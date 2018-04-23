 It's a boy! Kate Middleton gives birth to third child - Macleans.ca
It’s a boy! Kate Middleton gives birth to third child

The royal couple welcomed their third child on Monday

Members of the press set up outside the private Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London on April 23, 2018, where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is in labour. - Catherine, the wife of Britain's Prince William, was admitted to hospital in London on Monday in the early stages of labour, Kensington Palace announced. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton has given birth to a baby boy

The 36-year-old Duchess of Cambridge delivered her son at the private Lindo Wing, at St Mary’s Hospital, where she also had Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

In a tweet Kensington Palace said the baby was born at 8 lbs 7 oz. and that Kate and the child are doing well. The baby was born at 11:01 a.m. London time, 6:01 a.m. ET.

The baby has not been named yet, though it’s expected a name will come soon. Siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte got their names two days after being born.

The new baby becomes fifth in line to succeed Queen Elizabeth, after Prince Charles, William, George and Charlotte. Prince Harry, who is set to wed Meghan Markle next months, now becomes sixth in line.

