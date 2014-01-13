What happens when your son tells you he’s really a girl
Inside the families embracing the new world of gender variance
Since the summer of 2012, Olie Pullen has kept in her bedroom closet a Wonder Woman costume, which she loves, but has struggled to actually wear. The plan had been to don it on Halloween two years ago, but when that day came, Olie, now 11, chose to be a vampire instead. Dressing up in the red and blue costume would have exposed her at school and around her Montreal neighbourhood in a way that didn’t feel right yet: Olie was, after all, born a boy. Oliver.
When he was a toddler, at his own insistence and to the surprise of his parents, Oliver began playing with princess dresses and dolls. He wore skirts, first at home and then out, along with glittery shirts and skinny jeans, and eventually grew his blond hair long. Recently, Oliver started wearing a padded bra and taking hormone blockers to suppress male puberty. He had his name legally changed to Olie, and only responds to female pronouns. Oliver the boy is now Olie the girl. And for the first time ever, she’s comfortable. “The best part is that I feel I’m in the right body,” says Olie. “I feel like, well, I feel good.”
So good, in fact, that Olie wore that Wonder Woman costume last Halloween, with her mother cheering, ‘You go for it, girl!’ ” The symbolism of her son-turned-daughter as a superheroine is not lost on Annie Pullen Sansfaçon, a married mother of two. “I keep telling her, ‘You are Wonder Woman to affirm yourself as you do.’ ” Olie, whose father and sibling also accept her transition, puts it another way: “If my family didn’t support me, I wouldn’t be who I am.”
Olie and her parents are part of a small but growing number of families, researchers, educators and health care professionals embracing the concept of “gender variance,” which is also called gender creativity, independence, non-conformity or fluidity. In doing so, they are helping children gradually transition from their gender at birth based on anatomy to something else—male to female, female to male, or to a more ambiguous identity. This response marks a striking shift away from “reparative” treatments used in the past, which saw gender variance as a psychiatric problem that should be caught early and fixed permanently. It also stands in contrast to the view that children are too immature to really know who they are today, or who they’ll want to be in the future.
Unbeknownst to most people, over the last few years many organizations have transformed the rules, policies and practices pertaining to gender variance—in effect, mandating and legislating acceptance and accommodation. The Public Health Agency of Canada published comprehensive recommendations in 2010 for schools to support gender-variant students. Among them: “Ask them what name they would prefer to be called, who they would like help disclosing to” and “organize guest speakers who are gender variant.” The agency also encouraged “training sessions on gender identity issues for all staff” and “single-occupancy bathrooms and designated gender-neutral facilities including the creation of private showers in locker rooms with curtains or doors.” Many schools have obliged.
Meanwhile, several provincial governments have added “gender expression” to the list of prohibited grounds for discrimination. Human rights tribunals are loosening the criteria for changing gender designation on legal documents and ID cards, which has historically been permitted only after sex reassignment surgery. And in the latest psychiatric diagnostic manual, released last May, the controversial term “gender identity disorder,” which was introduced in 1980, was replaced with “gender dysphoria” to remove the “stigma” and “connotation” of mental illness.
But the real-life experiences of gender variant youth don’t always reflect these significant institutional changes. In 2012, an Ontario high school student who had transitioned from female-to-male was prohibited from using the boys’ washroom. In the fall, cafeteria workers at Dalhousie University in Halifax refused to serve a transgendered student and questioned whether her breasts were real. In Winnipeg, the provincial human rights commission ruled that staff at the University of Manitoba repeatedly ignored a transgendered student’s request to be referred to as male. In the U.S., some responses have been more extreme: a 13-year-old boy was suspended for carrying a purse; a male trans activist wearing a kilt was set on fire while riding a public bus; and a school board member called for the castration of male-to-female students wanting to use girls’ washrooms. It’s no surprise that these kids have among the highest rates of isolation, harassment, depression, addiction, self-mutilation and suicide of any population.
