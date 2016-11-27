Trudeau’s turn from cool to laughing stock
Terry Glavin on how Justin Trudeau’s lament for the dictator Fidel Castro confirmed every lampoon of the prime minister’s foreign-policy vacuity
It was bound to happen sooner or later.
Ever since his election as Canada’s prime minister last October, Justin Trudeau has revelled in global tributes, raves and swoons. He’s the Disney prince with the trippy dance moves, the groovy Haida tattoo and the gender-balanced cabinet. He’s the last best hope for globalization, the star attraction at the Pride Parades, the hero of the Paris Climate Summit, the guy everyone wants a selfie with.
Trudeau made himself synonymous with Canada. He made Canada cool again. It was fun while it lasted.
By the early hours of Saturday morning, Havana time, Trudeau was an international laughing stock. Canada’s “brand,” so carefully constructed in Vogue photo essays and Economist magazine cover features, seemed to suddenly implode into a bonspiel of the vanities, with humiliating headlines streaming from the Washington Post to the Guardian, and from Huffington Post to USA Today.
It was Trudeau’s maudlin panegyric on the death of Fidel Castro that kicked it off, and there is a strangely operatic quality to the sequence of events that brings us to this juncture. When Trudeau made his public debut in fashionable society 16 years ago, with his “Je t’aime, papa!” encomium at the gala funeral of his father Pierre in Montreal, Fidel Castro himself was there among the celebrities, as an honorary pallbearer, lending a kind of radical frisson to the event. Now it’s all come full circle.
Times have changed, and the Trudeau family’s bonds with the Castro family, first cultivated while Pierre Trudeau was prime minister and carefully nurtured during the years that followed, now seem somehow unhygienic. Greasy, even. Definitely not cool.
“It is with deep sorrow that I learned today of the death of Cuba’s longest serving President,” Trudeau’s statement begins, going on to celebrate Castro as a “larger than life” personality who served his people. He was “a legendary revolutionary and orator” whose people loved him, and who worked wonders for Cuban education and health care.
A “controversial figure,” sure, but: “I know my father was very proud to call him a friend and I had the opportunity to meet Fidel when my father passed away. It was also a real honour to meet his three sons and his brother President Raúl Castro during my recent visit to Cuba. On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and many, many supporters of Mr. Castro. We join the people of Cuba today in mourning the loss of this remarkable leader.”
And so, from far-off Antananarivo, Madagascar, where he was attending the 80-government gathering of the Francophonie, Trudeau’s lament for the last of the Cold War dictators ended up confirming every wicked caricature of his own vacuity and every lampoon of the Trudeau government’s foreign-policy lack of seriousness.
Twitter lit up with hilarious mockeries under the hashtag #trudeaueulogies. Florida senator Marco Rubio wanted to know whether Trudeau’s statement came from a parody account. The impeccably liberal Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of the Atlantic magazine, called Trudeau’s praise of Castro “a sad statement for the leader of a democracy to make.”
Whether or not Trudeau saw any of this coming, he didn’t appear to notice that he was delivering a speech to the Francophonie delegates in Madagascar that emphasized justice for lesbian, gay and transgender people, while from the other side of his mouth he was praising the legacy of a caudillo who spent the first decade of his rule rounding up gay people for “re-education” in labour camps. Homosexuals were irredeemably bourgeois “maricones” and agents of imperialism, Castro once explained.
To be perfectly fair, Trudeau did allow that Castro was a “controversial figure,” and nothing in his remarks was as explicit as the minor classic in the genre of dictator-worship that his brother Alexandre composed for the Toronto Star 10 years ago. Alexandre described Castro as “something of a superman. . . an expert on genetics, on automobile combustion engines, on stock markets. On everything.” As for the Cuban people: “They do occasionally complain, often as an adolescent might complain about a too strict and demanding father.”
This kind of Disco Generation stupidity about Castro has been commonplace in establishment circles in Canada since Pierre’s time, and neither Alexandre’s gringo-splaining nor Justin’s aptitude for eulogy are sufficient to gloss over the many things Cubans have every right to complain about.
Any political activity outside the Communist Party of Cuba is a criminal offence. Political dissent of any kind is a criminal offence. Dissidents are spied on, harassed and roughed up by the Castros’ neighbourhood vigilante committees. Freedom of movement is non-existent. Last year, the Cuban Commission for Human Rights and National Reconciliation (CCDHRN) documented 8,616 cases of politically-motivated arbitrary arrest. For all our prime minister’s accolades about Cuba’s health care system, basic medicines are scarce to non-existent. For all the claims about high literacy rates, Cubans are allowed to read only what the Castro crime family allows.
