Humboldt Broncos bus crash: A 16-year-old phenom, a gifted captain and a beloved coach are among the dead

The hockey world is reeling after 15 people were reported dead following a collision Friday near Saskatoon involving a junior hockey team. The Humboldt Broncos, a club that included players from Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba, were on their way to a must-win playoff game when the team bus collided with a semi-trailer.

The accident sent a wave of grief across the country as Canadians paid tribute to young players who had NHL and college hockey dreams, in a province where the game is ingrained in the fabric of rural communities.

The devastating crash occurred at around 5 p.m. local time on Highway 35 near Tisdale, in northeastern Saskatchewan. RCMP said that 29 people had been on board, and 15 were sent to hospital—three of the injured in critical condition. Late Saturday, it was reported that one of the injured had died.

Police have yet to release the identities of the victims, but friends and family of those involved quickly began sharing their grief and condolences on social media.

Among the dead was 16-year-old Adam Herold, the youngest player on the Broncos’ roster. Herold spent the entire regular season in the triple-A midget ranks with the Regina Pat Canadians, before being called up to play a handful of games with the major junior Prince Albert Raiders—an opportunity typically reserved for exceptional 16-year-olds.

Herold was drafted by the Raiders 35th overall in the 2016 Western Hockey League bantam draft. When Prince Albert was knocked off in the first round of the WHL playoffs, Herold got the call to join the Broncos, who play one level below the Raiders, for their playoff run. He played a total of eight games for Humboldt before his death.

I didn’t want to jump the gun, or maybe it didn’t want it to be true, but R.I.P. to Adam Herold. He was 16 years old and from Montmartre. He was going to turn 17 on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/jDx5ySeQBd — Matthew Gourlie (@MattGourlie) April 7, 2018

Teammates of Adam Herold, who captained the @aaapatcanadians tweeting he died today. He was 16 and brought up to play with the Broncos in the playoffs. Rest In Peace, young man. pic.twitter.com/ZSEVCs0neI — Jamie Nye (@jamienye) April 7, 2018

Herold was the former captain of the 2013-14 double-A Weyburn Youngfellows. He is remembered as a natural leader; he wore the C for the Pat Canadians, and the team is planning grief counselling for the teammates he leaves behind. “[He was] an unbelievably fine man,” says John Smith, the team’s manager. “He would have been a great guy.”

Logan Schatz, the 20-year-old captain for the Broncos, also died in the crash. He was the second-best scorer in the league and averaged 1.49 points per game. He had played for the Broncos for over four years and served as the captain for the past two-and-a-half years. “Tonight we lost a billet son,” Michele Unger wrote on Twitter, who served as Schatz’s billet family while he lived and played hockey in Humboldt. “We were so blessed to have had Logan Schatz in our family for 3 years. Thank you Bonnie and Kelly for sharing your son.”

Tonight we lost a billet son. We were so blessed to have had Logan Schatz in our family for 3 years. Thank you Bonnie and Kelly for sharing your son. Our community has lost so much. #HumboltBroncos #prayforhumboldt — Michele Unger – QUS (@micheleungerQUS) April 7, 2018

The Broncos head coach Darcy Haugan was also reported to be among the dead, his wife Christina George-Haugan confirmed. Haugan coached the club since 2015; he was 41 and leaves behind a wife and two sons. Before taking over the Broncos’ bench, Haugan coached the North Peace Navigators, a junior B team in Alberta’s North West Junior Hockey League. His assistant coach, Mark Cross, is also reported to have died.

Haugan’s sister Deborah Carpenter tweeted about the loss of her younger brother early Saturday morning. “The tears just keep coming,” she Tweeted. “The reality that he’s gone is just too much.”

My big little brother, Darcy. The tears just keep coming… pic.twitter.com/HyhpQ4PIhe — invisigirlonfire (@DebbieJayneC) April 7, 2018

Others in the crash who have been reported dead on social media include Connor Lukan, Evan Thomas, Jacob Leicht, Jaxon Joseph, Logan Hunter, Morgan Gobeil, Stephen Wack, Xavier Labelle and the radio voice of the team Tyler Bieber.

I feel enough time has passed to say this. Tyler Bieber, the play-by-play man for the Humboldt Broncos on 107.5 Bolt FM, passed away after the accident yesterday evening. One of my best friends was really good friends with him. My heart hurts for him & Tyler's family. — Moises Canales (@MoisesCanalesJr) April 7, 2018

A GoFundMe page raised $1.6 million by Saturday evening for families of the players affected, and by the afternoon, it had risen to nearly $1.2 million, with nearly 17,000 people contributing within 18 hours. The page was also shared about 100,000 times online.