….most verbiage expounded from what people have read in grocery store magazines, U.S./ Canadian TV, or Uncle Ernie ‘ who just knows everything about everything and everyone’. ….and I sigh…..
Doesn’t matter now WHO Obama was. He WILL BE who he will be based on his wits, his supporters, his well meaning advisors and the give and take of politics worldwide – and some LUCK along the way.. It all may be somewhat predictable….but every say is a new day and ripe with changes in direction. Such is life on today’s Planet Earth.
Obama is the Face and Captain of the biggest ship in the world. It’s full of good people…as well as some dangerous rats. Same north of the border.
Would it be too much to be positive,as Canadians, -give him and the people with him a chance….some good Canadian support – We are known around the world for that….
Leave his wife and certainly his children out of the media feeding frenzy so they can have a moderate amount or small semblance of a ‘family life’ for the next 4 years?
How about the benefit of the doubt to Barrack…for a while? It takes many months just to LEARN a new job. –
I’d love to see Canadians say something like ” Thanks for visiting. The optics are appreciated. We don’t need more than a few hours right now. Blackberry us when you get home and can hide it from the ‘Service ‘ pros watching your ass. We’ll be here to give you our best support – because we NEED yours. We’ll try to think, and watch, before reacting like idiot children and offer whatever we can, to the mix.” We’ve lost 108 of our most cherished in Afghanistan doing just that. WE HATE THAT ….but it’s what we agreed to do….so we are still there…PROUDLY …because as a nation we stand with you.”
” We realize that you are focused on the U.S.A. That’s your job Barrack. We know you know we are looking out for Canada’s interests. We think by working together we can achieve both…”
so…” WELCOME TO CANADA and ‘Break A Leg’ The show’s about to begin. –
It ain’t going to be a walk in the park for the next while but we’ll get there in the end…if we walk together”
Robert S. Collett on
Wierder and wierder
Robert S. Collett on
As a Canadian living and working in the US, I am embarrassed and ashamed by such meanspiritedness from some of my countrymen and women in response to this article.
So much for Canadian diplomacy and politeness.
David Monture on
As a Canadian living and working in the US, I am embarrassed and ashamed by such meanspiritedness from some of my countrymen and women in response to this article.
So much for Canadian diplomacy and politeness.
You’re living in the US and you’re wondering about how diplomacy and politeness have been devalued?
Personally, I’m embarrassed by Canadians like you who never to seem get tired of wagging your fingers and scolding people for not being nicer to the Americans. Give it up, already.
Ti-Guy on
Wow – this story has become the lightning rod for a bunch of empty-headed, rightwing bigots! I’m truly astonished at the number of die-hard rightist morons responding to this article… I’m particularly astonished at the number of rightwing morons that can read! It’s no surprise that you unrepentent boobs are already passing judgement on a man who’s only been president for three freakin’ weeks!!
You fools berate a man who has inherited the worst economic mess since the Great Depression! This was a mess that the righties choice of president, Bush (aka Zippy the Pinhead), left behind. In the three short weeks he’s been in the White House, Obama has given the US and the world some real hope, at long last! Quite a refreshing change from a president who invaded Iraq, when it was well-known that Afghanistan was Bin Laden’s base of operations. Go figure. Tell us all: how is it that the Bush administration managed to capture Saddam Hussein and execute him… while Bin Laden still remains free out there somewhere in Pakistan or Afghanistan?
Obama’s first act as president was to do the moral thing, and finally shut down the torture going on in Guantanamo Bay. Torture is something only a third-rate, uncivilised nation would engage in. Sorry folks, I just cannot imagine Jesus looking down from on High, and approving of what the former administration was doing, an administration run by a self-professed fundamentalist Christian, no less. If that’s supposed to be the acts of a Christian, then y’all dont have the least clue what Jesus (the Prince of Peace) was supposed to be all about!
Obama wants to return his country to the greatness it once aspired to; to uphold the higher ideals upon which it was founded! And you slobbering twits have made him out as Lucifer’s spawn! Clearly, after 8 years of the worst president in living memory, y’all think George Dubya was the best thing since indoor plumbing. Get real. Get perspective. Get yourself some functioning brain cells… you’re really dumbing down Canada’s IQ! Better yet, move south… to Crawford Texas… where your idiot ‘messiah’ lives.
Reg on
Let me see I will try it point for point:
(1) Obama shutdown Gitmo? really last time I looked it’s still there and as well they are rapidly increasing the base in Bagram (see new Gitmo again outside jurisdictionally speaking)
(2) inherited worse mess ever economics = indeed . The solution borrow more (why not everyone else is doing it and you may as well go big or go home … I guess)
(3) gave americans real hope – well It ceratinly is better than feeling hopeless I guess but that and 25 cents will get you a – wait a sec not it won’t you need at least a dollar and a bit more for a coffee
(4) I know of very few other canadian Conservatives who had any respect at all for Bush by the way. This weird idea that canadian Conservatives liked bush was promulgated by the LPT (Liberal Party of Toronto) and other frustrated left wing nuts and has absolutely no bearingn in reality.
(5) speaking as a spawn of lucifer I resent the comparison and as well the accusation that any criticism of Obama is somehow an attribute of being intellectually challenged and the only response I woul offer is as they say in latin : Estne volumen in toga, an solum tibi libet me videre
Wayne on
I thought Republicans were stupid. But you out beat them by a mile stone with your stupidity!
Andrea on
I sense that you are utterly unfamiliar with Aristotelian logic, or at least conclusions indicate so. No one is passing judgment based on Obama’s three weeks as president. We have had two long years of Obama under the media’s albeit rose-colored microscope. Obama’s gross stumbles over the last three weeks, everything from one nomination after another that violated his promise to provide change, the reckless closing of Gitmo, and his support of the almost criminally stupid stimulation package all are just nightmares coming true.
No one is berating Obama for having inherited the worst economic mess since the Depression. I would appreciate it if he spoke honestly and admitted it was his party’s failed Community Reinvestment Act policies that are largely responsible for the mess, and certainly not President Bush (President Bush warned years ago that the sub-prime lending scheme was a fiasco in the making but of course he he was rebuffed by the Democrats).
Regarding Gitmo, there’s nothing moral about being stupid. The Bible doesn’t say the stupid will inherit the earth. Every security expert worth a damn says it’s the wrong strategy. But let’s put your concern for waterboarding terrorists to the test and see if you will agree to put up your your hometown and your family as the victims that could have been saved. But you don’t have to make the hard choices do you, Obama has already made that choice for you. And you can sleep better at night knowing the odds are you and your loved ones probably won’t be in the next fallen tower anyways.
As far as Obama returning America to the greatness it once aspired to, maybe by your definition of greatness. I read a few days ago a baby born in an abortion clinic was subsequently blungeoned to death. I guess it’s at least one of Obama’s campaign promises that came true.
VB on
VB that’s a terrific response….especially the abortion thing… They will answer some day….
