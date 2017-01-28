  2

Was Trudeau’s tweet the right move?

Trudeau sub-tweets Trump’s immigration ban. Was it the right thing to do?
Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 
Justin Trudeau tweets his support for refugees, Saturday January 28, 2017

Justin Trudeau tweets his support for refugees, Saturday January 28, 2017

On Saturday, as the ramifications of Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration – which halts all refugees from entering the United States for three months, as well as blocks entry for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Sudan, Libya, and Somalia – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took Twitter. Rather than speak directly to the ban, Trudeau instead tweeted: “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada”.

Much of the reaction from Canadians (and Americans) was positive.

Even a few of his admitted detractors felt it was a good response.

But others questioned it.

In some instances, his critics felt that the Liberal government has not continued to live up to the full potential of its earlier commitment to bring refugees to Canada.

Others wondered whether, from a perspective of global diplomacy, it was wise for Trudeau to poke Trump in such a way. After all, Canada will in all likelihood have to re-negotiate NAFTA, not to mention co-exist in relative harmony with its large, powerful neighbour to the south.

Was Trudeau’s tweet the correct course of action?
Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 
Filed under:

Was Trudeau’s tweet the right move?

  1. Canada has so many weal-kneed ninnies it’s depressing.

    YOU’RE ALL HIDING IN THE CLOSET WITH HARPER!

    Reply

  2. So.. I think most Canadians are hiding in the closet. They won’t speak up because they are scared of being called ‘racist’ etc.

    Look Canada has a housing bubble. It’s health care system sucks. My dad had a stroke and their is absolutely no financial assistance for his care – it costs us $4500 a month for a one bedroom in a retirement home and he is in his 60s. So I think we are getting a very poor value considering we are approaching a 50% tax rate.

    Then our home prices. Clearly in a bubble. Detached homes in Milton now start at over $1 million. For an average home too, just 2200 sq ft. A town in Milton starts at $650K if you don’t mind not having a garage. It goes up from there. But incomes are what? $75K avg per household? More people in Toronto are not helping.

    Also, unemployment rate is as high as 80% for refugees who arrived a year earlier. Their benefits are up. How are they doing?

    Further, we are not adding new full time jobs. That means that if these refugees are willing to take less money, that means an existing Canadian will be out on the street.

    Why are we not helping people where they are. There are 6 billion people below the poverty line. You’re dreaming that we can even help 0.1% of them. So this is nothing more than selling out our kids for a selfie shot and making Trudeau feel good about himself.

    Reply

Sign in to comment.