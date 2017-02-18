Thirty days of Donald Trump

Donald Trump has now been President for 30 eventful days. So much has happened, so quickly, that it has been hard to keep track. Therefore, we have collected the most notable events in one easy to read chart.

January 20

President Trump gives unusually dark Inaugural Address that is immediately labeled the “American Carnage Speech”

January 21

Over 3 million people march in protest across the US, Trump reacts by claiming (falsely) that inauguration crowds were largest ever. He personally calls Parks Services director and orders him to produce photos to back his claim (he is unable to do so).

January 22

Trump gives speech at CIA building in front of wall memorializing fallen agents – boasts about the size of his win. It is later revealed he brought his own crowd to cheer. Advisor Kelly Anne Conway coins term “alternative facts”.

January 23

Trump makes false claim millions voted illegally. In unprecedented step, New York Times calls the newly elected President a liar. President promises to move US Embassy to Jerusalem in face of international outcry. Signs order to ban federal money going to international aid groups which perform or provide information on abortions.

January 24

President approves Keystone and Dakota pipelines. Calls CNN “Fake News”. Threatens to send “the feds” to Chicago. Badlands National Park tweets evidence of climate change before being shut down.

January 25

Trump claims intelligence officials tell him torture works. Over dinner, approves his first special forces raid (in Yemen). Promises “major investigation” into voter fraud, including those registered in two states – immediately revealed many of his family and aides fall into this category. Signs orders to begin work on Mexican border wall and to deny federal funding to 400 sanctuary cities.

January 26

President threatens to go back and take Iraq’s oil. Doomsday clock moved closer to midnight, citing Trump comments on nuclear weapons. Trump announces Mexico will “pay for wall” by adding a 20 per cent import tax (economists point out this will be paid by American consumers). Mexican president cancels Trump meeting.

January 27

White House removes any mention of Jews from Int. Holocaust Day statement. Trump signs Muslim Ban; chaos ensues at airports. In Mexico, America’s second largest trading partner, consumers launch widespread boycotts of US-made products.

January 28

German Chancellor Merkel explains Geneva Convention to Trump on phone. Top military and intelligence officers removed from National Security Council, white supremacist Steve Bannon added. President calls the New York Times “false news”, and falsely claims the newspaper apologized to readers and that subscriptions are dwindling (they are in fact at record highs). Trump calls Russian President Vladimir Putin. White House reports they agreed on all issues including Syria, and Ukraine. At one point Trump interrupts call to ask aides “What is START treaty?”

January 29

Russia launches new large scale offensive in Ukraine. White House calls Muslim ban “massive success” while global condemnation grows. Dick Cheney calls ban “against everything we stand for”. Downing St officials in London leak President has phobia of stairs and inclines. Lebanese-American held by border officials, asked if he “loves his country”. SEAL dies in botched Yemen raid, several civilians killed.

January 30

Trump blames airport confusion on Delta computers, claims only 109 people affected by Muslim ban (State Dept. data shows it is 90,000). President fires Acting Attorney General Sally Yates for not defending ban. Republicans in Congress begin to break with Trump.

January 31

President announces Supreme Court nominee during prime time TV event. Spokesman Sean Spicer claims Muslim ban is not a “ban”, contradicting earlier tweets from President calling it a “ban”.

February 1

Trump threatens to send US troops into Mexico to deal with the “bad hombres” on the border if President Peña Nieto doesn’t get the situation under control. Pentagon officials state that the Yemen assault went forth “without sufficient intelligence, ground support, or adequate backup preparations”. President name-drops abolitionist Frederick Douglass making it clear he has no idea who he is and thinks he is still alive (died 1895). Trump hangs up angrily on Australian PM.

February 2

At national prayer breakfast Trump asks people to pray for Schwarzenegger’s TV ratings. Canada reports spike in refugees from US. Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson and recipient of Russia’s highest civilian honor is sworn in as Secretary of State. Press reports $12m in Trump campaign funds spent on his companies.

February 3

Trump slams “so called” judge for blocking Muslim ban. Conway caught making up “Bowling Green Massacre” to justify Muslim ban.

