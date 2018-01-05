What’s missing in the debate over Ontario’s minimum wage

This month, the government of Ontario raised the minimum wage to $14 an hour, up from $11.60. Wages will rise again, to $15, in January 2019. The Liberal government announced the changes months ago and immediately provoked a debate over how much workers should be paid, how much businesses can afford to pay them, and whether the policy itself was effective at redistributing income or, at least, helping vulnerable workers make ends meet. This week, the debate was given a couple of faces and names when the owners of two Tim Hortons coffee shops in Cobourg sent their employees a letter informing them that they would be passing along the increased operating costs. Paid breaks were done for. Employees were now required to pay half of the cost of their medical and health benefits.
The move by Ron Joyce Jr. and Jeri Horton-Joyce, the owners, became a flashpoint. Two restaurants do not a revolution-in-waiting make, nor are they necessarily a harbinger of what is to come from other business. But there was symbolism at work: This was two wealthy bosses sending a cold, semi-apologetic letter to their minimum wage employees, informing them of an effective pay cut—from their winter home in Florida. It had a rather “Let them eat Timbits” air to it. More to the point, the letter brought the debate’s human element—and thus its political element—into plain sight.
That was appropriate. The minimum wage debate is first and foremost about human beings. It is a debate about what we owe one another, what we expect from one another, what we value about one another and how much we value it, and what we are okay taking from and doing to one another. These questions comprise the moral or ethical bit of what is sometimes imagined as merely a technical debate about which levers to pull or buttons to push to make the free market work—cold conversations about the economy, just the facts. But debates about economic policy are political debates. They are bound up in social relations, which is to say, relations of power and authority.
The late Marxist historian Ellen Meiksins Wood reminds us that at some point in our history we separated the “economic” and “political” spheres from one another. We granted the former, as capitalism, special status as untouchable received wisdom—and then we forgot that we’d done so. It all became rather obvious to us that this was the ways things were and the way things should be. But the economic sphere is political, not just technical, or worse, an extension of natural philosophy.
We cannot and should not try to separate economic expertise—theories, models, evidence, facts, and figures—from the debate about the minimum wage. But in a democracy in which we have scarce resources to divide and in which we disagree about who the experts are, what the theories, models, evidence, facts, and figures imply, and what we ought to do, there is no right, wrong, good, bad, accurate, inaccurate, or anything before the political process by which we decide what we agree on and how we want to live together. As my former doctoral supervisor, Mark E. Warren, would put it: “science has no pre-political authority.” No matter what the external status of facts and trust—what experts say, what data suggests—political discussion and debate are how we establish our shared reality.
So, public debates, to begin, include two important sorts of considerations. First, there’s values, morality, and ethics, which we must consider when deciding on public policy if we want outcomes to reflect our preferences. And second, there’s expertise or technical knowledge, which we must consider if we want to produce effective policy that achieves the things we want. But each of those considerations takes place in the real world of politics.
There’s a third bit of public policy debate we must keep in mind: politics. Sometimes, political reality places constraints on what is possible despite what the “best” policy may be. Perhaps a guaranteed income is a better way to redistribute wealth than a minimum wage increase. But what if we can’t get a guaranteed income? Limits to political capital, public appetite for that sort of change, and other issues can make the “second-best” policy the right choice in some cases. In fact, this happens all the time; indeed, often, we’d be lucky to get second-best.
Economies exist to serve people. The people we talk about when discussing the minimum wage aren’t mere abstract units of analysis. They have agency, they have dignity, they have a right to self-govern. On top of that, the market system we live in is neither natural nor the perfect and spontaneous effect of “the invisible hand.” The market is a space of power, not some abstract, neutral platform, and sometimes what we as a people want or need comes into conflict with the economic orthodoxy that assumes otherwise. When it does, we have a right to decide to re-evaluate our priorities, challenge the experts and the data, and proceed to get the best policy possible.
Not all values are or should be established and measured through a single lens. When we forget that—when we treat debates as merely abstract or technical problems to solve rather than as moral or ethical challenges to manage in the real world of politics—we undermine our democratic authority as a people. When we do that, we further cede our collective right to self-govern to technocrats and organized interests.
Our debate over how little a business can pay a worker is a debate about how we want to live together. It includes questions about what our values are, how we should organize our economy, how we expect markets will respond to changes, and how the political realities on the ground enable or constrain action. If we forget that there are layers to this debate, we risk forgetting one of the central purposes of democracy: protecting the dignity and equality of each citizen by letting the people decide how they wish to live together, whatever form that might take, based on whichever considerations they decide matter most to them.
Same thing that was wrong when all this started..
You can’t blackmail businesses into higher wages.
This is the last step before robots are serving your coffee.
Emilyone on
I agree. I went to a McDonald’s at lunch today. They used to have four people behind the counter taking orders and now they have just one. The disappeared three have been replaced by self order screens. I read that there were 10% of McDonald’s testing these screens as an option if Ontario and other provinces and countries in Europe started forcing higher minimum wages into the marketplace. Goodbye McDonald employees.
