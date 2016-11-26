  0

#Trudeaueulogies trends after controversial Castro statement

Justin Trudeau issued a statement on Fidel Castro, and everyone hated it
Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 

TrudeauEulogies

Following the death of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, the Prime Minister’s Office issued an official statement from Justin Trudeau that garnered immediate criticism.

In the statement, Trudeau said that “it is with deep sorrow that I learned today of the death of Cuba’s longest serving President.”

Trudeau went on to say that, while Castro was “a controversial figure, both Mr. Castro’s supporters and detractors recognized his tremendous dedication and love for the Cuban people who had a deep and lasting affection for ‘el Comandante’.”

The statement also noted Castro was “a legendary revolutionary and orator,” and “a larger than life leader who served his people for almost half a century.”

It was roundly condemned, including by former Republican presidential hopeful Marco Rubio, a Cuban American.

One pundit, J.J. McCullough, a conservative commentator and cartoonist, started the hashtag #Trudeaueulogies as a way to parody Trudeau’s statement.

The hashtag quickly gathered steam.

To see more #Trudeaueulogies, follow along on Twitter here.
Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 
Filed under:

Sign in to comment.