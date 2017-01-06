Donald Trump’s potential Secret Service code names

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, in Springfield, Ohio on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. (Evan Vucci/AP/CP)
I asked my followers on Twitter to suggest Secret Service code names for incoming president Donald Trump. (Bill Clinton was “Eagle.” Barack Obama is “Renegade.”) Here are some of my favourites (put your own suggestions in the comments):
Mango – @JessMorganTO
Yugehands – @jm_mcgrath
Chapter 11 – @ryanwright
Gloaty McGloatface – @lisagabrieletv
Трумп – @kedminson/@NancyLynn_NS
Pussyhawk – @khannaford
Agent Orange – @KrazyKanuck
Gold Plate – @BenMulroney
Toddler – @HappyGeek75
Oompa Loompa – @ScottatEmpyrean
Philby – @PatriciaTreble (Google it)
Eagle’s Nest – @TheTimDickert
Cheeto – @MikeMcPickles
Goldfinger – @kedmison (He might actually like that one)
Pumpkin Pinochet (Charles Johnson aka Green Footballs) and vulgar talking yam (Charles Pierce) are my favs.
DISASTER – his favorite word
NOTMYFAULT
GROPUS
Need an explanation? See Billy B.
Putin’sMan
ReignofError
iaculis felis
Rumphole
Mrput
He already has one. He’s had it for more than a year. Mogul. They don’t typically change them. All you had to do was google it.
It’s a slow news day, is it Scott?
