Editor’s Picks: Our favourite stories from 2017

From risking life and limb to trek to Canada, to the peak of real estate madness and the death of a Canadian musical hero, here’s a look back at the year that was. Click your way through our favourite reads of 2017.

More and more refugees are making a dangerous trek north to Canada to escape a harsh new U.S. regime—risking life and limb

By every measure, Canada is the true place to find ‘life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.’ Let’s stop squandering our good fortune. By Scott Gilmore

One hundred years after the Russian Revolution, an emboldened Putin regime is embracing its czarist past. Could 1917 happen again?

Canada’s out-of-control real estate market has now gone totally mad­—and there’s no turning back.

The mother of Cosby’s Canadian accuser depicts the comedian at peak creepiness, while unleashing a wave of maternal fury at him and his lawyers. Part of Anne Kingston‘s coverage of the 2017 Bill Cosby trial.

Surprisingly, the strategy of praying to God is not stopping the mass shootings in the U.S., Scott Gilmore writes.

Allen Abel spent weeks criss-crossing the land—meeting hunters, nuns and one John A. MacDonald—to find the true meaning of this vast country.

From a teen with a Céline Dion connection to a skiing daredevil, Meagan Campbell meets the descendants of Canada’s founders.

A trailer hitch thrown from a passing car left Barb Kentner facing death, and her daughter contemplating life without her. Kentner sadly passed away a few days after the publication of this article by Nancy Macdonald.

Sixty-four cities, 44 states and 300 contacts. Inside Canada’s six-month mission to one-up the White House in the next NAFTA negotiations, one handshake at a time.

The Vavilov brothers were born in Canada to deep-cover Soviet agents, so Ottawa stripped them of their citizenship. Inside their fight to finally come home.

The Ontario New Democrat MPP and his circle of young Sikh activists are trying to build a national movement and win the NDP leadership

The inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women is crumbling amid defections, bureaucratic chaos and personal conflict. Inside the meltdown—and the desperate bid to turn things around.

The NDP was born from the hope that things can change and in Jagmeet Singh it has picked the young, optimistic outsider, writes Paul Wells

Paul Wells on the finance minister’s tax reform flub, and why it’s becoming an embarrassing pattern for the Trudeau government.

Prince Andrew wanted to memorialize his friend and former chaplain at Lakefield College School. The resulting tribute prompted Father Keith Gleed’s victims to finally break their silence.

How a small think tank called Canada 2020 gave rise to Justin Trudeau and became the country’s new nexus of power

Remembering the life and legacy of The Tragically Hip frontman in this obituary by Michael Barclay.

After a series of stumbles and setbacks the Liberals have an ambitious but risky plan to break their slump and get back on track

Inside Lindsay Shepherd’s heroic, insulting, brave, destructive, possibly naïve fight for free speech.