  1

Twitter and the Mosque shooting: a tale of fake news and bias

In the absence of hard facts about the Quebec mosque shooting, two polarizing narratives emerged on social media, reflecting the deep political divide

Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 
Police survey the scene of a shooting at a Quebec City mosque on Sunday January 29, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Francis Vachon

Police survey the scene of a shooting at a Quebec City mosque on Sunday January 29, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Francis Vachon
Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 
Filed under:

Twitter and the Mosque shooting: a tale of fake news and bias

  1. A lot of people live on the edge at the best of times……hate talk tips them over.

    Reply

Sign in to comment.