How Canadians can help victims of Hurricane Harvey

More than 30,000 people have been displaced across Texas and Louisiana since Harvey made landfall on Friday night, bringing record rainfall. As of Tuesday morning, 50 counties were flooded and at least 14 people had died because of the storm. With rain expected to continue until the end of the week, volunteers in the area and aid organizations are desperate for support from near and far. Here’s how you can help the relief effort.

American Red Cross

The organization has thousands of volunteers offering aid and supplies on the ground, and is providing shelter to people displaced by the storm. The easiest way to give to the Red Cross is by texting HARVEY to 90999 to wire a $10 donation. Canadians can also donate through the Canadian Red Cross here.

Greater Houston Community Fund

For those looking to give to a local charity, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner set up a Hurricane Harvey relief fund for victims of the storm. Donations can be made here.

Portlight

This Louisiana-based nonprofit is specifically focused on disaster relief for people with disabilities. They’ve been working with the Houston’s Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities, the Texas State government and a number of other disability organizations to rescue hundreds of people since last week, and to get folks the accommodations and the supplies they need.

Americares

This organization (verified by Charity Navigator) is seeking funds for emergency medicine and supplies. They say that for every $10 donated, they can provide $200 in aid.

Humane Society of the United States

The organization is coordinating flights for homeless cats and dogs to shelters in other states in order to make room in local shelters for pets displaced by Harvey.

Houston Humane Society is facilitating rescues and shelter for pets in affected areas. As is the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Texas and the San Antonio Humane Society.

Texas Diaper Bank

Displaced families are in desperate need of overlooked supplies like diapers. This organization accepts cash donations through their website to supply diapers for seniors and babies.

Feed Texas

Food banks across the region are seeking non-perishables goods, along with cash donations for food and supplies. The simplest way to give is through Feed Texas, a network of food banks throughout the state.

STAR Fund

The State of Texas Agriculture Relief fund is set up to help farmers and ranchers recover from the disaster.

United Way

The organization has set up a relief fund for long-term services needed in the aftermath of Harvey, like home repairs and rebuilding. You can donate through their website or by texting UWFLOOD to 41444. New Orleans-based nonprofit SBP is also seeking donations to rebuild homes damaged or destroyed by the storm with help from AmeriCorps volunteers and staff.