Maybe those so concerned with the terrorists in Gitmo should offer to take them in, the poor misunderstood dears… I sure don’t want them in my town…but wait, perhaps they are there anyway…
cc on
Wonderful. I was beginning to think Canada is as full of ignorant, right wing nuts as America. I brag and promote the wonderfulness of Canada to Americans all the time. My boyfriend (father Spanish, mother French, and raised in Los Angeles) thinks Canadians are cool. I’m planning on taking him for his first visit to Canada to meet the family and visit the old homestead in Ontario. I hope he doesn’t think I was lying all this time.
Bottom line is, you can’t please everyone every time. It’s too sad that even with Canadians, who I have always regarded as much more contemplative and aware than Americans, there are many who would rather trash people they don’t agree with instead of intelligently discussing the and civilly debate the issues, and understanding that good people can disagree. Demonizing people because they disagree with you or hold different values is so, well, American. Shame on those who do that.
Ann on
Thank you, I agree with your reply 100 percent. Who are these idiots! I thought Canadian were a lot smarter than Americans. Unfortunately, stupid people are everywhere and I am truly insulted. How can you but down a president from trying and he has been in office for three weeks? These people don’t even live in America and they are bashing our president. These people have no idea of how bad the Bush administration left our economy. They have no idea at all! So attaching our president, with just nonsense, is down right insulting! These people need to get their facts straight!
Andrea on
It’s just this comment thread, Andrea. I think this post was linked at Small Dead Animals (or some such zany ultra-right Canadian blog) and it attracted the barbarians. Check out the rest of this site and you’ll see that reasonable discourse is the norm.
J@ck M!tchell on
I think this post was linked at Small Dead Animals (or some such zany ultra-right Canadian blog) and it attracted the barbarians.
That sounds reasonable. Anyone willing to cinche up his or her gorge and go over to Small Dead Minds to check it out?
Ti-Guy on
I checked it out, apparently it wasn’t SDA. Man, that place reeks of deodorant and jackboot polish.
Nor ezralevant.com nor Five Feet of Foolery. That pretty much exhausts my knowledge of the right-wing Canadian pharmaceutical industry.
J@ck M!tchell on
Man, that place reeks of deodorant and jackboot polish.
If only. All I ever smell over there is BO, diesel oil and rot-gut.
Ti-Guy on
Thank you, I agree with your reply 100 percent. Who are these idiots! I thought Canadian were a lot smarter than Americans. Unfortunately, stupid people are everywhere and I am truly insulted. How can you but down a president from trying and he has been in office for three weeks? These people don’t even live in America and they are bashing our president. These people have no idea of how bad the Bush administration left our economy. They have no idea at all! So attaching our president, with just nonsense, is down right insulting! These people need to get their facts straight!
Andrea on
I thought Canadian were a lot smarter than Americans.
Those are the far-right wingers (who are basically Canadians who are confused about what country they live in). Their presence is over-amplified because we’ve had a government run by a party that managed to garner only 22% of the eligible electorate in the last election. Canadian mainstream media is also much further to the Right than Canadians generally are, Macleans included.
They’re such hypocrites as well. During the last 8 years, any criticism of Bush got Canadians labelled anti-American. But oddly, that’s inoperative when the Canadian Right vilifies Obama.
Ti-Guy on
I read….I smiled, read more, it got weirder and weirder. Who were all these comments from
so few with no faces? I read more. I travel all over the U.S. …I travel Canada – it’s my proudest place.
I’m married to an American from Texas who wanted more than anything to move to Canada and become a proud Canadian in her own right. She is. I hear comments in Washington, Florida, North and South Carolina, Maine, Ohio, New York, Nevada, Colorado, Michigan and …yes Illinois. Partial understandings…Partial truths… a lot missing from various personal analysis. I come home and hear the same opinionated variety from Ontario, B.C. Alberta, Nova Scotia etc….most verbiage expounded from what people have read in grocery store magazines, U.S./ Canadian TV, or Uncle Ernie ‘ who just knows everything about everything and everyone’. ….and I sigh…..
Doesn’t matter now WHO Obama was. He WILL BE who he will be based on his wits, his supporters, his well meaning advisors and the give and take of politics worldwide – and some LUCK along the way.. It all may be somewhat predictable….but every say is a new day and ripe with changes in direction. Such is life on today’s Planet Earth.
Obama is the Face and Captain of the biggest ship in the world. It’s full of good people…as well as some dangerous rats. Same north of the border.
Would it be too much to be positive,as Canadians, -give him and the people with him a chance….some good Canadian support – We are known around the world for that….
Leave his wife and certainly his children out of the media feeding frenzy so they can have a moderate amount or small semblance of a ‘family life’ for the next 4 years?
How about the benefit of the doubt to Barack…for a while? It takes many months just to LEARN a new job. –
I’d love to see Canadians say something like ” Thanks for visiting. The optics are appreciated. We don’t need more than a few hours right now. Blackberry us when you get home and can hide it from the ‘Service ‘ pros watching your ass. We’ll be here to give you our best support – because we NEED yours. We’ll try to think, and watch, before reacting like idiot children and offer whatever we can, to the mix.” We’ve lost 108 of our most cherished in Afghanistan doing just that. WE HATE THAT ….but it’s what we agreed to do….so we are still there…PROUDLY …because as a nation we stand with you.”
” We realize that you are focused on the U.S.A. That’s your job Barack. We know you know we are looking out for Canada’s interests. We think by working together we can achieve both…”
so…” WELCOME TO CANADA and ‘Break A Leg’ The show’s about to begin. –
It ain’t going to be a walk in the park for the next while but we’ll get there in the end…if we walk together”
Robert S. Collett on
“Wow – this story has become the lightning rod for a bunch of empty-headed, rightwing bigots!”
Maybe they’ll get a few burns in the process.
“I’m truly astonished at the number of die-hard rightist morons responding to this article… I’m particularly astonished at the number of rightwing morons that can read! It’s no surprise that you unrepentent boobs are already passing judgement on a man who’s only been president for three freakin’ weeks!!”
I’m not astonished at all. It’s quite typical isn’t it?
I mistake my spelling and see it later and tryb to correct it. More like a typo. In the morning I spell correctly again.
The sad part is that : -even though there is the opportunity to evaluate and correct their thinking, like I can with my spelling, …or their sources…. They may decide to just stay the same ….and be much like the Maple Leafs …for another 42 years, or long past it mattering any more!
Robert S. Collett on
One final comment re those of you who think the left wing runs America’s media. You’re almost too stupid for words… and you’re only repeating the rightwing BS you’ve heard. Please give your tiny brains some exercise and find out for yourself who owns the major media in the USA. These people are wealthy.. and their natural constituency is way over on the right side of the political spectrum. When you repeat your crap, all you boobs do is forward the agenda of the those obsessed with owning and controlling. God… you’re supposed to be grownups now… start thinking for yourselves!
