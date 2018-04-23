Toronto van crash: 10 pedestrians struck near Yonge and Finch—Live updates

Mayor John Tory is scheduled to provide an update on today’s incident at 4:45 p.m. ET.

A beautiful spring afternoon turned into a horrific scene after a van jumped a curb and plowed down up to 10 pedestrians in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East area on Monday afternoon. The driver fled the scene, but was apprehended shortly after near Yonge and Sheppard. The suspect is now in custody. No motive is currently known. Witness Cam Clark explained to 680 NEWS how quickly the idyllic afternoon was shattered by screams.

‘“Everybody was out enjoying the sunshine and all of a sudden there was this Ryder van coming south on the sidewalk…plowing people down,” he said. There was a girl near me just 10 feet away and he just ran right over here, I”m sure she’s dead. He just kept on going and people were flying everywhere.” “There was a guy on the sidewalk and one of his legs was totally mushed, nothing left of his leg. There were people lying there motionless and people screaming.” Another witness named Mark described a horrific scene that stretched several blocks and left the area littered with victims.

“We heard a loud crash and someone screaming,” he told 680 NEWS. “A couple blocks further there was a man lying in the road. He had been hit by a (vehicle). His shoes were like 100 feet away up the road, he’d obviously been hit very hard and flung far. I checked for vital signs, he appeared to be deceased.” “A couple blocks up there were another couple of people lying on the sidewalk being attended to by emergency personnel,” he added.