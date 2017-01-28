Was Trudeau’s tweet the right move?
Trudeau sub-tweets Trump’s immigration ban. Was it the right thing to do?
On Saturday, as the ramifications of Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration – which halts all refugees from entering the United States for three months, as well as blocks entry for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Sudan, Libya, and Somalia – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took Twitter. Rather than speak directly to the ban, Trudeau instead tweeted: “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada”.
To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada
Much of the reaction from Canadians (and Americans) was positive.
I am pleased Trudeau sent this out and I HATE it when I agree with him. #MuslimBan https://t.co/roAEytdoAq
@JustinTrudeau proud… #diversityisourstrength
@JustinTrudeau THANK YOU. Canada needs you to lead us through this Justin. We cannot normalize it. We cannot. Please stand for us.
@JustinTrudeau best thing you've done since holding office.
@JustinTrudeau wanna come run the USA?
In Trudeau's Canada, refugees get welcome jackets from the prime minister. In Trump's America, they get handcuffs. https://t.co/jrLobQyjyR
@JustinTrudeau thank you et merci for your acceptance of all. #TogetherWeStand
Even a few of his admitted detractors felt it was a good response.
But others questioned it.
In some instances, his critics felt that the Liberal government has not continued to live up to the full potential of its earlier commitment to bring refugees to Canada.
.@JustinTrudeau Then why did your government cap the number of private applications to sponsor Syrian and Iraqi refugees this year at 1000?
.@InklessPW Yes, it is. Does that mean he is reversing his decision to cut sponsorship of Syrian refugees? https://t.co/Vl6AHtnWI7 #cdnpoli
Others wondered whether, from a perspective of global diplomacy, it was wise for Trudeau to poke Trump in such a way. After all, Canada will in all likelihood have to re-negotiate NAFTA, not to mention co-exist in relative harmony with its large, powerful neighbour to the south.
Relationship with US is our economic oxygen, but Canada can help those affected by Trump by being kind, opening doors. No splash necessary.
If Trudeau's goal is to erode Trump's nativist instincts or pressure US to dial it back, subtweeting & preening on Twitter hurts that cause.
If I wanted to poke a stick in Trump's eye I'd ramp up our own refugee resettlement process and send a billion or two to UNHCR or something.
Was Trudeau’s tweet the correct course of action?
Canada has so many weal-kneed ninnies it’s depressing.
YOU’RE ALL HIDING IN THE CLOSET WITH HARPER!
Emilyone on
So.. I think most Canadians are hiding in the closet. They won’t speak up because they are scared of being called ‘racist’ etc.
Look Canada has a housing bubble. It’s health care system sucks. My dad had a stroke and their is absolutely no financial assistance for his care – it costs us $4500 a month for a one bedroom in a retirement home and he is in his 60s. So I think we are getting a very poor value considering we are approaching a 50% tax rate.
Then our home prices. Clearly in a bubble. Detached homes in Milton now start at over $1 million. For an average home too, just 2200 sq ft. A town in Milton starts at $650K if you don’t mind not having a garage. It goes up from there. But incomes are what? $75K avg per household? More people in Toronto are not helping.
Also, unemployment rate is as high as 80% for refugees who arrived a year earlier. Their benefits are up. How are they doing?
Further, we are not adding new full time jobs. That means that if these refugees are willing to take less money, that means an existing Canadian will be out on the street.
Why are we not helping people where they are. There are 6 billion people below the poverty line. You’re dreaming that we can even help 0.1% of them. So this is nothing more than selling out our kids for a selfie shot and making Trudeau feel good about himself.
whatup on