Reg on
D’oh! Look out, the Obamatons have arrived! I can see them staring with glassy eyes, chanting “hope and change, change and hope…”
The subprime mortgage mess, which caused the “ravaged economy,” was created by the Democrats – a Democratic Congress that overruled the Republicans who said subprime mortgages were bad. The “economic mess” that Obama inherited came about thanks to his own party of morons who thought everybody should be able to get a mortgage – even people with no assets, no credit history, no job, no source of income period. (http://www.ornery.org/essays/warwatch/2008-10-05-1.html)
And so the swooning and screaming continues.
natasha on
And the reason the Democrats forced the ludicrous notion of providing sub-prime mortgages to every black, latino and single mom they could find is that they were pandering to their supporters.
VB on
You need to get your fact straight. It wasn’t the Democratic who gave sub-prime mortgages to every black, latino or single mom. It was the Republicans! HELLO! It was their lack of deregulations allowing banks to do anything with mortgages. Trying to convince anyone and everyone with these no-money down ARM crap that got sold from one mortgage company to another and another. This is how the mess with the mortgage crisis began. It also had nothing to do with being black, latino or single mom. I’m black and I certainly didn’t get suckered into getting one of these mortgages. And no, I am not a single mom. So there, get your fact straight! I thought many Americans were bias!! I certainly was wrong!
Andrea on
I see you bought Pelosi’s lie (the media let it slide too) – it was NOT deregulation. It WAS a Democratic Congress that insisted upon voting for subprime mortgages – in spite of Republican opposition – that caused the U.S. economic collapse, which in turn led to the global crisis. Read: http://www.ornery.org/essays/warwatch/2008-10-05-1.html
Note: The above article was written by Orson Scott Card, a U.S. author who happens to be a lefty Democratic supporter – an honest one.
natasha on
I read the Orson Scott Card article and I do not understand it.
So please enlighten me:
How can Sen. Cristopher Dodd be responsible for deregulation when Republicans were the MAJORITY in Congress 4 years ago (If you dont believe me, the search for Bill Frist)
Why do you and Mr. Card blame the Democrats for deregulation when only weeks ago, still as President,
George W. Bush warned against over regulating the market?
I would refreshen your memory of what was going on 4 years ago.
The Republicans were busy of changing Congress rules in order to avoid the same filibuster technique they try to use against Democrats today.
Guess which Republican Senator was against the motion? None other than John McCain.
This is the reason I love Republican sympathizers. They have such a sort memory. Later, they try to rewrite history. And I didnt even mention the Reagan-Saddam Hussein alliance in the eighties.
Guess which US Senator was criticizing it? Some Al Gore from Tennessee……..
Nelson on
Me again. Sorry, but I cannot resist posting a great link:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AdlWmQbjxuE&feature=channel_page
The Republican-lovers will surely love this.
Someone, please explain me what did Donald Rumsfeld do when, as US Special Envoy to the Middle East, he was negotiating with Saddam Hussein of Irag?
You, Natasha, and the other Republican-lovers have some explaining to do……
Just a hint: It is not the Democrats, who are not honest
Nelson on
This story should be titled “Leftist Canadians Love Affair with Obama”.
I am not a leftist and I certainly have no love for this man, and I suspect one year from now there will be alot of folks down south regretting their decision to support this leftist hoax.
Jim on
Much more accurate title, Jim!
natasha on
But in comparison to Americans, every Canadian is a leftist, even our Conservatives!
CR on
Ooooooh, this is getting so fun. The lefties have joined the party… ooooh ooooh, maybe Reg is Michael Moore or Jack Layton in disguise. ooooh oooh, I’m giving my pinhead brain a shake! And Mr. DeWeird’s oh so soothing cooooing and fawning in the best left-lib fashion. I better run and try to find out where these two get their “facts”… oh yeah, like the FACT that the Clinton administration HAD bin Laden in its grasp and said “no thanks”, or the FACT that the Democrats drove the sub-prime fiasco bus years ago, despite Republican objections – to appease those who couldn’t qualify for a conventional loan, or the FACT that B.H.O. cannot distance himself from the associations and philosophies of some dreadfully bigotted, crooked characters… or the FACT… oh never mind. It’s just so fun to read brainwashed liberals fawn over all that is BIG GOVERNMENT. Thank you all for making this a very entertaining afternoon. BTW: This writer is an ex-pat Torontonian (four decades) who has lived and woked in the US for the past dozen years. It’s too bad that Canadians have been spoon fed so much anti-Americanism for so long. Live and work here and you’ll learn why the U.S. is truly the GREATEST country in the free world, and why Canada is really a pandering, socialist, whining, collection of jealous American wanabees.
SoCalGuy on
Lived and woked, eh? Judging by your comment, it might help if you used canola oil instead of butter.
J@ck M!tchell on
SoCal/Guy: is this for real: “the Democrats drove the sub-prime fiasco bus years ago, despite Republican objections .” Remember the repeal of the Glass-Steagall Act? That came through the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act — which did so much to de-regulate the financial services industry — which, in turn, lead to the financial debacle we see today. Gramm, Leach, and Bliley were Republicans, not Democrats.They’re the guys who drove “the sub-prime fiasco bus.”
And as for being a “jealous American wanabee, if I wanted to be in America, I would have moved there. I much prefer Canadian moderation to American fascism.
CR on
Canada is the only country i’ve lived in where the far right are the cry babies! God how they hate this country!
kc on
Canada is the only country i’ve lived in where the far right are the cry babies!
That’s because in most other countries, the Right mostly represents caution, careful reflection, maturity, stoicism, etc. Canada’s Right have become infected with ignorance, faux-populism and anti-intellectualism and none of those things provide for persuasive arguments. Hence, they’re reduced to whining and crying like teenagers in a temper tantrum.
Ti-Guy on
My roots don’t go deep enough here to think of any persuasive rebuttal to that. Certainly the UK has it”s share of red tooth Tories, but bad as some of them were they never wholly abandoned the field of intellectualism or critical anaylisis the way many have here. Perhaps it’s becoming true of the US too! Obama said something to the effect: ” it’s like they’re proud of their ignorance”. I shudder to think how many similarly minded Canadians are on this post?
kc on
I don’t think being ignorant is the worst sin (although it’s bad enough). It’s the degree of credulousness I find irritating.
Ti-Guy on
Canada’s Right have become infected with ignorance, faux-populism and anti-intellectualism and none of those things provide for persuasive arguments. Hence, they’re reduced to whining and crying like teenagers in a temper tantrum.
An interesting quote. I’m not sure about anti-intellectualism, but ignorance and faux-populism do resonate. Our “Right” Prime Minister has had to draw up a budget which violates all his principles — and he’s had to do it because his principles aren’t well connected to reality in the 21st Century.
CR on
My god is it full moon? Who stirred up the right wing wackjobs? Get em out! Back to SDA with you!
kc on
Obama is bad news for smug anti-American Canadians. Even McQuack and Hork Siddi are having problems writing vile.
