Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Justin Trudeau exonerates Tsilhqot'in chiefs: Live video - Macleans.ca
After question period today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will rise in the House of Commons to officially exonerate Tsilhqot’in chiefs who were convicted of murder and executed in B.C. in 1864—several years before the province joined Canada. The chiefs were hanged after they’d received false invitations to “peace talks,” and ended up being arrested and charged. Trudeau’s acknowledgement follows a similar statement by former B.C. premier Christy Clark in 2014. A delegation of the Tsilhqot’in National Government has travelled to Ottawa and will witness the statement in person.