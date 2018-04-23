It’s a boy! Kate Middleton gives birth to third child

Kate Middleton has given birth to a baby boy.

The 36-year-old Duchess of Cambridge delivered her son at the private Lindo Wing, at St Mary’s Hospital, where she also had Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

WATCH: Live video from St. Mary’s Hospital

In a tweet Kensington Palace said the baby was born at 8 lbs 7 oz. and that Kate and the child are doing well. The baby was born at 11:01 a.m. London time, 6:01 a.m. ET.

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

The baby has not been named yet, though it’s expected a name will come soon. Siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte got their names two days after being born.

The new baby becomes fifth in line to succeed Queen Elizabeth, after Prince Charles, William, George and Charlotte. Prince Harry, who is set to wed Meghan Markle next months, now becomes sixth in line.