Dieter Sprockets on
Obama slyly plays the ” race card” with Blacks, while telling gullible Whites that he is “beyond race”.
Geoff on
You are incredibly stupid if you actually believe that!
Andrea on
You are incredibly stupid for not believing that, it was as plain as day, he threw his own grandmother under the bus to play the race card.
sf on
No, you’re stupid.
The End.
Ti-Guy on
Stupidity has no end!
kc on
Stupidity is simply the absence of intelligence; much like cold is the absence of heat. So speaking about a beginning or an end of stupidity is meaningless, since it represents nothing at all.
Oh my God, I’m so deep! ;)
The best we can hope for is for some people to stop talking about things for which they are completely ignorant, but that’s never going to happen.
Ti-Guy on
If Obama is truly “beyond race”, why is is that he promotes himself as “one of you” when he addresses Blacks and is hailed by African-Americans as America’s savour simply because he’s Black (actually, only half-so, but his White half is consistently ignored….I wonder how his mother feels about that?), but he tells Whites that he is a ‘post-racial” President who represents all Americans equally? Based on the gullibilty of many Whites on this forum, this shell game seems to succeed abroad too.
Geoff on
Out of curiosity, are you guys from David Duke’s site, or what?
J@ck M!tchell on
Happy Valentine’s Day :)
http://tl-school.com
anontanan on
I can’t believe what I’m reading. It’s like a bunch of neocons without any education. And blind and deaf as well. Obama is the best thing to come along in 50 years not only for Americans but for the whole world as well. He provides hope and willingness for people to work together( remember the 3/4 B $ he raised) except the diheart Republicans who have lost respectability form the voters. They have put their heads in the sand and hope that somehow they can gain some respect after supprting GB for 8 years even while holding their noses. I hope we had an Obama so that we could dump steve harper. Our only hope on the horizon is young Trudeau.
joe palaschuk on
Mr. Palaschuk, how do you square “willingness to work together” with ramming a 1073 page bill — the biggest economic change for the U.S. since the ’30s — down the GOPs throats with no time to read it? You, like so many others, have fallen for style over substance.
Mary on
Has anyone taken the time to read Obama’s two books from cover to cover?
Perhaps a more intelligent assessment of the man could be made if you took the time to understand his character and where his beliefs and convictions have come from.
RHL on
How many people do you know write their memoirs, before they have memories.
Kap on
Obama will go down as the most hated President in Canadian history.Watch and see.
Frank on
I like Obama simply because he is a good human being. He is willing to admit his mistakes and learn from them He can -and does- say sorry on the National media which his predessor never did.
He wants to do all the right things – preserve the environment, create green jobs, boost the economy and reduce tensions throughout the world. He is smart, articulate and persuasive. What more do we want from a world leader?
Niraj Chandra on
It’s hard to believe people can be as beef-witted as those I’ve read on this board. A man who graduated at the top of his class at Harvard not qualified? And somehow senor bunnypants and his “gentleman’s C” at the same institution are okay for governing the most powerful nation in the free world?
A guy who let 9/11 happen on his watch. Whose war with Iraq was built on lies has left 4 and 1/2 million Iraqis refugees more than one million dead. 4,200 US kids dead. 30,000+ maimed and injured 40,000+ with PTSD – he was the guy you wanted governing next door? Created more terrorists than he tortured and he tortured plenty. Inherited a surplus left with massive debt and collapse of wall st. and him and his repugnant colleagues are who you would follow?
Good luck with your hates and resentments. I recommend valium.
karlpk56 on
I don’t know what planet Ann worked in as a journalist but the planet I’m on is virtually infested with liberal commentators. Oh get a grip, I mean “infested” in the nicest way. Since my earlier, gentle assessment of the participants on this blog, I anticipated more wonderful musings from the elite and wise of both countries, all certain that each of the other stripe is wacko Jacko. Thanks for not disappointing, especially those whose comments are surely not understood even by modern-day acid-heads… “He taught me to boogie”, “canola oil”… say what? And I am sorry – listen I am a dim bulb by any measure – but I just don’t get some of these ultra sophisticated analyses that have been surely written by academic elites and other class conscious brilliantines who look down their noses at us simpletons.
But even us whose brain cells number in the mere hundreds, and those who have found religion in their fervor to annoint B.H.O. as the new Christ, can agree on a few humble points.
1) The media and entertainment industry have fallen all over themselves these past two years to promote the election of a bi-racial (he ain’t black, folks) candidate with bare bones accomplishments, while giving an unmitigated PASS on scrutinizing any of the multitude of skeletons in the man’s closet. I’m sorry, but a man’s church affiliations with a pastor whose creed is “God Damn America”, whose wife was ashamed to be an American until convenient, and whose real estate dealings leave much to be investigated, is a man I’d think the media (yes, Ann, liberal, conservative or cartoon) would wish to further explore.
2) Canada’s relationship with the U.S. is, at once, ideologically opposed (free market/socialism, security/unfettered immigration, individual responsibility/collective blame, etc.), yet intrinsically interdependent (more critical to Canda than the U.S.) in matters of commerce and continental security. Put another way, by virtue of population disparity, Canada is to the U.S. as California is to the U.S. Washington could care basically a rat’s a$$ about California, and the U.S. relies on Canada to about the same degree.
3) Socialism, and the redistribution of wealth, as economic policy, historically has always failed. [But of course, now the lefties will call me “uncaring”. Not true, I am all for looking after those who cannot look after themselves… AND (look it up; at least here in the U.S.) more Republicans donate to charity than Democrats AND – on a per capita basis – donate more in terms of percentage of income than Democrats! Take THAT myth #9428!] The point is, that Americans and – by obvious extension – Canadians, are rolling the dice on the most tenuous of economic platforms. We shall see what we shall see, because I am not a prophet, but history says that massive redistribution of capital does nothing except further consolidate power into the hands of the corrupt (that’s what we need more of, YES!) and further widen the gulf between have and have nots. It’s called the welfare state, of which Canada is becoming a world leader.
And so if that is why Canadians are going ga ga over B.O., great. Time will tell. But I am not going to get down on my knees and – oh, never mind, someone already got one of my earlier posts torched for that – worship the new messiah until he has demonstrated something akin to “accomplishment”; and a short stint as a “community organizer”, a groomed senator (who jigged the ballot), and being a really sexy almost black dude ain’t the qualifications that do it for me.
PS.
I did not like Bush, but his record is not nearly as Satanic as the MEDIA has CREATED. History will be kinder to him than the likes of the Michael Moore’s, the Haroon Siddiqui’s, the CBC’s, the CNN’s and the Barbara Streisand’s of the world have been.
SoCalGuy on
I agree with many of your comments especially regarding the media. What the media says about Obama and what he actually does are two completely different things. That said, just because the media has deified him, does not automatically make him a great or a poor president. Anyone would have one heck of a time living up to the hype, but I say “Give him a chance.” He is in power. We don’t actually have a choice about that.
