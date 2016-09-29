  0

Photos: Prince George and Princess Charlotte party in B.C.

Noted at the Government House children’s party: Bubbles, balloons and a dog named Moose

Prince William, and his wife Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, take part in a tea party with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Government House in Victoria, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. (Jonathan Hayward/CP)

Prince George is 3. His sister, Princess Charlotte is 17 months. While guests in Canada, they’ve stayed at Government House in Victoria while their parents crisscrossed British Columbia and the Yukon during their eight-day visit to Canada.

Their star power is not to be underestimated, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau found out when George refused to return his high-five, making headlines around the world. As one former opponent to the Canadian Crown said, “My resistance to the monarchy has been broken down by George. He’s as cute as a button.”

Aside from an incognito outing to a petting zoo yesterday, the children have been out of the public eye since their Sept. 24 arrival. That ended today amid a children’s party for military families at Government House that featured balloons, bubble guns and a very, very patient dog named Moose. (A small number of journalists were allowed to record events, from a distance)

It was cuteness overload. Charlotte was far more adventurous and outgoing that her older brother, dashing for the balloons, then sitting on Moose. But once he got comfortable with all the activities, George’s curiosity took over.

Enjoy.

 
Filed under:

