  9

Donald Trump’s potential Secret Service code names

This list does not include what the Secret Service will call Donald Trump behind his back
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, in Springfield, Ohio on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. (Evan Vucci/AP/CP)

I asked my followers on Twitter to suggest Secret Service code names for incoming president Donald Trump. (Bill Clinton was “Eagle.” Barack Obama is “Renegade.”) Here are some of my favourites (put your own suggestions in the comments):

Mango – @JessMorganTO

Yugehands – @jm_mcgrath

Chapter 11 – @ryanwright

Gloaty McGloatface – @lisagabrieletv

Трумп – @kedminson/@NancyLynn_NS

Pussyhawk – @khannaford

Agent Orange – @KrazyKanuck

Gold Plate – @BenMulroney

Toddler – @HappyGeek75

Oompa Loompa – @ScottatEmpyrean

Philby – @PatriciaTreble (Google it)

Eagle’s Nest – @TheTimDickert

Cheeto – @MikeMcPickles

Goldfinger – @kedmison (He might actually like that one)

Comrade – @DalorisG

Bigly – @Rmarkott

Hairhat – @BrownoftheGlobe

And the best two of the bunch (IMHO):

POUTS – @LeeHunter

The Apprentice – @EyesOnToronto
  1. Pumpkin Pinochet (Charles Johnson aka Green Footballs) and vulgar talking yam (Charles Pierce) are my favs.

    • DISASTER – his favorite word
      NOTMYFAULT

  7. He already has one. He’s had it for more than a year. Mogul. They don’t typically change them. All you had to do was google it.