The disconnect between public policy and public opinion in accepting gender variance can prove difficult to navigate for the children, of course, as well as their parents and the professionals they seek out for help. The Journal of Homosexuality published a special issue in 2012 on gender dysphoria and gender variance in children and teens, which included a wide range of views. Some experts argue that parents who permit their children to transition before puberty are perpetuating gender variance, and increasing the chances of it persisting into adolescence and adulthood. They say that’s an “undesirable outcome”—dooming individuals to a lifetime of hormone therapy, surgeries and social ostracism.
But other medical professionals see gender variance as a natural characteristic of human diversity, similar to sexual preference, that should be accepted and even celebrated. Parents such as Pullen Sansfaçon say they aren’t just supporting their children’s gender choice; they are helping them choose to live long, healthy and happy lives. “When you look at the statistics?.?.?.?it takes me two minutes to think, Do you want to risk that, or do you want to just support her all the way?” says Pullen Sansfaçon. “It’s a no-brainer for me.” For many others, it’s more complicated.
When Akiko Asano’s son Mathieu Perrault was just six or seven months old, she had to lock away her makeup case to keep him from playing with her cosmetics. “There was a distinct interest in all the girl stuff,” she recalls of those early years. “I just thought, ‘My son likes pretty things.’ ” As he got older, though, Mathieu’s words and actions suggested more was happening. He had become “a really angry child.” Once, when Mathieu was 2½, Asano praised him, “You’re such a good boy!” Mathieu became enraged. “He screamed at me, ‘I’m not a boy, I’m a girl!’ ” says Asano. At five, Mathieu cried, “I can’t live anymore as a boy. Why do people keep mixing me up? I’m a girl. I want to kill myself,” recalls Asano, a single mother.
Part of the challenge for Asano, at first, was figuring out, “Is this even possible? How can my child know?” she recalls thinking, as many parents do. “Because we have in our minds the older version of a man who is ready to transition [with sex reassignment surgery]. We don’t see that it exists with younger people.” She continually consulted doctors and other parents about the best way to nurture her child—driving as far as Cleveland and Philadelphia to find supportive connections. The idea of “curing” Mathieu was “instinctively not right” to Asano.
Not so long ago, many mental health professionals labelled children who insisted they were another gender as “deeply disturbed.” Their parents could be held responsible: some experts suggested that severe separation anxiety from the mother might cause boys to express femininity as a way of gaining maternal closeness. Often, gender-normative toys and activities were imposed on them, as well as psychotherapy or even medication.
Asano, who is now president of the advocacy organization Gender Creative Kids Canada, chose a different road. She helped Mathieu begin transitioning at age three in the way he dressed, behaved and was known. The staff at his Montreal daycare and first school were understanding. Parents weren’t always: one year they told the daycare director they were worried their children would be “contaminated.” By first grade, Mathieu was officially called Mathéa, and she was “the most calm, patient and compassionate child ever,” says Asano. “There were no more temper tantrums. In that sense, when you look at the child’s behaviour, you know you’re doing the right thing.”
What constitutes gender-variant behaviour is a fraught question. Parents should “not presume that a love of trucks or pink means anything, unless your child says it does,” writes Jane Ward in Chasing Rainbows: Exploring Gender Fluid Parenting Practices, a new anthology of essays. “You only know your child is transgendered—or gendered at all—if they tell you so.” It’s the type of thinking that put Torontonians Kathy Witterick and David Stocker at the centre of an international controversy in 2011 for refusing to divulge the sex of their young child, Storm. “The genderless baby” was simultaneously hailed and rebuked as a counterculture exploit.
Neither Pullen Sansfaçon nor Asano expected their child would identify with a gender different from his natal sex; nor did they actively encourage it. “The gender binary of male and female in our society is so ingrained that, for most parents, it’s shocking and bewildering” when their children express themselves differently, says Kimberley Manning, a political science professor and gender politics researcher at Concordia University, who has a gender-variant relative.
