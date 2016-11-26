Trudeaueulogies trends after controversial Castro statement

Following the death of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, the Prime Minister’s Office issued an official statement from Justin Trudeau that garnered immediate criticism.

In the statement, Trudeau said that “it is with deep sorrow that I learned today of the death of Cuba’s longest serving President.”

Trudeau went on to say that, while Castro was “a controversial figure, both Mr. Castro’s supporters and detractors recognized his tremendous dedication and love for the Cuban people who had a deep and lasting affection for ‘el Comandante’.”

The statement also noted Castro was “a legendary revolutionary and orator,” and “a larger than life leader who served his people for almost half a century.”

It was roundly condemned, including by former Republican presidential hopeful Marco Rubio, a Cuban American.

Is this a real statement or a parody? Because if this is a real statement from the PM of Canada it is shameful & embarrassing. https://t.co/lFXeqU7Ws0 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 26, 2016

One pundit, J.J. McCullough, a conservative commentator and cartoonist, started the hashtag #Trudeaueulogies as a way to parody Trudeau’s statement.

#trudeaueulogies “Today we say goodbye to Mr. Mussolini, the former Italian prime minister best known for his competent train-management.” — J.J. McCullough (@JJ_McCullough) November 26, 2016

The hashtag quickly gathered steam.

“While a controversial figure, even detractors recognize Pol Pot encouraged renewed contact between city and countryside.” #trudeaueulogies — Andrew Coyne (@acoyne) November 26, 2016

"While a controversial figure, John WIlkes Boothe will be remembered as a lover of the theatre" #trudeaueulogies — Mark Johnson (@MW_Johnson1) November 26, 2016

"Kim Jong-il's love for the North Korean people was seen through his dedication to anti-obesity efforts…" #trudeaueulogies — Andrew Scheer (@andrewscheer) November 26, 2016

Kim Jong il will always be remembered fondly for his leadership and contributions on climate change. #trudeaueulogies pic.twitter.com/aMoAC2vssm — Albertaardvark (@Albertaardvark) November 26, 2016

"While controversial, Darth Vader achieved great heights in space construction & played a formative role in his son's life" #trudeaueulogies — Jason Markusoff (@markusoff) November 26, 2016

Today we bid farewell to Genghis Khan, the former Mongolian leader best known for opening new trade routes to China. #trudeaueulogies — Don MacLeod (@DonWMacleod) November 26, 2016

"Though a controversial figure, Dr. Henry Jekyll will largely be remembered for his tireless dedication to science." #trudeaueulogies — Trevor Robb (@SunTrevorRobb) November 26, 2016

"While a controversial figure, Augusto Pinochet's unequivocal support for the helicopter industry did much to create jobs" #TrudeauEulogies — Lewis Nicholas (@LewisNicholas_) November 26, 2016

HANNIBAL LECTER WAS A LARGER-THAN-LIFE FIGURE, A LOVER OF THE CULINARY ARTS. HE CONNECTED WITH PEOPLE ON A PERSONAL LEVEL. #TrudeauEulogies — RealChangeBot (@RealChangeBot) November 26, 2016

#trudeaueulogies We lament passing of General Franco, who increased Luftwaffe safety by asking Hitler to test new bombers on his citizens. — christopher bridger (@ironbridger) November 26, 2016