And, speaking as a Canadian, he really isn’t supposed to be looking out for our interests. We can hope we don’t get too damaged by his policies, but we are not his priority.
MDLM on
*Barbara (sic) Streisand*? Wowee, a guy can get some pretty serious thinking done during all those shifts at the bottle depot.
cwe on
LOL
J@ck M!tchell on
SoCalGuy: I agree with your assessment that need to reserve our judgements about Obama until he has demonstrated something akin to “accomplishment.” And while he has been a community organizer, he was also president of the Harvard Law Review, a practicing civil rights attorney in Chicago, and a teacher of Constitutional Law at the University of Chicago Law School. (On the other hand, I also recognize the American disdain for the educated, and for teachers in particular — which may be reflected in the quality of the pre-college educational system.) I am waiting to see what Obama can accomplish, though I think he is capable of doing a lot. My biggest worry is that the partisan Democrats in the Congress will undermine his work and be his undoing
I appreciate your honesty in saying I am all for looking after those who cannot look after themselves. So am I. My question to you is: “What are you doing for those 43 million Americans who cannot afford health insurance?” I ask that because the leading cause of personal bankruptcy in the U.S. is the inability to pay medical bills. This, at the same time as health insurance companies are making huge profits.
CR on
While I while away a few idle moments at the “bottle depot”, I’ll be happy to offer an opinion on the American health care system, since you asked. Full disclosure: I began a variety medical profession careers in Toronto in 1977 and currently enjoy my work in EMS … somewhere in California. I have worked in EMS, was employed previously by the Ontario WCB, was a partner in a health care labor relations firm, and have also worked in the youth in crisis advocacy field. As an ex-pat Canadian, I am occasionally asked to offer an opinion about the two systems.
The simple answer is this; There are many, many pros and cons in both the U.S. free market approach to health care, and Canada’s universal approach. I tell inquiring minds that the best thing the U.S. could do, if only the disparate stooges in their ivory towers could look beyond their special interests, would be to meld the two systems to achieve a hybrid approach. Much of what works well in Canada would work just as well here. Much of what works well in the U.S. should be adoted in Canada. See? Two way street. Oh wait; Canada already has a “secret ” two tier system called; “If you’re rich and famous, leapfrog to the head of the MRI line, or hop a plane to New York…” Sarcasm aside, much of what works in Canada’s universal system could be adopted here.
Oooops, another qualifier; let’s put another myth to be. There is “socialized” health care here. Many jurisdictions provide various coverages, the two best known being Medicare and Medicaid. The problem is that both programs are limited in scope and funding. The real tragedy, the one of which you correctly cite, is the criminal bankrupting of those whose incomes or ages disqualify them from social subsidy, whose own private health care coverages are inadequate, or those who have been arbitrarily cut off iinsurance due to actually “using” it, or for so-called pre-existing conditions.
The chief problem is the conflicting agendas of insurance companies. An enormous amount of money is wasted (in fact, I believe 30-40% of insrance health care dollars are wasted here) in administering insurance programs. Each year, group “subscribers” go through an election process to select health care programs. Individuals make purchase selections based on whatever the insurance programs can “sell”. The amount of money spent “marketing” health care insurance that could go to doctors and nurses and equipment, go into the pockets of insurance interests. Same with Rx… enormous amounts of dollars go into private pockets instaed of medications or research. Next; the amount of money spent on illegal immigrant health care is criminal, and each dollar spent on covering illegals’ health care is a dollar that could have been spent on … ME!
That is just the tip of the iceberg. But if his Highness B.H.O. is going to CHANGE this ideological approach to health care – which, by the way, I would endorse – he needs to break the wills of the special interests who stand to lose… insurance companies, radio and tv advertisers, and on and on… each of whom enjoy sucking on the teat of private insurance. But, hey, remember, Queen Hil couldn’t do it, so I won’t hold my breath too hard wating for B.O. to crack that nut.
Want me to start on the teat abusers in the Canadian public system? I could tell tales there, too.
Point being, meld the best of both systems.
I’m now going back to my “bottle depot”, whatever the hell that doofus meant.
SoCalGuy on
SoCalGuy: I appreciate the thoughtfulness of your response.
The reality of course, is that we already have a “blend” in Canadian medical care. For instance, what is done in hospital or doctor’s office is covered by Medicare. But physiotherapy, podiatry, medications, and so many more things are not covered. (You can buy private insurance from for-profit companies to cover some of those.) How do you think we could better “meld” those parallel systems?
And because Medicare is actually a collection of Provincial (i.e., State) programs, not really a national program, there are differences from Province to Province.
When you say I believe 30-40% of insurance health care dollars are wasted here in administering insurance programs I am assuming that includes money spent on lobbying politicians. Last time I checked the cross-Canada cost of administering health care was about 13%. That’s because we don’t have huge health care providers who waste a lot of time and money lobbying government.
I suspect American health care reform will come incrementally. You already have Medicare and Medicaid, (though they are badly under-funded, as Canadian Medicare is becoming). Obama (if I remember correctly) is concerned about better health care for children. That would be excellent!
.
CR on
Well said, but probably lost on this group.
VB on
SoCalGuy: The “planet” I worked on is actually apparently close to you: Southern California. For 25 years. And if pressured to, I can relate some of my own experiences with the so-called liberal media, as well as cite studies that indicate the conservatism in the media. I even gave you a sampling…the ONLY “liberal” you would be able to name would be Ted Turner. You failed to acknowledge and refute my assertation there. Research has shown that owners, boardmembers and publishers tend to be more conservative than reporters, but I have seen too many times reporters reeled in. They might slip in a little liberal message here and there, but that’s about it. But as I challenged, do your own search and you will see that the vast majority of print media in the country supported Republicans for the office of president and vice president. I am not Gary Hart; I wouldn’t taunt you to investigate if I were misrepresenting things.
I think the media did make an about-face this past election but only because of the dire situation this country faces. And I gotta tell ya, I am a military brat, an Army brat raised with conservative values and it wasn’t until I became a reporter that I started seeing that there are many things things taking place, many other perspectives that aren’t being reported. I was not a liberal who went into the business to push my agenda; I developed my more liberal tendencies when I started seeing what was really going on out there and who was being left out of the discussion of important issues.
But I don’t expect you or many of the other right-wingers in this discussion to appreciate or explore my perspective or open your minds up enough to see for yourself. I can only assume you are not interested in checking it out for your self my statement about the media endorsing Republicans all this time. That would confuse you, I am sure. Cause a little cognitive dissonance. As for me, I would be very interested in where you get your information about Republicans giving more in terms of percentage of income than Dems. Unlike you, I am willing to open my mind and, with evidence, accept that assertion.
I actually liked John McCain, although his temperament would have made a troublesome choice (he is known in the beltway by both Dems and Reeps as “certifiable’). I had the privilege of interviewing him once, about 10 years ago. And I so appreciated his wife because she is involved in so many charitable causes (As I stated in an early entry, I was scared by Palin.)