Gender variance in children is not new, says Fiona Joy Green, a professor of women’s and gender studies at the University of Winnipeg and co-editor of Chasing Rainbows. “I’m the mother of a 25-year-old openly gay son who, as a child 23 years ago, was very interested in wearing dresses and growing his hair long.” While it is impossible to say how common gender variance is since it can present at any age and to different degrees, experts suggest that between 0.5 and three per cent of people are affected. Hershel Russell, a Toronto researcher and counsellor who is himself transgendered, says, “There is unmistakable growth in the number of kids who are expressing very strongly, ‘I’m not this gender, I’m that gender,’ and, ‘The whole boy-girl thing is really stupid, I’m neither.’ ”
For children who experience gender dysphoria, studies show it often ceases by puberty, according to the Journal of Homosexuality. Many of these children identify as gay rather than trans as they grow up, and a smaller proportion identify as heterosexual, note psychiatrists Jack Drescher and William Byne. But at present, they say “there is no way to predict in which children” gender dysphoria and gender variance will dissipate. That’s why some clinicians encourage “watchful waiting,” allowing kids to express their gender variance with restrictions—wearing cross-sex clothing only at home, and not changing their name or taking hormone blockers until puberty. Psychiatrist Annelou de Vries and psychologist Peggy Cohen-Kettenis developed this therapeutic method in the Netherlands (it’s often called “the Dutch approach”), and say they want to “prevent youths with nonpersisting gender dysphoria from having to make a complex change back to the role of their natal gender.”
Toronto psychologist Kenneth Zucker notes in the Journal of Homosexuality that gender-variant kids are slower to develop a sense of gender as a fixed trait. He points to previous research showing that until children are between five and seven years old, “they often conflate gender identity with surface expressions of gender behaviours.” That is to say, a girl in preschool may believe that wearing boy’s clothing makes her a male; a boy may say he’s a girl because girls often play with dolls, and he likes dolls. This kind of thinking may justify why some doctors and parents are exceedingly cautious with young children who insist they’re gender variant more so than with teens. Zucker may suggest treatments including weekly psychotherapy for the child and parents, medication for psychiatric problems present in the child, and perhaps limiting a child’s cross-sex activities or improving same-sex peer relations.
In every case of gender variance, figuring out how to respond inevitably becomes a family affair. Most parents and siblings experience the same feelings as the children who identify with another gender: unsupported, misunderstood or ignored by others, according to a recent report, “Princess boys, trans girls, queer youth,” on which Pullen Sansfaçon, a social work professor at Université de Montréal, was the principal author. (To avoid any conflict of interest, Pullen Sansfaçon’s involvement was vetted by the school’s ethics committee and her research assistants conducted the parent interviews.)
Pullen Sansfaçon recalls having to tell a close family member who was disapproving, “If you can’t accept this, you won’t be able to see Olie anymore.” Green, whose now-adult son wore dresses as a child, recalls her mother phoning to say, “Can you make sure that Liam comes in shorts today?” Another mother whose child is gender variant but doesn’t want to be named says that there has been “full-blown opposition” from her relatives to her son living as a girl, “to the point where there’s major rifts, and it’s really sad.”
The desire of parents to be nurturing and protective can overwhelm them. “There were times in my life when I couldn’t fight anymore, and it manifested in a physical way. I had two major depressions,” admits Asano. “If you’re going to support your child in their gender preference, are you ready as a parent to back them up?” she has asked herself and other families over the years. “Because it takes a lot of energy and strength, or a very big support system.”
The onslaught of emotions is understandable, says May Friedman, professor of social work and a women’s studies researcher at Ryerson University in Toronto, and co-editor of Chasing Rainbows. As parents, “All we want to do is get it right, and we’re terrified about whether we’re going to harm our kids more by teaching them to conform” to gender norms, “or more by teaching them to disobey,” she says. “It’s about fear and love and trying not to mess them up too badly.”
