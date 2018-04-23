Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
It's a boy! Kate Middleton gives birth to third child - Macleans.ca
Members of the press set up outside the private Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London on April 23, 2018, where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is in labour. - Catherine, the wife of Britain's Prince William, was admitted to hospital in London on Monday in the early stages of labour, Kensington Palace announced. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton has given birth to a baby boy.
The 36-year-old Duchess of Cambridge delivered her son at the private Lindo Wing, at St Mary’s Hospital, where she also had Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
WATCH: Live video from St. Mary’s Hospital
In a tweet Kensington Palace said the baby was born at 8 lbs 7 oz. and that Kate and the child are doing well. The baby was born at 11:01 a.m. London time, 6:01 a.m. ET.
The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.
The baby has not been named yet, though it’s expected a name will come soon. Siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte got their names two days after being born.
The new baby becomes fifth in line to succeed Queen Elizabeth, after Prince Charles, William, George and Charlotte. Prince Harry, who is set to wed Meghan Markle next months, now becomes sixth in line.