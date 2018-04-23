Kate Middleton is in labour with the royal baby

Kate Middleton is in labour. Kensington Palace announced the exciting news this morning (April 23) via Twitter, sharing that early this morning the Duchess of Cambridge travelled to St. Mary’s Hospital from Kensington Palace with the Duke of Cambridge by her side and was admitted in the early stages of labour.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour. The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Even though Catherine is in the early stages of labour, things will likely move very quickly. Kate arrived at the hospital at 6:00 a.m. when she was in labour with Princess Charlotte and gave birth to her just two hours and 34 minutes later. So it’s quite likely, if Kate’s labour progresses smoothly, we will have a royal birth announcement quite soon.

Of course, first the Queen has to be informed of the baby’s birth and then both families—and the new parents want a little time to enjoy their new baby. Then they will announce the news to us commoners via Twitter, sharing all the details of the baby’s birth, including whether we have a new prince or princess.

Since this is a royal baby, Duchess Catherine has a massive medical team waiting on her. She has two obstetricians, three midwives, three anaesthetists, four theatre staff, two special care baby unit staff, four paediatricians, one lab technician and three to four hospital managers. Thankfully, Kate tends to have easy, natural labours (well, as easy as pushing a baby out can be), so she actually only used the midwives and her OBs when she gave birth to George and Charlotte. The rest of the 23-strong team is there just in case of an emergency.

This story will be updated.