Raul Castro’s son Alejandro is the regime’s intelligence chief. His son-in-law, Luis Alberto Rodríguez López-Callejas, runs the Cuban military’s business operations, which now account for 60 per cent of the Cuban economy. The Castro regime owns and control the Cuban news media, which is adept at keeping Cubans in the dark. It wasn’t until 1999, for instance, that Cubans were permitted to know the details of Fidel’s family life: five sons they’d never heard of, all in their 30s.
Independent publications are classified as “enemy propaganda.” Citizen journalists are harassed and persecuted as American spies. Reporters Without Borders ranks Cuba at 171 out of 180 countries in press freedom, worse than Iran, worse than Saudi Arabia, worse than Zimbabwe.
So fine, let’s overlook the 5,600 Cubans Fidel Castro executed by firing squad, the 1,200 known to have been liquidated in extrajudicial murders, the tens of thousands dispatched to forced labour camps, or the fifth of the Cuban population that was either driven into the sea or fled the country in terror.
What is not so easy to overlook is that Fidel and Raúl Castro reneged on their promise of a return to constitutional democracy and early elections following the overthrow of the tyrant Fulgencio Batista. The Castros betrayed the revolutionary democrats and patriots who poured into Havana with them on that glorious January day in 1959. The Castros waged war on them in the Escambray Mountains until their final defeat in 1965, four full years after John F. Kennedy’s half-baked Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961.
After he solidified his base in Cuba’s Stalinist party–which had been allied with Batista, Castro’s apologists tend to conveniently forget, until the final months of 1958–Fidel Castro delivered Cuba to Moscow as a Soviet satrapy. He then pushed Russia to the brink of nuclear war with the United States in the terrifying 13-day Missile Crisis of 1962.
For all the parochial Canadian susceptibility to the propaganda myth that pits a shabby-bearded rebel in olive fatigues against the imperialist American hegemon, by the time he died on Friday night Castro was one of the richest men in Latin America. Ten years ago, when he was handing the presidency to Raúl, Forbes magazine calculated that Fidel’s personal wealth was already nearly a billion dollars.
In his twilight years, Castro was enjoying himself at his gaudy 30-hectare Punto Cero estate in Havana’s suburban Jaimanitas district, or occasionally retreating to his private yacht, or to his beachside house in Cayo Piedra, or to his house at La Caleta del Rosario with its private marina, or to his duck-hunting chalet at La Deseada.
Fidel Castro was not merely the “controversial figure” of Justin Trudeau’s encomium. He was first and foremost a traitor to the Cuban revolution. On that count alone, Castro’s death should not be mourned. It should be celebrated, loudly and happily.
When Justin Trudeau became Canadian Prime Minister after his father, Pierre, it was a case of history repeating itself.
I believe it was Karl Marx (sic) who stated, “History repeats itself, first as a tragedy, then as a farce.”
The farcical Justin Trudeau, most certainly an admirer of Marx, represents a living example of Marx’s words.
Eleanor Lipson on
P.E.T. dug a hole of debt that took decades to come to terms with. The national debt continued to be P.E.T.’s legacy even with his passing. Now J.T. is doing the exact same thing (tragedy). The Canadian public will be left with the debt legacy once again (farce).
Kraminator on
This is the best account of Castro’s legacy I have read.
brnt999 on
Great article, much better than what one can usually find on Macleans. Justin has been a punchline for a while, but with this fiasco he has taken it to another level. History might look back at this as the moment that he “jumped the shark” so to speak.
JohnD80 on
Trudeau has simply no depth or wisdom. He has the finesse of French culture but misses the spirit of Sochi Putin reaching for Trump’s Versailles chandelier. He’s the druggie, hipster, LBGT war on Greek High culture. Vanity smirking at the photo-op greatness, swaggering before he falls, which was inevitable. Pride goeth before a fall, God lifts those of low degree who perceive His purpose and debases those of high degree of which Trudeau epitomises. Sadly we are going downhill, led not by Light but by Darkness. CANEXIT like UK did with Thatcher or US with Trump.
Michael Cookson on
Thank you,Mr.Glavin,for bringing some balance to the current Canadian festival of mourning,especially at CBC, for a dictatorial thug.
Apparently, 2.6 million “Che” T-shirts are still sold world wide, honoring Castro’s version of Beria,and further proof that fantasy supplants ugly reality in the minds of too many.
