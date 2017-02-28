Make Bingo great again: Donald Trump’s Congressional speech edition

Whenever Donald Trump steps to the microphone, anything can happen—it’s like a random game of chance. So it’s only fair that, as the unpredictable President prepares to address a joint session of Congress for the first time on Tuesday night, you try to make a game of it with Maclean’s Trump Goes To Congress Bingo! It’s simple: you and your friends pick your favourite of our five special Bingo cards—tied to buzzwords, phrases and events that could happen over the course of the night—tune into the speech at macleans.ca at 9 PM ET, and try to line up five in a row. View and print each individual card below, or download all five right here.