Anna, who prefers to use a pseudonym, lives in Montreal and adopted her son from South Korea when he was an infant. He’s in Grade 6 now, and has wanted to live as a girl since he was a toddler. “What do you do when your child tells you, ‘I’m not a boy?’ What do you do?” Anna recalls asking countless times. Her first reaction was, “Yeah, you are.” But deep down she sensed the situation was more complicated. “One day, my son came home and he said, ‘Look, I’m a girl, and I want a machine where I can go in it as a boy and come out a girl.’ I said, ‘What?!’ That’s when we went to the doctor.”
They were referred to Shuvo Ghosh, a pediatrician specializing in developmental behaviour at the McGill University Health Centre and Montreal Children’s Hospital, where he has run the gender-variance clinic for 10 years. Anna remembers “being on the verge of tears,” as Ghosh explained gender variance and what it might mean in the future. “That kind of helped me, but it also scared me,” she admits. “Things became more complex—then I knew, ‘Okay, this is for real.’ ”
Doctors often confirm gender variance by considering the extent to which a child is “insistent, consistent and persistent” in identifying with another gender. That is, how often and emphatically does this come up? It’s a question Ghosh asks in one way or another every time he meets a family—with one additional component. “You want to see if this is starting to cause any kind of dysfunction. They’re not as happy as they used to be, they’ve stopped being interested in things they used to like,” he says. For these children, this is not “a phase or a whim or a game.”
Ghosh, who is also a professor at McGill, has seen hundreds of gender-variant children ranging in age from under two to 18, when they are eligible for sex-reassignment surgery. He usually follows individuals throughout childhood and adolescence. The appointments include routine medical exams, and Ghosh may monitor hormone levels either to check for any intersex conditions (such as both male and female organs being present externally or internally) or to have a baseline for prescribing blockers and hormones later on.
It’s been four years since Anna and her son, now 11, first met Ghosh, and the only times her son outwardly expresses himself as female is when he is on vacation or asleep. “He has girl underwear and he’ll wear a nightgown always,” says Anna. Fear has always thwarted transition. “My son said, ‘Too many kids know me [as male since kindergarten]. I don’t think I could handle it,’ ” says Anna, who imagines taunts such as, “ ‘So, what, you’re a girl with a penis?’ ” But next September, her son will start at a new school, and he will go as a female student. “I’m perplexed, I’m concerned, I’m disappointed, I’m scared, and sometimes I’m relieved,” she says. “I feel like, have I supported him enough? Am I advocating for him correctly?”
One of the most stressful events for families is telling teachers and students that a child is gender variant. When Mathéa, Asano’s child, transferred to a new school because of a learning disability, the fifth-grade teacher characterized Mathéa as a “dangerous” influence on other students. Mathéa and a boy in her class had become “boyfriend” and “girlfriend,” and the teacher “freaked. She was scared for the young boy, saying, ‘What if he finds out that Mathéa is a boy? He’ll be shocked because he is not gay,’ ” recalls Asano.
The reaction to allowances made for gender-variant children are wide-ranging, says Judy Malfara, communications officer at Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board in Ontario. It was at the centre of controversy in 2012 when a 16-year-old student who had transitioned from female-to-male was restricted from using the boys’ washroom at school; he later gained access. “I certainly get inquiries from all ends of the spectrum. People who are totally supportive of the students, a lot of people saying, ‘Okay, what is really going on?’ And there are parents who might have concerns for reasons of personal faith or beliefs,” she says.
Mathéa was, for a time, forced by her school to use the nurse’s washroom, which could only be accessed by walking through the administrative office. She often ignored that rule, and used the girls’ washroom instead. Teachers would call Asano to report the disobedience, but she knew why Mathéa was reluctant to comply: Every time Mathéa used the nurse’s washroom, it drew attention to her being different. In a way, “You ‘out’ the child each time,” Asano says.
