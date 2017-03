Donald Trump’s ‘unpresidented’ way of spelling

On Friday afternoon, U.S. President Donald Trump challenged America’s school system for not meeting the needs of students. “We must fix our education system for our kids to Make America Great Again,” Trump tweeted—one minute after misspelling hereby in a tweet as “hear by” and one minute before misspelling the word again in another tweet as “hearby.”

For those who’ve made a sport out of tracking Trump’s frequent spelling mistakes, it was a banner day.

Here, for the record, is a running collection of Trump’s many spelling errors over the past year, even if a couple might not have come directly from the man himself. Consider it the start of the Donald Trump New American Dictionary.

Amoung — Appeared: Trump tweet. Intended spelling: Among. Date: Jan. 24, 2017

Attaker — Appeared: White House list of terrorist attacks “underreported” by media. Intended spelling: Attacker. Date: Feb. 7, 2016

Chocker — Appeared: Trump tweet. Intended spelling: Choker. Date: Feb. 26, 2016

Dummer — Appeared: Trump tweet. Intended spelling: Dumber. Date: June 25, 2015

Hear by / Hearby — Appeared: Trump tweets. Intended spelling: Hereby. Date: March 3, 2017

Honer — Appeared: Trump tweet. Intended spelling: Honor. Date: Feb. 26, 2016

Honerd — Appeared: Trump tweet. Intended spelling: Honored. Date: Jan. 21, 2017

Insticts — Appeared: Trump tweet. Intended spelling: Instincts. Date: July 29, 2016

It’s — Appeared: Trump tweet. Intended spelling: Its. Date Jan. 21, 2016

Judgement — Appeared: Trump tweet. Intended spelling: Judgment. Date: May 22, 2016.

Leightweight — Appeared: Trump tweet. Intended spelling: Lightweight. Date: Feb. 26, 2016.

Loose — Appeared: Trump tweet. Intended spelling: Lose. Date: Jan. 31, 2016

Lose — Appeared: Trump tweet. Intended spelling: Loose. Date: July 29, 2016

Payed — Appeared: Trump tweet. Intended spelling: Paid. Date: March 6, 2016

Recieved — Appeared: Trump tweet. Intended spelling: Received. Date: June 8, 2016

Shoker — Appeared: Trump tweet. Intended spelling: Shocker. Date: Jan. 19, 2016

Telepromter — Appeared: Trump tweet. Intended spelling: Teleprompter. Date: June 2, 2016

To — Appeared: Message on inaugural portrait for sale at Library of Congress. Intended spelling: Too. Date: Feb. 13, 2017

Unpresidented — Appeared: Trump tweet. Intended spelling: Unprecedented. Date: Dec. 17, 2016.