February 4

Trump, complaining “Friends of mine, that have nice businesses…can’t borrow money”, deregulates banks. Protests across US and Europe against the Muslim ban.

February 5

President claims judges blocking his Muslim ban are putting America at peril. Says “US isn’t so innocent” either, compared to Russia. Apple, Facebook, Google, and 94 other American corporations file opposition to ban. White House staff leak that President is angry at spokesman Sean Spicer because he is being portrayed on SNL by a woman.

February 6

White House accuses media of not reporting on terror attacks; Sean Spicer provides a list of “unreported” terror attacks which includes some of the most heavily reported attacks, as well as attacks that never occurred. President claims any negative popularity polls are fake. It is revealed Trump is surprised to discover Bannon is on the NSC as he never read the Executive Order making that appointment. Speaker of the U.K. Parliament bans Trump from giving speech, citing his sexism and racism. First Lady files a libel suit claiming she has been prevented from profiting from Presidency.

February 7

WH officials report generals got Trump to agree to Yemen raid by suggesting Obama would never have had the courage to do it. President claims he “does not know Putin” – directly contradicting earlier claims that he did. Trump says US murder rate at 47 year high (it is in fact near 47 year low). Sen. Al Franken calls Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos: “the most incompetent cabinet-level nominee I have ever seen.” Trump falsely claims cabinet nominee delays longest in history. (Not even longest in last decade.)

February 8

Trump blasts Nordstrom for dropping Ivanka’s products – they respond it was due to poor sales. Announces, “I understand things, I comprehend very well, OK? Better than, I think, almost anybody.” President announces a $7 billion investment by Intel (6 years after President Obama made the same announcement). Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says administration is thinking about making visitors to US hand over cell phone PINs and social media passwords.

February 9

Federal court rules against restoring Muslim ban – Trump tweets “SEE YOU IN COURT”. Head scratching ensues. Kelly-Anne Conway illegally promotes Ivanka Trump’s jewelry line during Fox News interview.

February 10

Immigration raids begin across US. Reports that CIA has corroborated details of “Steel Dossier” linking Trump to Kremlin. Trump reiterates he has “full confidence” in National Security Adviser Michael Flynn following more reports he discussed sanctions with Russian Ambassador prior to inauguration.

February 11

Trump manages missile crisis from restaurant patio in Mar-A-Lago. More accusations against Gen. Flynn and his Russian contacts. State visit to UK postponed due to growing opposition among British public.

February 12

Media reports senior US intelligence officials claim spy agencies withholding intel from Trump due to fears White House penetrated by Kremlin. Rampant infighting as Presidential staff leak accusations against each other to press. Trump reiterates support for Flynn.

February 13

Gen. Flynn fired. Sears and Kmart drop Trump-branded items from their online store. Photos emerge of Mar-A-Lago members posing with officer in charge of Trump’s nuclear football.

February 14

Serving four-star US general wonders if American government is “stable”. It is revealed Trump knew for weeks Flynn had lied about Russian contacts. More reports CIA is aware Trump staff was in contact with Russian intelligence agents during election. The Fed Chair Janet Yellen rebuts Trump’s claim banks aren’t lending, and warns of economic disruption.

February 15

Trump claims Russian accusations are just to “cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton’s losing campaign.” When asked about the recent rise of anti-Semitism in the world, President responds by boasting about his Electoral College victory.

February 16

The press conference. “I am not ranting”. Announces Muslim ban will go ahead. Another question about anti-semitism is once again answered with boasts about Electoral College win. African reporter is asked to set up meetings with Congressional Black Caucus. President claims sinking Russian warship would boost his ratings. Fact-checkers later tabulate 17 falsehoods. Republicans in Congress take steps towards investigating Trump’s campaign and administrative ties to Russia.

February 17

Vice Adm. Harward turns down NSA job, citing chaos in White House. There are reports senior Republicans increasingly rattled by President’s behaviour. Trump claims CNN, NBC, CBS, ABC, and New York Times are the “enemy of the American people”. Gallup reports Trump’s job approval ratings are lowest of any newly elected President in sixty years.

February 18

Trump holds re-election rally in Florida. (30 days down, 1430 to go.)