The greatest challenges often surface as puberty approaches. “Body image becomes even more stressful and the anxiety level augments highly, even if as a parent you’ve supported them,” says Asano, whose child is now 15. “A girl wants to have breasts and be like the other girls, so you have to find the clothing to make them appear. And then you have, ‘I want to wear nice skinny jeans but I can’t because I have a bulge that shows.’ ” This is also when families decide whether to allow their child to use hormone blockers. “That was a big one,” says Pullen Sansfaçon. “You pass from being a supportive and accepting parent to someone who is more active in giving your consent. We were stressed.”
Still, Olie’s parents were convinced that they had to be supportive. A recent study co-authored by Toronto counsellor Russell, and published in the International Journal of Transgenderism, concluded that parents who embraced their child’s gender variance were less likely to harm parent-child attachment or induce shame and depression than those who rejected their child’s expression or tried to suppress it. “I’ve had people come into my office who grew up as children of that experience and are now adults trying to get over it,” says Russell.
“For transgender people, mental health outcomes are horrendous because of transphobia,” says one unnamed mother of a gender-variant child. For a time she wished her son was gay rather than trans because she believes that is more accepted. “What I try to do now is stay open and attentive to who she is as she continues to mature, and let go of ‘I wish things were different.’ ” It’s the same approach Anna is adopting since seeing the negative effects of denying her son’s gender variance. “It’s preventing him from growing, from interacting properly,” she says. “He’s so awkward because he’s not comfortable with who he is. He has no friends. He has no interests. He used to have tea parties when he was five or six. Now what can he do? His academics are not where they should be. His brain is full of other things.”
Anna knows others will judge her for approving of her son’s transition. “People tell me, ‘Who is the parent here?’ And I’ve said, ‘I’m the parent. And for the past decade I have been suppressing, I have been redirecting, I have tried everything that I can think of—and nothing has changed what he feels and what he has said to me,’” she says. “I now am going to let my child take the lead.’”
At Ghosh’s Montreal clinic, about half of his patients wind up taking hormone blockers, either in pill form or by injection, when puberty approaches. The blockers halt body or facial-hair growth, breast development, voice changes or menstruation. Later, patients may take hormones that actually facilitate a puberty that is different from the one that would occur naturally. In every case, Ghosh says “the goal is to depathologize gender variance as much as possible.” He doesn’t believe it is an illness to cure. “People have different gender identities than the classic ones we know. Maybe we need to expand our definition about what male and female and neither and other could be.”
Since Olie started seeing Ghosh several years ago, she has used percentages to explain her gender variance: “I feel 60 per cent girl,” she might say, “and 40 per cent boy,” recalls her mother. It’s not uncommon among gender-variant children, and an example of how “gender constancy”—the perception of one’s maleness or femaleness as a fixed characteristic—may take years to establish. With Olie, the ratios have changed with time, and recently she announced feeling fully female. At that point, hormone blockers seemed the best next step. “I wanted to block everything,” says Olie, so she wouldn’t begin male puberty.
Asano’s child, now known as Mat, takes blockers, and says they “are the most genius thing ever.” Since last summer, Mat prefers gender-neutral pronouns such as “they” or “hir” and feels “androgynous, both in the way I dress and my personality.” Over time and in talking with others, Mat has moved away from wanting sex-reassignment surgery—“my organs work fine, I don’t need to modify them”—and relishes the freedom that androgyny offers. “I’m myself. I’m not defined by stereotypical roles,” says Mat. “I really enjoy being able to wear what I want. I’ll go to a girls’ store, and I’ll be like, ‘I can pull that shirt off,’ and then I’ll go to a guys’ store and get jeans, and I’m like, ‘Oh, this is perfect.’ ”
For Ghosh, one of the most fascinating aspects of children such as Mat and Olie being allowed to express themselves as gender variant early in life is imagining how, in the future, many of these individuals will be “unidentifiable” as transgendered or transsexuals because they won’t have experienced their “biological” puberty—a boy who transitioned at a young age to being a girl won’t ever have unwanted facial hair, for instance. “And in spite of the fact that she’s going to be able to hide it, she might still proudly be telling people, ‘Guess what? I’m trans. I was born a boy, and now I’m a girl.’ ”
The hope for Ghosh and others is that even as individuals become less detectable as transgendered, they will also become more vocal about their place in society. The acceptance of their parents will make that all the more likely. “If I didn’t have my mom’s support it wouldn’t stop me from being who I am, but I wouldn’t be as strong as I am,” says Mat. “I wouldn’t be as confident and proud.”