As for Bush’s place in history, a survey of presidential scholars indicate that Bush will likely go down as the worst president in the nation’s history. Of course we won’t know for sure for awhile, but I think that is likely going to be the case.
Ann on
Google “charitable donations as percentage of income republicans democrats”. You will find dozens of blogs and links to studies substantiating the assertion.
You write “I think the media did make an about-face this past election but only because of the dire situation this country faces.” That is both “weasle talk” in the broadest satire of Scott Adams’ “Dilbert”, and a tad understated. “This past election”? Methinks not. Since about early 2003, in time to skew the 04 election, the media has been in full throttle “anti-Bush” mode.. at least since 03 and likely earlier although downplayed because 9/11 was still fresh in everybody’s mind. As a journalist, you know unequivocally that media can make or break politicans. The left media decided to make it its mission to destroy Bush and pimp B.O.
Save for Limbaugh, Hannity, O’Reilly, Roberts and a few other talk radio pundits that give some liberals fits, and a handful of conservative print columnists, the media is awash with liberal propoganda. Rarely do you see a right-lenaing viewpoint from the editorials of the NYT or LAT, the two major papers in America. Conservative TV? Don’t make me laugh. From Oprah to Ellen to … I could go on, but you know I’m right. How about that bastion of conservative media, San Fran?
Listen, Ann, I am not as right wing as you think. Call me fiscally conservative and socially liberal. But if you think – as your point implies – that 97 or 98% of the print media endorses republican viewpoints… oooh oooh, except during this “about-face this past election “, then we are not on the same planet. Sorry.
SoCalGuy on
Actually, it’s not so really the case that “the left media decided to make it its mission to destroy Bush and pimp B.O.” The real problem was the disparity between what Bush was saying and what was really happening. It got to be so bad that the media of all stripes could no longer overlook it.
Weapons of Mass destruction in Iraq? Bush knew there were none there. The “intelligence failure” regarding Iraq happened inside of Bush’s own brain.
Saddam connected to Osama bin Laden? The CIA knew that was false in the fall of 2002, but that was a pretext for invading Iraq in 2003, to end Saddam’s “support for terrorists.”
Some may be old enough to remember when Saddam was the “darling” and “poster boy” of the United States, because he was anti-communist and anti-Iranian. He took orders well from Washington (as did Manuel Noriega of Panama). It’s when Hussein started to think independently (like Noriega) that Saddam scared the United States. The invasion of Kuwait was seen as a threat to American power — and perhaps to America’s unfettered access to Iraqi and Kuwaiti oil. That’s when everything changed.
The stories are out there. It’s just a matter of who picks up on them, and (more important) who ignores them.
CR on
Well said.
Ruth Bogart on
As i recall arent the republicans to blame on the condition your economy is in. Once again i recall that you needed to bail out your own banks while canada has the most stable banking system in the world right now. Just to make this clear we are not a socialist country. We dont have the same economic policies as cuba or china but at least we dont have 46 million people who dont have health insurance. Plus i think you should really reconsider your opinion on the importance of Canada, We are your biggest trading partners and you rely on are hydro electricity and are oil which the US needs so badly.
i dont understand why you take such partisan and ideological lines in your arguments because in reality the republicans have a 31% approval rating and has become the party of Rush Limbaugh
ps
Give Obama a break he has only been in a month and your bringing up arguments from the campaign trail. All your doing is being counterproductive
codess on
If someone could put this to music, it would be greatly appreciated.
No Ode to Obama
He came to the masses from mountaintops high
He promised advances to the hard-done by.
Hope and change was the name of his game
Critics, forewarned, dare not say his name.
His rhetorical gift was his foot in the door
To heal the planet and give aid the poor.
He preached love and faith, not power and muscle
From Chicago’s south side, where he learned his hustle.
The media worship and admirers swoon
Their legs get all tingly when he enters a room
No vetting or challenge could hold him back
And oh, did I mention he’s black?
Now Illinois’ loss is Washington’s gain
Of another president who can feel our pain.
A new kid in town to show us the ways
To make us all equal, if we do what he says.
The economy’s bad, it’s capitalist’s fault
Government’s duty is to open the vault.
It’s urgent, folks hurtin’ like never before
Let’s mortgage the future so they can have more.
We built a land of freedom and wealth
But will the messiah destroy it by stealth?
Our Ancestors struggled to build these lands
With courage and faith and the skill of their hands.
Sitting here, thinking, how this all came to be
And whether my freedom will be history.
So think hard people what it means to be free;
And what someone’s free ride is costing me.
But yours and my freedom is no-one’s to take
Especially by a phoney demagogue fake.
So stand up, defend what our Ancestors gave
To the land of the free and the home of the brave.
saintpeeter on
It’s funny how quickly the home of the brave
Has forgotten it rose on the back of a slave;
It’s funny how closely the power of hate
Is entwined with our neighbour America’s fate.
Take heart, good Obama: the false poet’s curse
Is a blessing unwillingly given in verse:
For though it’s disgusting to stumble upon,
The song of a racist’s the song of a swan.
Set that to music, buddy.
J@ck M!tchell on
At least the first guy is able to complete a full verse, “buddy”.
Geoff on
Hey, mine scan.
J@ck M!tchell on
Excellent poem… the truth in it will make many anger…just wait till they feel it in their wallet and lack of freedom…..then maybe they will get it….right now….like talking to posts
Ruth Bogart on
Why, thank you.
J@ck M!tchell on
I’m glad to hear Steven Harper seeking to forge a joint green energy agenda with Barack Obama. I just wish he’d think of the economy as being a joint endeavour as well – because when Canadian politicians and journalists throw around the term protectionism they end up sounding like John McCain and Fox news. And Democrats believe American conservatives are so wed to discredited ideologies they don’t understand complexities such as the need to have balanced trade to achieve a sustainable global economy. Nobody in the US is going to take us seriously if for the past decade we’ve been getting rich off of trade surpluses with the US at their expense, and then scream protectionism when they ask to renegotiate the terms. Can you blame them for wanting to let us know that that sort of trade policy has bankrupted their country? If threats of protectionism aren’t going to work anyways, isn’t it better to establish a more cooperative relationship so we can at least have some say in how we would like to see our trade relationship recalibrated?
EW on
The greatest threat to democracy is five minutes with the average voter – Winston Churchill.
By reading the ridiculous and uninformed responses – Churchill was right.
..sigh….some of these folks are frightening
Sandi on
The poll respondents presumably were the same folks who elected Conservative PM Steven Harper??
PS on
Probably.