Don Morris on
LOL This from the crowd that sold billions of dollars of weapons to the Saudis……and routinely backs the US in all it’s warswars
The Con Hypocrisy Party.
Emilyone on
???? Terry Glavin and people commenting on his article brokered arms deals to the Saudis? What a bizarre comment. Always fascinating to get a peek into the mind of a Justin fangirl though. Btw you know that the whole “done deal” narrative that the Liberals tried to push about the Saudi weapons deal turned out to be BS, right? Pretty much all politicians are hypocrites, get used to it. Justin is no better than anyone else in Canada in that regard, despite his nice haircut and winning smile. Like claiming to care about gay rights while praising a dictator who put homosexuals in concentration camps. Like claiming to be a feminist while pandering at a gender segregated mosque lol.
JohnD80 on
“From the Washington Post to the Guardian, and from Huffington Post to USA Today” is not much of a trip. They are in fact the usual suspects in the task of spreading the U.S. Authorized Version, especially since 2013, and at times The Atlantic has been if not on board at least a stable sea. It is not just any Trudeau circle, but many Canadians who have for decades held at different view of Cuba from the view held by the U.S. And it was U.S. anti-anything-left attitudes that led to actions that made revolutionary success impossible.
As for overlooking obvious inhuman acts, I am sure that, if you are able to overlook the Americans’ illegal invasions and wars, devastations of whole countries, destabilization of huge swaths of the political world, renditions, tortures, the internal acts against minorities, the deliberate destabilization and disparity in the U.S. economy and more, why do you have so much trouble overlooking any acts of other countries?
At the time of the horrendous acts against homosexuals that you mention, Canada was forcibly sending homosexual men to “Institutes” for intrusive therapy because homosexuality was considered both a mental illness and criminal.
Shameful attempt to attack Justin Trudeau’s eulogy of his father through trashing this eulogy.
Emotive words throughout, but ‘greasy’? ‘unhygienic’? ‘gawdy[sic]’? Is that kind of racist, or just priggish?
And it was not Castro who pushed Russia to the brink, but the U.S.’s installation of ballistic missiles in Italy and Turkey. Within reach of Russia, as Cuban missiles sites would have been within reach of the U.S.
Not cool, you aren’t.
2ndiceberg on
I agree, billionaires with strange political views, retreating to their private beach houses before death, should not be mourned, especially if their unsafe workplace protocols have directly killed others, of if their unfriendly environmental practices have indirectly reduced or ended the lives of others. Not to mention the “expense” caused to the masses by way to padding their billionaire pocket books. Yes, the world has a history of stupidity, with many current followers!
Gary Raab on
This article is ridiculous. Our Prime Minister makes one controversial tweet and he’s a “laughing stock”. He was tweeting a CONDOLENCE…not the time to bring up a persons failings. WOW… It’s like you were raised in a barn
Helen Victoria Hands on
Canada sits on the brink of legalizing marijuana thanks to Justin Trudeau and in doing so will take Canada offside of the United Nations Treaty – The Rights of the Child. Not only is this treaty the most ratified piece of human rights legislation ever passed but it is important in the worldwide effort to curb drug use. It specifies that children are to be protected from the use of psychotropic drugs in the home. That means no to legalization. Trudeau has said that his aim in legalizing marijuana products is to reduce use by youth and curb the black market. But legalization speaks to the supply channel for adults and not the demand by youth. It will further normalize this drug, as seen in experiments underway in America, and it will boost the black market, the overall market for pot and impact youth negatively. You can build a wall between adults and youth when it comes to legal substances, look at tobacco where over virtually everyone becomes addicted before their 18th. birthday, or alcohol use in the youth sector. The vast market for marijuana is a youth market and legalization will be perhaps the single worst decision ever made in terms of Candian public health.
Trudeau is going to be criticized for this position on pot the world over, by the new American administration and by the Swedes who have the lowest rate in the world and enforce prohibition and live up to the UN conventions. The petitions are already arriving at the United Nations to address the Prime Minister of Canada with African nations very worried that they will become dumping grounds for Canadian pot products through free trade agreements. African nations will see Trudeau as a “disney” prime minister and his legacy will be as the Prime Minister who was willing to sell out Canadian public health to pirate pot industrialists, who used the political system and Trudeau to their own ends. It is a travesty that all Canadians should be very agitated about. Politics should never be part of public health.
Smart Approaches to Marijuana Canada
The Marijuana Victims’ Association – holding the government accountable for endangering the lives of Canadians.
Pamela Mccoll on