Ted Rogers gets a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame

Canada’s Walk of Fame is adding a new category to recognize the country’s most consequential corporate leaders, and Ted Rogers is the first recipient. The founder of Rogers Communications (which owns Maclean’s) will receive one of seven new stars set to be added to the downtown Toronto sidwalk attraction.

Others receiving a ceremonial plaque included civil rights icon Viola Desmond, soon to be represented on the $10 bill, as well as athlete Donovan Bailey, singer Stompin’ Tom Connors, Academy Award-winning actress Anna Paquin, environmentalist David Suzuki, and the country itself, to mark Canada 150.

Rogers, who passed away in 2008, started his namesake company with a single Toronto radio station, later expanding into the media, cable and wireless sectors. The philanthropist was named to the Order of Canada in 1990.