CR on
Maybe he can become Prime Minister of Canada after he serves as president of US?? Or, maybe he can be a contestant on American Idol…..
owlgore on
PLEASE, DEWY-EYED CANDADIAN YOUTH, YOU NEED TO GROW UP JUST LIKE YOUR COUNTER-PARTS HERE IN THE U.S. YOU, WHO HAVE PROBABLY NEVER PAID A CENT OF FEDERAL TAX HAVE NO IDEA WHAT’S IN STORE FOR YOUR FUTURE PAYCHECKS. WE HAVE A SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE THAT KEEPS TALKING ABOUT 500 MILLION AMERICANS LOSING JOBS EVERY MONTH AND OUR POPULATION IS 300 MILLION. NEEDED INFORMATION WAS BURIED DURING THE CAMPAIGN, QUESTIONS STILL ABOUND BUT CAN’T BE ASKED, LET ALONE ANSWERED. MR. OBAMA’S HALF BROTHER STILL LIVES IN ABJECT POVERTY IN AFRICA, ALONG WITH AN AUNT IN BOSTON AND THE WORLD SWOONS WHEN HE SPEAKS OF HELPING THE POOR. WE’VE JUST BORROWED AN UNPRECEDENTED SUM OF MONEY, THE LENDERS ARE NOT KNOWN TO US, CAMPAIGN PROMISES ARE BEING BROKEN LEFT AND RIGHT, TAX FRAUDS ARE HOLDING THE HIGHEST OFFICES, AND SO IT GOES. MEANWHILE, OUR NEIGHBORS TO THE NORTH ARE TAKEN WITH HIS BROAD-BAND SMILE.
Redheart on
Don’t fret..not all of us are taken with the phony baloney socialist dope
Ruth Bogart on
To Ann, the media person……if you are only watching Murdock’s Fox News then you’re correct in assuming the media is run by the Right. Keep flipping through the channels and you’ll quickly learn that CNN, CBS and ABC are dominated by leftists. Read the credible research that’s done each year on the number of journalists that claim to belong to one party or one idealogy or the other and you’ll find there is a vast majority of print and TV media people that are leftists. Did you happen to hear that GE’s CEO was quietly ushered in to the Obama administration as an advisor? Have you watched sitcom’s on NBC lately? Did you watch the hours of pre-game Super Bowl coverage on NBC to hear comment after comment about left agenda items, the president, topped off with the first time in history, an actual interview w/ the president, aired just before the game to make sure the world saw it? Surely you’re aware of the far-left folks that have prime time shows on MSNBC. Starting w/ Morning Joe and running till they shut down for the day and start airing programs about prisons, MSNBC is stacked w/ lefties. Did you hear that back in the fall during the campaign, the NYT refused to run an editorial written by John McCain because it might have opened some dialogue and people might have started asking some important questions? Have you watched TV shows like The View, Ellen and Oprah in the last few years? What explanation, other than media bias, is there to have important stories about conservative issues buried on newspaper pages that hardly anybody will see? Late night talk and entertainment shows pound anybody on the Right with a vengenace. Were you a practicing journalist when the vitriol was launched against Sarah Palin, and more importantly, against her very innocent children? You don’t have to have a journalism degree or any journalistic credentials to see that there is a march toward a one-party system in the U.S., a world order, if you will (Our president does promise to change the WORLD.) You merely have to be objective when you watch various TV programming, pick up a newspaper once in awhile and simply observe the world around you; listen to what people say, knowing their opinions are formed by a mainstream media that dictates to us what we can and cannot hear and what we should and should not believe. We no longer have reporters and commentators, we have activists sitting in front of camera’s. There are lefties and there are those on the right, no debate needed there, but the percentage to the left is undeniable. As for the folks drawing parallels between Obama and LIncoln, Lincoln shut down newspapers and put people in prison that disagreed with the North’s position on the war. He was not nearly the centrist, easy-going peace maker the Obamaites are now trying to make him out to be. Once again, history is revised to suit a particular agenda.
Redheart on
I love how the majority of people commenting here seem to forget that Obama has absolutely no incentive to help Canadians or garner their approval, outside of what is in the immediate interests of the U.S.
Also, as for those arguing that Obama should make the U.S. more like Canada, I have a question:
Has the U.S. or Canadian system produced a more prosperous and powerful nation?
sdl.9109 on
I wish that Canada had to put up with this fraud. Unless the Canadians are all as stupid as the blacks in America, you would dispatch him posthaste. I think you people need to understand that Obama is not Lincoln; Obama has never had a real job in his life and he can’t handle the one he has now. He has never accomplished a thing except agitating in the streets of Chicago and that is why you see him out campaigning to hand-picked audiences now. I don’t know what is wrong with you folks, but you need to get the blinders off and look at reality. Obama is just another lying Marxist whose one goal is to destroy the United States. But, then, maybe this is what Canadians desire.
Annie on
Couldn’t agree more.
Probably because Canadians only get MSM broadcasts.
natick1 on
I know about ABC, CBS, CBC — what’s this MSM?
CR on
Lessee,
You’ve insulted the majority of people who voted for the new president, especially the ones who refer to themselves as black – I gather that you must be orange. You insulted the people who work for governments or whatever that does not comply with your definition of a “real job”. Obama is not campaigning to hand-picked audiences, he is no longer campaigning at all, nor was there evidence of hand-picking of audiences during his campaigning. By contrast, George Bush the Last did speak at hand-picked audiences and responded to pre-screened questions – that was documented.
If that is your reality, of stupid people, ideologies from elsewhere around the globe, and destruction of recent nations, then this Native person will keep my blinders open to the reality of a continent whose indigenous people opened its arms to welcome, feed and take care of visitors from other lands. Like you and your relatives.
Oceanturtles on
And the “Big Lie” is exactly what Bush/Cheney laid on the American people, again, and again, and again.
Out of fear, perhaps, Americans said, “Enough, already!” to Bush/Cheney, and rejected a person who was (in all likelihood) going to continue the Bush/Cheney version of “politics as usual.” That may not have been the only reason for rejecting McCain as a person; there may have been other considerations which this Canadian did not fully uderstand. Nonetheless, fear can move people in strange ways.
CR on
McQuack and Hork Siddiqui are chipping away at him.
Dieter Sprockets on
Who are McQuack and Hork Siddiqui?
CR on
I would trade you guys Obama for Harper in a heartbeat! Harper is not perfect but at least he understands free market enterprise!
Jay on
While I do like Obama for the change that he represents to the world, I am less than impressed by his ‘lunch-and-learn’ visit to Ottawa this week
ChrisM on
Like others, the headliner makes my eyes roll. Canada’s love affair? Really? I haven’t seen any proof of same anywhere
Erik Larsen on
From Wacko Jacko (J@ck M!tchell) – “Out of curiosity, are you guys from David Duke’s site, or what?”
So, because some Canadians are not swooning for Obama or having wet dreams about him (http://warner.blogs.nytimes.com/2009/02/05/sometimes-a-president-is-just-a-president/), according to Wacko Jacko we’re all white supremacists.
Gee, thanks, I never would have recognized that NOT worshipping at the feet of “O” makes me a racist.
I simply prefer to wait and see what accomplishments he’ll actually make, and I don’t consider signing into law the most massive spending package ever to be a “great” accomplishment.
