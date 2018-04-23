 Toronto van crash: Photos from the scene - Macleans.ca
Toronto van crash: Photos from the scene

These photos from Twitter and CityNews staff show scenes from the van crash in north Torotno

A van jumped a curb in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East area on Monday afternoon, hitting up to ten pedestrians.

The driver fled the scene, but was caught shortly after near Yonge and Sheppard Avenue. The suspect is now in custody. No motive is currently known.

The van allegedly involved in an incident that saw up to 10 pedestrians struck in the Yonge and Finch area on April 23, 2018. CITYNEWS/Dan Berry

Police and paramedics at Sunnybrook hospital where multiple patients from the Yonge and Finch area have reportedly been received. CITYNEWS/Jason MacLellan

Paramedics at Sunnybrook hospital where multiple patients from the Yonge and Finch area have reportedly been received. CITYNEWS/Jason MacLellan

Police tape blocks off the area where the driver of a van was apprehended after plowing into pedestrians in the Yonge and Finch area. CITYNEWS/Melanie Ng

Police on scene where the driver of a van was apprehended after plowing into pedestrians in the Yonge and Finch area. CITYNEWS/Melanie Ng

Police and firefighters on scene near the Yonge and Finch area where multiple pedestrians were hit by a van on April 23, 2018. CITYNEWS/Roger Petersen

View from a condo near the Yonge and Finch area where multiple pedestrians were hit by a van on April 23, 2018. Photo by CityNews viewer Sandy McHugh.

The van allegedly involved in an incident that hit multiple pedestrians in the Yonge and Finch area was apprehended near Sheappard Avenue. Photo by Twitter user SophFlyPro