Olie has a message for other kids: “Follow who you want to be. Not in the sense of a job, like a millionaire or a firefighter. In the sense of if you want to be a girl, or known as queer or a lesbian, follow your heart. Don’t deny your identity.” She already has a future career in mind: “I want to be an astrophysicist,” she says. Her mother says Olie learned the planets in the solar system before the alphabet. “I like stars and the universe—because you can’t really expect what’s out there.”
As long as differences are seen as problematic, giving thanks for diversity is too much for some to handle.
I still maintain that extending more credibility to those who still look for good in the differences between male & female, than to those who have given up the search; this is prudent.
David W. Lincoln on
It’s not giving up the search, I think it’s moving beyond binaries. The story includes a woman with a gay son. He was not trans, but liked to be girly. This was the case with me. Because gender is so locked down, my logic as a kid was “Boys like girls. Girls like boys” I like boys. Therefore, I must be a girl.
Which was not true, but the oversimplification of gender made it seem so. Don;t confuse “diversity” with “nuance”.
Strepsi on
Who is adding more politics to this? You or I?
As long as people are not comfortable with their identity, that opens the door for too much grief.
David W. Lincoln on
I am completely comfortable with my identity. Why does that cause you so much grief?
Marie Little on
So, you support transgendered people making the transition as quickly as possible?
Randy McDonald on
What does this mean? The identities of transgendered people and their issues should be ignored?
Randy McDonald on
Whatever happened to accountability for everyone? As long as some don’t want to work with what they have, why should they be treated the same as those who work with what they have?
David W. Lincoln on
Who am I supposed to be accountable TO?
What do you mean by ‘treated the same’? Should I not have the right to vote? Or protection from assault? Or the right to not be discriminated against?
Do people have to ‘account’ to you to have rights?
Marie Little on
Why treat any human being any different than the other?
dave777 on
What do you mean? I literally don’t understand what you’re arguing.
Randy McDonald on
What on earth do you mean by accountability? How is expressing one’s true gender a lack of this? The children in this article have been accountable I suppose– accountable to themselves and their true identities.
DerekPearce on
They should not be ignored, nor should the be paraded or worshiped. Just treat them like any other human being. As simple as that.
dave777 on
‘All great minds are androgynous’.
It has nothing to do with dolls or trucks or the other cultural nonsense we force on kids.
EmilyOne on
Emily,
Clearly you have never had children of your own. If you did, you would see that there is a HUGE difference between boys and girls. Any parent could tell you that.
It has nothing to do with the culture. Boys in every culture, will simply act differently than girls.
James R. Halifax on
This comment was deleted.
Removed on
This comment was deleted.
Removed on
This comment was deleted.
Removed on
Actually, while there are differences, culture plays a huge role, even down to the level of setting up background assumptions.
Randy McDonald on
It actually does. Even though I am neutral on the issue as no harm is no fowl.
But much of who we are is genetic plus how we are raised and our chemical environment. You can train the mind for whatever you want. And given modern society has less value for gender separation than any time in our history, its not surprising gender roles get mixed up good. Even estrogen in the environment is known to play havoc with genders in frogs and toads.
Be it genetic, environmental or social, as long as he/she is honest with potential partners I see no harm in them being themselves.
dave777 on
This comment was deleted.
Removed on
You are “begging the question”. You are conflating categories and confusing cultural values with legal dictums. You are engaging in sophistry. Perhaps you should try to read, think, dream and feel more, and comment less.