For the Tim Horton’s franchisees who took the action noted in the article, there is nothing said about what the big issue is there. As a franchisee, they are only allowed to charge the prices for their products that are set by the company that owns all of the Tim Horton’s properties. And that company has said it is not planning to increase those established prices. If the franchisee has 10 employees behind the counter and operates 12 hours each day, the added cost due to the minimum wage hike is about $130,000 per year. How would the author or the P.M.like that amount to disappear from their pay cheques?
Jerome on
Tim Hortons…..and all their ilk, don’t even require literacy much less skills and education .
Emilyone on
And what has that got to do with the franchisee’s salary being reduced by $130,000?
And somehow, each franchisee had $1 million to invest in the Horton’s franchise or the wherewithal to get that size of loan. Cause that’s what an average Horton’s franchise costs.
Jerome on
I think Ms. Wynne has already demonstrated her inability to perform basic math.
ron swanson on
These were not minimum wage employees, the average rate of pay was upwards of $13.00. Making it even worse!
Brent Tomlin on
How is it that Mr Moscrop knows that the owners of the Coburg Tim Hortons franchises are wealthy? Is he beginning his rant with an assumption?
.
He does have a point that we have the right to determine how we will live together. He seems to have missed the fact that we have decided together that a capitalist basis with strong social programs is the generally agreed social contract in Canada. Part of that social contract requires investment in businesses and that investment is predicated on a consistent business environment. Cost increases for a major component of most businesses that increase by 20-30% in the span of a few years is not a consistent business environment. In such an environment it should be expected that significant changes will occur until an equilibrium is again found. Some will look to scale back benefits. They may lose workers or lose business – that will be seen. Some will look to increase prices. They may lose business and lay off workers – that will be seen. In the interim, the minimum wage workers will feel this disruption just as much as the business owners. Anyone who thought it would be different has not been paying attention.
DC Toronto on
Given that Tim Hortons franchises are locked into contracts that don’t allow them to pass increased cost on to customers by raising prices, what does Moscrop expect them to do? Close their doors? That would be quite a benefit to their employees wouldn’t it?
Lee Morrison on
This isn’t a debate about what “we” owe each other. It’s what “they” owe each other – the “wealthy owners” that you highlight. It’s very easy to spend someone else’s money. There’s no discussion about what the franchisees had to sacrifice to buy the franchise, how leveraged they might be, or what will happen if they go under.
And although it’s nice to believe that Wynne is concerned about us as humans, this is about votes. She is buying votes at the expense of business owners. This will trigger bankruptcies and layoffs. She will be responsible for Ontario’s next recession.
Anon121212122 on
Right on!!
Jerome on
I want to thank the author for his analysis, and would like to reply in kind. It is refreshing to see an article that speaks to greater principles and doesn’t spout the usual cant and ideology.
First I would disagree with one of his premises. There is definitely better and worse before political systems unless one argues that humanity has never been free of them. Slavery, pain and hunger are bad. Freedom, love and a full stomach are good at its most basic.
Political systems should have the objective of providing the latter and not inflicting the former, though of course the tactics and objectives can certainly be argued. Therefore the debate over politics is inevitably constrained within the boundaries of the what is the best strategy of achieving the common good. The fight always starts over what is the common good and goes on to the best way of achieving it.
I have never seen a rational debate about what the best achievable state of human affairs looks like. A debate that takes into consideration the capricious nature of humanity and the fact that we are not all created equal. Some are smarter, some can sing, some work harder, some can roll their r’s (we should definitely get rid of these as they seem to take great delight in taunting me with this talent), etc. We need to encourage talented people to use their talents, to the benefit of all. I would also argue that those that are less talented also need to contribute. No one should ride for free unless they are one of the unfortunate who have no ability to do so.
Sam Harris, a man renowned for his rationality, wrote a book on this topic where he advocates that there is no one right answer, that there are many ways of a society rising to the highest peaks of morality and many ways of descending into the hellish valleys. I tend to think this is true though I admit that my biases make most of what I can envision conservative in nature.
I also tend to think that mankind is too preoccupied with self for us to make significant strides to the peaks. This is manifest on all sides of the political spectrum, but at the moment I see it as more prevalent in the PC culture of the left.
To get back to the subject at hand, I believe a minimum wage actually hurts the most disadvantaged as it takes away the lowest rung of the economic ladder. No one is going to hire a person with little education, who speaks broken English and who has no experience at $15/hour. They can’t possible provide an economic benefit to their employer commensurate with that wage. They have no starting point and it is illegal to hire them for less.
It seems to me that the author is making the argument that perfect is the enemy of good and that this is at least good. I’m not so sure. I am a libertarian at heart and believe that enabling freedom, including economic freedom is the greatest good. And this inhibits it for a dubious result.
Sorry for the long post, but I felt the author deserved a thoughtful response.
Have Opinion Will Travel on