Donald Trump’s potential Secret Service code names

I asked my followers on Twitter to suggest Secret Service code names for incoming president Donald Trump. (Bill Clinton was “Eagle.” Barack Obama is “Renegade.”) Here are some of my favourites (put your own suggestions in the comments):

Mango – @JessMorganTO

Yugehands – @jm_mcgrath

Chapter 11 – @ryanwright

Gloaty McGloatface – @lisagabrieletv

Трумп – @kedminson/@NancyLynn_NS

Pussyhawk – @khannaford

Agent Orange – @KrazyKanuck

Gold Plate – @BenMulroney

Toddler – @HappyGeek75

Oompa Loompa – @ScottatEmpyrean

Philby – @PatriciaTreble (Google it)

Eagle’s Nest – @TheTimDickert

Cheeto – @MikeMcPickles

Goldfinger – @kedmison (He might actually like that one)

Comrade – @DalorisG

Bigly – @Rmarkott

Hairhat – @BrownoftheGlobe

And the best two of the bunch (IMHO):

POUTS – @LeeHunter

The Apprentice – @EyesOnToronto