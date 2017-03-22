  0

Federal budget 2017: Full text

The Trudeau Liberals released their 2017 budget Wednesday. Read the full document here.
Liberal Finance Minister Bill Morneau unveiled the government’s second budget Wednesday with a promise to “continue to invest in our people, our communities, and our economy while maximizing every dollar and ensuring it is well spent.”

“Working together, we will embrace the change in front of us, and deliver prosperity for all,” Morneau said in his budget speech.

Read the full budget text below:

The budget plan

Tax measures supplement

The budget speech

For more reporting, analysis, videos and more, visit Maclean’s one-stop budget hub here.
