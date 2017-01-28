Was Trudeau’s tweet the right move?

On Saturday, as the ramifications of Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration – which halts all refugees from entering the United States for three months, as well as blocks entry for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Sudan, Libya, and Somalia – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took Twitter. Rather than speak directly to the ban, Trudeau instead tweeted: “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada”.

To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017

Much of the reaction from Canadians (and Americans) was positive.

I am pleased Trudeau sent this out and I HATE it when I agree with him. #MuslimBan https://t.co/roAEytdoAq — Brandon Tozzo (@BrandonTozzo) January 28, 2017

@JustinTrudeau THANK YOU. Canada needs you to lead us through this Justin. We cannot normalize it. We cannot. Please stand for us. — Amy Miranda (@AmyMiranda) January 28, 2017

@JustinTrudeau best thing you've done since holding office. — Diggz (@DiggzWorld) January 28, 2017

@JustinTrudeau wanna come run the USA? — justin lew block (@JBlock49) January 28, 2017

In Trudeau's Canada, refugees get welcome jackets from the prime minister. In Trump's America, they get handcuffs. https://t.co/jrLobQyjyR — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) January 28, 2017

@JustinTrudeau thank you et merci for your acceptance of all. #TogetherWeStand — Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) January 28, 2017

Even a few of his admitted detractors felt it was a good response.

But others questioned it.

In some instances, his critics felt that the Liberal government has not continued to live up to the full potential of its earlier commitment to bring refugees to Canada.

.@JustinTrudeau Then why did your government cap the number of private applications to sponsor Syrian and Iraqi refugees this year at 1000? — Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) January 28, 2017

.@InklessPW Yes, it is. Does that mean he is reversing his decision to cut sponsorship of Syrian refugees? https://t.co/Vl6AHtnWI7 #cdnpoli — John Bowker (@bowker_john) January 28, 2017

Others wondered whether, from a perspective of global diplomacy, it was wise for Trudeau to poke Trump in such a way. After all, Canada will in all likelihood have to re-negotiate NAFTA, not to mention co-exist in relative harmony with its large, powerful neighbour to the south.

Relationship with US is our economic oxygen, but Canada can help those affected by Trump by being kind, opening doors. No splash necessary. — Stephanie Carvin (@StephanieCarvin) January 28, 2017

If Trudeau's goal is to erode Trump's nativist instincts or pressure US to dial it back, subtweeting & preening on Twitter hurts that cause. — Scott Gilmore (@Scott_Gilmore) January 28, 2017

If I wanted to poke a stick in Trump's eye I'd ramp up our own refugee resettlement process and send a billion or two to UNHCR or something. — Chris Selley (@cselley) January 29, 2017

Was Trudeau’s tweet the correct course of action?