Trans Formative on
What planet are you on? Your on “argument” contradicts itself because it is inarguable that pedophilia, murder, and rape do NOT involve consenting adults! Bigot.
Strepsi on
Your comparison is disgusting. Identity is not a lifestyle choice but a profoundly individual process. You do not have the right to decide who someone else is. Do you tell people of mixed racial backgrounds that they are, say ‘black’ because that is what they look like to you? Do you deny someone who looks ‘white’ their first nations identity? No?
It is easy to be a cis gender person and never have to decide on this one item on the list of things that make you who you are. Entitled attitudes of people who go through life without a struggle because they are the default setting on things (white, male, cis gender, heterosexual, etc…) don’t get to make all the rules. Open you mind and heart a learn something about trans people or different people from yourself.
UKMarjie on
Thanks Maclean’s for giving us a thoughful article.
Strepsi on
Thank you, Ms Gulli, for a very thoughtful and thought provoking article. For parents and professionals looking for a very comprehensive guide, check out “The Transgender Child: A Handbook for Families and Professionals,” by Stephanie Brill and Rachel Pepper. It’s available in print and audio.
Post_Hypnotic on
beautifully written. Proud of these kids who have been able to transition. And very proud of the parents who would first have to mourn the loss of a daughter/son and then embrace a son/daughter and have done so with grace.
Raina Mermaid on
If we could all see each other as human first and foremost and prioritise that characteristic above any other then I think we’d be on the right track. The trouble is we are all so fond of identifying ourselves and others by groups that we tend to forget we are all humans.
Before we are any of the things we like to identify with and tag others as being – we are all people.
harebell on
In Canada people are more accepting. But there is a lot of animosity and hatred for transgender people all over the world, even in the USA.
Tony_SFO_YUL on
More accepting than other parts of the world perhaps, but that animosity is very present in Canada.
I have friends that have been assaulted. Strangers have told me I should die. Catholic schools in Ontario want discussions on gender identity in student-run support groups prohibited. Rejection by family is common. Elected officials on both provincial and federal levels equate us with sexual predators. We are the subject of ridicule on sitcoms and television shows.
A few statistics:
90% of trans youth in Canada hear transphobic comments daily or weekly.
74% of trans youth report being verbally harassed, 37% of them daily.
49% of trans youth report being sexually harassed in their schools.
37% of trans youth report being physically assaulted.
27% of them by their parents.
40% of youth in Ottawa’s streets are LGBTQ.
Youth of colour are disproportionately affected on all of these metrics.
Maelys on
And if I talk to heterosexual kids, I would get results that much different. There are a lot of people will pick other people for any differences they can find be it religious, political, sexual, social, clothes, medical issues. Just ask any truly disabled people about discrimination and rejection.
At some point towards adult hood, and as part of its graduation is to get a thick skin, move on and bee happy with yourself first and hang out with likewise people. Its in our fundamental culture to be this way. Just ask any high school bully…and schools and the work place are loaded with bullies.
We are bullied in many ways, advertising, media and in governance too.
A good example is Amanda, the culture didn’t raise her to endure her harassment. Reality is we need to teach kids (all genders) to know more about how bulling works and how to disengage its effects.
dave777 on
I guess you would tell a black person, back a few decades, to ‘grow a thicker skin’ as he was being lynched?
Marie Little on
Dave is correct about a few things. As a straight female I can personally say that as a youth I experienced verbal harassment, sexual harassment, physical assault, sexual assault, and emotional abuse from my parents. It’s a really really common experience for all youth. People just pick whatever they can get at you with and go to town. What he’s not correct about is people needing to get a thicker skin. We need to as a society not tolerate bullying on any level.
Also I’m kind of tired of people appropriating racial struggles to try and make men being told no they can’t go into women’s spaces which are segregated for women’s safety comparable to the actual horrors black slaves called daily life.
Azryhn on
Yeah, I guess it depends on the area huh?