But you go on worshipping your hero if that makes all of you happy.
“Hero-worship is strongest where there is least regard for human freedom.” – Herbert Spencer, British philosopher (1820-1903)
natasha on
i wish i would be interviewed when they take their polls. I haven’t agreed with one yet!
cc on
Charliehorse..
Well said..pay no mind to the programed regurgitated messages from the media. Bush was hardly evil. And frankly I had no trouble understanding his speech. I do have trouble with Obama’s, He does read well, I will give him that, but as for spontaneous speech, give me a break..
Many Canadians travel to Cuba, and wouldn’t want to live that way, but that is the way we are heading. That or the Swedish economic program.. Aside from the actual wealthy, if you work and make say, 21000 kroner, after taxes you would be left with 14000. the lad that makes 7000 kroner, is then given through entitlements, a further 7000 and they both end up with 21000. I just wonder how many people would really want to be the guy earning 21, donating 7 and getting what the other guy gets merely for breathing., Crazy. and that is sadly the way Obama thinks.
That and the socialized medicine, same as Canada, its for the people, the masses, and not for those running the masses….Keep the people down, and controllable, for if you let them have the freedom to earn to their own potential, the government loses control..It just makes me crazy,,, i hope you Americans are going to stand up to this government before it is too late. Canada has no method to getting away from socialism, except complete collapse.
cc on
Liberals = children. Canadians = liberals.
By the way, how’s tourism going up there these days?…
Whatever on
I wanted to refute the notion that the American media is liberal, but after providing key evidence to state my case, I accidently killed my message, and, having a job that takes quite a bit of my time (in another popular field, politics) I was unable to post anything further until now. But I just ran across this story on a university research study that backs me up, if you care to read it. One of the study’s authors explained her take on it: “In attempting to account for the pattern of favoring Republicans in four consecutive election cycles (during both Democratic and Republican administrations), Maria Elizabeth Gabe, one of the study’s authors explained, “We don’t think this is journalists conspiring to favor Republicans. We think they’re just so beat up and tired of being accused of a liberal bias that they unknowingly give Republicans the benefit in coverage.” In other words, “working the refs” works.”
The article, which follows, can be found at fair.org
A side note: Did none of you doubters ever hear of the many instances of news media using material from shills paid under the table by republicans in high places? You have NEVER heard that happening on the liberal side.
Adios, me amigos, it’s been fun.
Liberal Bias Debunked (Again)
Tuesday, February 24th, 2009
More bad news for right-wingers longing to peddle the myth of liberal bias in the corporate media. Indiana University released a comprehensive study of the visuals used in presidential campaign coverage from 1992-2004, finding that the three major broadcast networks–NBC, CBS and ABC–all favored Republicans in each election.
The study focused on the visual production of news: where each story was placed in the newscast, editing techniques and manipulations related to camera angles, shot lengths, eyewitness perspectives and zoom movement. Among the most negative visual representations or “image bytes” is the “lip-flap shot,” where a reporter’s narration is placed over a candidate talking, which the report calls a “violation of professional television news production standards.”
“Not only is lip-flap unflattering for the candidate who appears,” the report notes, “but it also distracts from the reporter’s narration because viewers focus attention on making sense of what the lip flapper appears to be saying.” The technique was found to be used more often with Democratic candidates than with Republicans. A similar partisan bias was found in which candidates were given the last word, which were videotaped in flattering low-angle shots and which were given unflattering extreme close-ups and high angles.
In attempting to account for the pattern of favoring Republicans in four consecutive election cycles (during both Democratic and Republican administrations), Maria Elizabeth Gabe, one of the study’s authors explained, “We don’t think this is journalists conspiring to favor Republicans. We think they’re just so beat up and tired of being accused of a liberal bias that they unknowingly give Republicans the benefit in coverage.” In other words, “working the refs” works.
Ann on
Speaking of Barack Obama:
Barack Obama is a racial-minority individual, and in his heart and mind he inevitably does not endorse hate crimes committed by George W. Bush.
George W. Bush committed hate crimes of epic proportions and with the stench of terrorism (indicated in my blog).
George W. Bush did in fact commit innumerable hate crimes.
And I do solemnly swear by Almighty God that George W. Bush committed other hate crimes of epic proportions and with the stench of terrorism which I am not at liberty to mention.
Many people know what Bush did.
And many people will know what Bush did—even to the end of the world.
Bush was absolute evil.
Bush is now like a fugitive from justice.
Bush is a psychological prisoner.
Bush has a lot to worry about.
Bush can technically be prosecuted for hate crimes at any time.
In any case, Bush will go down in history in infamy.
Submitted by Andrew Yu-Jen Wang
B.S., Summa Cum Laude, 1996
Messiah College, Grantham, PA
Lower Merion High School, Ardmore, PA, 1993
“GEORGE W. BUSH IS THE WORST PRESIDENT IN U.S. HISTORY” BLOG OF ANDREW YU-JEN WANG
______________________
I am not sure where I had read it before, but anyway, it is a linguistically excellent statement, and it goes kind of like this: “If only it were possible to ban invention that bottled up memories so they never got stale and faded.” Oh wait—off the top of my head—I think the quotation came from my Lower Merion High School yearbook.
Andrew Yu-Jen Wang on
Hello, I am a resident from Barrie Ontario, Canada. I am in grade 10 currently and this is what Canada is being exposed to as far as Obama goes. When he was doing his speech at the White house, almost everybody in my school was watching him do the speech. Shortly after that, people were selling Obama T-shirts and they were popular at my school. Nobody really researches what he says or does, but Canada loves him because he's gone against racial boundaries. So as far as people in the age 14-15 range, most of us have no idea about Obama. :D I love him.
Saywhatyouwant on
haha….a few of the posters predictions here are coming true…this guy has no integrity…like most liberals and neo cons.
Liberals especially make me sick, and due to the fact they won't go away, i have to laugh them off. They look, sound and act so smart, but when faced with the harshness of reality they fail time and time again.
Obama is a one termer. Canada ….you are exceptionally lame ( no, i am a canadian citizen), and have never fooled me for a minute. I would gladly hand over my canadian passport for an american one. No one can help where they are born of course.
How many canadians move to the u.s per year again?????……50,000 or so…..! haha CANADUH SUCKS. to heck with all canadas propaganda and canadian b.s.
Sangai Doulmesh on
Pingback: After midterm sweep, Canadian asks: ‘What were you thinking, America?’ – Christian Science Monitor | Everyday News Update
Pingback: After midterm sweep, Canadian asks: ‘What were you thinking, America?’ – Christian Science Monitor | Ultimate News Update
Pingback: After midterm sweep, Canadian asks: ‘What were you thinking, America?’ – Christian Science Monitor | NewsBreakOnline.com
Pingback: After midterm sweep, Canadian asks: ‘What were you thinking, America?’ – News
Pingback: Canadian Perception of America –”Why Canada is Able to Do Things Better” – Jermel Shim