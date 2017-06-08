A bold week for Canadian foreign policy: Ottawa Power Rankings

The foreign minister launched one of the most significant weeks for Canadian foreign policy since the middle of the last century when she delivered a comprehensive speech in the House of Commons on June 6 that set out Canada’s priorities in a world in which the United States wields less influence. Freeland’s plan may have its shortcomings , and it might be short on specifics —but it boldly acknowledged that the world order is changing fast , and that Canada must respond.

ANDREW SCHEER Not typically known for his sense of humour, Scheer’s ability to land a joke was put to the test early in his tenure as opposition leader in Ottawa—and in front of a tough crowd at the annual press gallery dinner. But he pulled off a better routine than the Prime Minister—including a wonky supply-management joke that saw him take a big swig of 2% milk and a self-deprecating gallery of photoshopped images that acknowledged the, er, notable differences between his physique and that of his parliamentary sparring partner. Not a bad start for the new Tory leader, even if it was only the Ottawa bubble that paid attention.