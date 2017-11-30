Famous Canadians share their optimistic predictions for 2018

Elizabeth May Leader of the Green Party of Canada

”The Ghost of Christmas Past visits Donald Trump and he is a changed man. He phones Justin and Sophie to join his lonely Christmas Day. A remade Donald champions action on climate change proclaiming, ‘the only place for a lump of coal is in the Christmas stocking of a bad child—and there are no bad children!’ He calls Cath McKenna to ask if it is too late to join the coalition to phase out coal, giggling like a happy child, ‘it's not too late! I still have time!’ And it was said among the DACA children, the Dreamers, that there was never a more generous soul or champion of their rights than the Donald.”