Lori Quaresimo on
Funny, I saw a lot more of that when acceptance in USA when we lived there. Unlike armchair idiots in Canada that think they know a country from a shopping trip having lived in 4 countries, USA is the best all around melting pot in the world.
Including gays and trans-gender, just go to San Jose or San Francisco to find out.
You should travel more, Canada is a cloistered society of CBC brained and branded people for 1/2 the year. When I returned from out last 10 years living abroad, I was in culture shock as to how political and socially backwards we are. Yes, we generally are polite, but also naive and easily lead…and myopic.
dave777 on
Anything UNUSUAL and NON-STANDARD will not be accepted readily by society. Individual people will accept this but not human societies as a whole. Humans are not a very evolved life form.
Tony_SFO_YUL on
I have travelled quite a lot and had addresses in many countries.
Generalizations about any country are problematic, and more so with countries as diverse and geographically separated as Canada and the USA. How would I rate my ‘acceptance’ in Vancouver compared to, say, San Francisco? Probably about the same. And both are better than Arizona – the home of the ‘show your birth certificate before you pee law’. The point is not to compare – the point is to improve them – regardless of how good or bad they may be.
Marie Little on
So true. I live in the US and most people are so judgemental and full of hate. Just read some of the comments on this issue from articles online. It’s a shame. People will say things like, “So if I think I’m really a dog, should my parents allow me to behave like a dog? ” Or they will say the parents should be reported and the child be removed from the home because that’s Child Abuse. They will also say that the parents of these children are allowing their children to do whatever they want to do. A lot of people will call adult transsexuals freaks or “it.” And places where trans people are legally allowed to use the bathroom that matches their identity, people say that just invites pedophiles to just put on a dress and walk into the ladies room. They say they don’t want their child in there with a “man. ” People that say things like that are ignorant and have no idea what it’s like to be transsexual. I don’t know why those people care so much about what other people do with their lives. Why do people have to be so hateful?
Lori Quaresimo on
Olie is a girl, female pronouns would be appropriate.
Guest on
Agreed….and we have some new words now. S/he and Hir.
EmilyOne on
remember we must love our children everyday. Love is the best gift along with acceptance.
Mike Carroll on
As a parent & Grandparent I have only 1 comment to all.
Always keep your mind & heart open, this will open your arms and allow acceptance, love and joy in to your life. No matter the circumstance!
mildmay_gal on
Agreed, but acceptance is for both you and other people. Operative word is people with differences of any kind have to learn quick to be acceptance and comfortable with yourself first.
dave777 on
I m comfortable with myself. Now, please get the people who tried to rape me 9 months ago to get ‘comfortable’ with me.
Marie Little on
Great article and I would recommend for any parent dealing with a child that is gender variant. I’m surprised that the quack Kenith Zucker was mentioned his science has been based on lies and fabrications and if I was told I had to send my child to that screw ball I would run screaming into the night.
Charlene Leona Marks on
Who cares? Are they happy with their choices and made with clear minds?
No harm, no problem.
And I am a standard variety heterosexual.
dave777 on
” …families, researchers, educators and health care professionals embracing the concept of ‘gender variance,’ which is also called gender creativity”
Gender variant people identify with multiple genders, this girl is just a girl
Ashlie Detroit on
As a mother of a son who has just dropped ” I want to be a girl” on me I feel helpless for the both of us. I have searched my city and the internet for help or support. I have so many questions and so little answers I feel as though me and my son/Daughter are in a boat floating in the middle of no were and we are lost. were do you go, what do you do, how do you find help? I would be grateful for any direction. meaghn123@hotmail.com
Meaghn Gill on
Hello everyone, in 2014 i wanted to become a vampire from one man in UK and he collected my money, and he did not make me a Vampire. In 2015 someone directed me to a vampire lord in United State Of America and this man make me a vampire. I will advice anyone who want to become a vampire should contact Jiang Shi via email: worldofvampir@hotmail.com
Lewis Matine on